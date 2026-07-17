The Data Behind Successful Fragrance Influencer Marketing

What separates high-performing fragrance content from other types of influencer-led product trends?

Selling anything online that is associated with a sense other than sight is a bit of a paradox. Fragrances in particular present an interesting challenge.

Unlike makeup, skincare, or fashion, perfume can't be demonstrated with a before-and-after photo or tried on through augmented reality. Consumers can't smell a fragrance through a screen, making it one of the most difficult beauty products to market digitally.

Even so, every day, creators convince millions of viewers to buy perfumes they've never smelled through reviews, layering routines, GRWMs (Get Ready With Me), blind-buy recommendations, and viral reactions. The result is an ecosystem where creators don't just recommend fragrances—they shape trends, launch products into the mainstream, and influence purchasing decisions around the world.

Here are the biggest lessons beauty marketers can learn from today's top fragrance influencers.

Download a one-page pdf summarizing the findings of this analysis

Contents

Methodology

This analysis is based on data from the ‘Fragrance – Macro Influencers' report’, produced using Meltwater's Influencer Marketing platform, covering activity between April 1 and June 30, 2026. The dataset includes 1,000 macro influencers—creators with Klear Influence Scores between 75 and 90 who collectively published 5,812 fragrance-related posts across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Throughout this report, Estimated Media Value (EMV) refers to the estimated advertising value generated by influencer content. We also analyzed top-performing posts, captions, brand mentions, disclosure language, fragrance notes, and recurring content themes to understand not just who performed best, but why their content resonated with audiences.

The state of fragrance influencer marketing

While fragrance creators are active across every major social platform, one platform clearly dominates the conversation.

During the three-month analysis period, influencers generated more than $922 million in EMV, with TikTok contributing over $565 million—more than half. Facebook ranked second, followed by Instagram, and X. Together, these five platforms generated a total reach of over 1.2 billion people and approximately 9.6 billion impressions, demonstrating just how influential fragrance creators have become within beauty marketing.

The audience itself is perhaps not surprising, but still notable. Nearly three-quarters of followers are women, and the vast majority fall between the ages of 18 and 34, making fragrance influencer marketing especially valuable for brands targeting younger beauty consumers. While the United States represents the largest audience, creators also reach significant communities across Brazil, the United Kingdom, Spain, and dozens of additional markets.

For marketers, this highlights an important shift: fragrance marketing no longer needs to be concentrated within beauty magazines or department store counters. Despite the unique challenges of selling such a scent-based product online, discovery is increasingly happening through creator recommendations, viral TikToks, and social-first storytelling.

The most influential fragrance creators

One of the clearest findings is that influence isn't distributed evenly.

A relatively small group of macro creators drives an outsized share of both reach and estimated media value. However, perhaps the more surprising insight is that the creators with the biggest audiences aren't always the ones generating the greatest business value.

Top fragrance influencers by reach

Rank Influencer Reach 1 Jeremy Fragrance 122.1M 2 Paul Fino 96.1M 3 Lina Noory 73.9M 4 dyanbay 34.2M 5 Mina Zibayi asl 33.4M

Jeremy Fragrance led the field by total reach, with more than 122 million people reached during the reporting period. Paul Fino and Lina Noory followed closely behind, while together the top three creators accounted for nearly one-quarter of the program's total reach.

At first glance, it might seem that audience size is the best indicator of influencer success, but the EMV rankings tell a different story.

Top fragrance influencers by estimated media value

Rank Influencer Estimated Media Value 1 Lina Noory $153.4M 2 Paul Fino $99.0M 3 Jeremy Fragrance $97.2M 4 Chantel Mila $33.6M 5 Claus $22.3M

Influencer Lina Noory illustrates why marketers should be looking beyond basic reach or follower count during their influencer partner research. Although she ranked third in overall reach, she generated more estimated media value than any other creator in the dataset: over $153 million. Meanwhile, the top three creators collectively produced nearly 38% of the program's total EMV, showing just how concentrated value can become among the right creator partnerships.

For brands, this reinforces an important lesson: reach is only part of the equation. The best influencer partnerships are the ones that inspire audiences to engage, share, and ultimately take action — not simply those that maximize impressions.

What makes fragrance content perform?

Marketers often focus on vanity metrics like likes and comments when evaluating influencer campaigns. But there’s another metric that deserves far more attention.

Shares are what define winning content

Among TikTok fragrance posts, shares showed the strongest correlation with overall post performance, outperforming likes, comments, and even saves.

Engagement Metric Performance Correlation Shares 0.83 Saves 0.66 Likes 0.65 Comments 0.65

Correlation between engagement type and overall post performance among fragrance influencer posts (April–June 2026). Higher values indicate a stronger relationship with post success.

Fragrance is highly personal but can also be appreciated among peer groups. Viewers often pass content along to friends with messages like:

"You have to try this."

"Think you’d like this."

"Adding this to our next Sephora trip."

Unlike “likes” which represent a more passive approval, shares indicate that a creator's recommendation has become valuable enough for someone else to circulate within their own network.

So, optimizing for shareability means thinking differently about creative briefs. Instead of asking creators to simply review products, brands should encourage formats that naturally spark conversation and recommendation.

Why fragrance posts get shared

The best-performing posts gave audiences a reason to pass them along. Reasons vary by creator, but generally fall into one of four categories:

Useful recommendations , such as affordable alternatives or "must-have" lists.

, such as affordable alternatives or "must-have" lists. Surprising visuals , like massive collections.

, like massive collections. Exciting launches , particularly new product releases from major beauty brands.

, particularly new product releases from major beauty brands. Universal moments, including GRWMs, date-night routines, and seasonal fragrance recommendations.

For marketers, this offers an important reminder: shareability comes from usefulness or emotion—not promotion. Instead of asking creators to simply introduce a product, consider how the product can become part of a larger conversation audiences are already having — or how it can naturally fit into their already busy lives.

The content formats that consistently win

High-performing fragrance content isn't built around elaborate production or polished advertising. Instead, the creators generating the most engagement rely on a handful of repeatable storytelling formats that give viewers a reason to watch, save, or share.

Ranked lists and expert recommendations

Whether they're showcasing their five favorite summer perfumes or revealing a wall of 2,000 fragrance bottles, creators establish authority by demonstrating expertise before making recommendations. The format immediately answers the viewer's question: Which fragrances are actually worth buying?

Large collections, rankings, and "best of" lists also create natural opportunities for discussion. Viewers can compare their own favorites in the comments while saving videos to reference during future shopping trips.

Occasion-based recommendations

Instead of focusing solely on fragrance notes, creators often answer a much more practical question:

When should I wear this?

Wedding perfumes. Date-night fragrances. Summer vacation scents. Office-safe perfumes. First-date recommendations. These are all potentially anxiety-inducing choices. Enter: influencers.

By anchoring fragrance to a specific occasion, creators make these products immediately relatable and accessible. Rather than asking viewers to imagine how something smells, they help them picture themselves wearing it.

Reaction-first storytelling

Some of the most successful fragrance videos barely describe the scent at all.

Instead, it’s the reaction that inspires a visceral “I need this” response. Wide-eyed excitement, notable surprise, and visible disbelief all lend themselves well to selling a product that depends on a sense that viewers can’t access through the screen.

Only about 2% of sampled captions explicitly disclosed a paid partnership or gifted product, even though roughly 22% mentioned a brand in some capacity.

That doesn't necessarily mean the remaining posts weren't sponsored. Many partnerships are disclosed using platform-specific labels rather than caption text, while others may involve affiliate links, gifted products, or long-term creator relationships.

What this data reinforces is one of the many nuances that make influencer marketing so effective:

The highest-performing content rarely feels like traditional advertising.

Instead of leading with promotional messaging, creators weave fragrances naturally into daily routines, special occasion routines, recommendations, and personal stories.

In addition, emphasizing that a recommendation isn't sponsored with statements like: "These are my actual favorites" or "Not sponsored—just obsessed” have become trust signals in their own right, and are used frequently by influencers.

For brands, this underscores the importance of choosing creators whose audiences already trust their recommendations. The most effective influencer partnerships don't interrupt a creator's usual content—they fit in naturally.

Giving creators room to tell stories in their own voice often produces stronger business results than tightly scripted campaigns.

Which brands are winning the fragrance conversation?

Not all fragrance brands appear in social conversations for the same reasons. Some dominate because of new launches. Others succeed by becoming staples in affordable recommendation lists or "dupe" discussions.

The analysis found Huda Beauty leading all brands by overall mentions, driven largely by excitement surrounding the launch of its Easy Bake fragrance.

Sephora followed as the most-mentioned retailer, while Dossier, Dior, Sol de Janeiro, Armani, Kayali, Lattafa, Carolina Herrera, and Kilian Paris rounded out the top ten.

During the analysis period, each brand occupied a different role within creator content.

Huda Beauty: Launch momentum

The overwhelming majority of Huda Beauty mentions centered on launch excitement and first reactions.

Rather than explaining fragrance composition, creators focused on anticipation, surprise, and immediate emotional responses.

Dossier: Affordable recommendations

Dossier appeared most frequently in creator rankings and recommendation lists.

Its positioning as an accessible alternative to luxury fragrances made it particularly well suited for save-worthy content comparing value across multiple products.

Sephora: Discovery destination

Unlike fragrance houses themselves, Sephora frequently appeared as the destination where viewers could explore new releases or compare recommendations from multiple creators.

The retailer effectively became part of the discovery journey rather than simply the point of purchase.

Sweet scents are the most popular descriptors

Fragrance creators revealed clear preferences in how they describe fragrance.

When specific scent notes appeared in captions, sweet gourmand fragrances led by a significant margin, followed by fruity and floral profiles. Woody, spicy, oud, and amber notes appeared far less frequently.

That doesn't necessarily mean woody or spice-based fragrances aren't popular, but it does reflect the language that creators believe resonates most with audiences.

Creators also appear to rarely discuss technical fragrance classifications like eau de parfum (EDP), eau de toilette (EDT), or concentration levels. Instead, they overwhelmingly used the broader word "perfume," reinforcing that social audiences respond more strongly to clear descriptions than technical specifications.

How online creators sell fragrance products when consumers can't experience the scent

Fragrance creators have none of the advantages that other beauty products can rely on.

Makeup creators demonstrate pigment.

Skincare creators document transformations.

Hair creators show before-and-after results.

So instead, they rely on storytelling.

Across thousands of posts, five creative techniques consistently appeared in the highest-performing content, particularly in how they use post captions. Together, captions text plus heavily visual emotional reactions reveal how influencers transform an invisible product into something audiences feel compelled to experience.

1. Sell identity, not ingredients

The most successful creators rarely begin by listing fragrance notes. ~7% of captions use feelings rather than aroma notes. When notes are mentioned, they are tied to an emotion.

Influencers focus on describing who someone becomes while wearing a scent. Whether that's confident, sophisticated, luxurious, or romantic, the fragrance becomes part of a personal identity. That emotional framing allows viewers to picture themselves wearing the scent, before they learn more about its actual composition.

2. Anchor fragrance to real moments

Creators also simplify the ambiguity of selling a scent by connecting fragrances to specific occasions or situations, such as a wedding day, date, summer vacation, or business setting. ~6% of captions emphasize these kinds of special events.

Instead of asking viewers to evaluate dozens of scent profiles, they answer a much simpler question:

When should I wear this?

That framing makes recommendations immediately actionable.

3. Demonstrate expertise before recommending

Many creators first establish credibility by showcasing extensive collections, years of experience, or familiarity with countless fragrance releases. ~2% of captions demonstrate prior knowledge or expertise.

Once viewers trust their expertise, recommendations carry significantly more weight.

4. Reduce the risk of buying blind

Buying fragrance online has always involved a leap of faith. Without the ability to smell a product before purchasing, consumers naturally look for signals that reduce uncertainty.

Top-performing creators meet that need by acting as trusted guides.

In ~2% of the captions analyzed, influencers frequently recommended affordable dupes, compared similar scents, shared layering techniques, and suggested fragrances for specific preferences. These posts didn't just inspire purchases—they lowered the perceived risk of making the wrong one.

This also helps explain why recommendation lists and "if you like this, you'll love that" videos perform so well. They provide audiences with confidence, making them especially likely to save the content for future shopping trips.

5. Perform the experience

Perhaps the most uniquely social-media-native tactic is performance itself.

Creators generate excitement through their presentation.

They pause before spraying a new launch.

They widen their eyes.

They react clearly before speaking.

These types of reactions occupied just ~1% of captions, but that does come with the caveat that because this tactic is visual, it doesn’t reflect as strongly in caption analysis.

Visual cues communicate emotion — and inspire viewers to look further. They may then look up the written fragrance description, explore reviews, and make a purchase decision based on the reaction.

Collectively, these five storytelling techniques reveal an important truth about fragrance marketing: The best creators don't try to transmit scent through a screen. They translate scent into emotion, identity, and experience.

Key takeaways for beauty marketers

Fragrance may be one of the most challenging products to market online, but the creators in this analysis demonstrate that the right storytelling techniques can overcome those sensory limitations.

Here are the biggest lessons beauty marketers can apply to future influencer campaigns:

Optimize for shares—not just likes. Among TikTok fragrance content, shares had the strongest relationship with post performance, making them a valuable indicator of content that resonates beyond the initial viewer.

Among TikTok fragrance content, shares had the strongest relationship with post performance, making them a valuable indicator of content that resonates beyond the initial viewer. Evaluate creators by business impact, not audience size. The creators generating the most estimated media value weren't always those with the largest reach. Looking beyond follower counts can help brands identify partnerships that deliver stronger ROI.

The creators generating the most estimated media value weren't always those with the largest reach. Looking beyond follower counts can help brands identify partnerships that deliver stronger ROI. Authenticity continues to outperform overt promotion. The overwhelming majority of high-performing fragrance content felt organic rather than overtly sponsored, reinforcing the importance of creator trust and creative freedom.

The overwhelming majority of high-performing fragrance content felt organic rather than overtly sponsored, reinforcing the importance of creator trust and creative freedom. Launches create momentum, but storytelling sustains it. Brands like Huda Beauty benefited from launch excitement, while others earned visibility by becoming part of creators' ongoing recommendation and comparison content.

Brands like Huda Beauty benefited from launch excitement, while others earned visibility by becoming part of creators' ongoing recommendation and comparison content. Focus on emotion instead of technical specifications. The most successful creators rarely emphasize fragrance concentrations or note pyramids. Instead, they communicate confidence, nostalgia, aspiration, and identity.

The most successful creators rarely emphasize fragrance concentrations or note pyramids. Instead, they communicate confidence, nostalgia, aspiration, and identity. Help consumers imagine themselves—not just the product. The creators driving the strongest engagement consistently answered practical questions like "When would I wear this?" and "How does this make me feel?" rather than simply describing scent profiles.

Turn influencer data into actionable intelligence

The most successful influencer campaigns aren't built on instinct alone.

They begin with understanding which creators genuinely influence purchasing decisions, what kinds of content resonate with target audiences, and how campaign performance translates into measurable business impact.

Meltwater's Influencer Marketing capability helps brands identify creators whose audiences align with their goals, manage partnerships across campaigns, and measure results using metrics like reach, engagement, audience demographics, and Estimated Media Value. Because it's part of the broader Meltwater platform, influencer insights can be connected with social listening, media intelligence, and consumer intelligence to provide a more complete view of how campaigns shape brand perception.

Rather than simply collecting more data, marketers gain actionable intelligence that helps them understand what's happening across the creator landscape, what those signals mean for their brand, and where to focus next. Whether you're launching a new product, identifying emerging creators, or measuring campaign ROI, those insights can help teams make faster, more confident decisions.

Ready to build influencer campaigns backed by actionable intelligence? Request a demo to see how Meltwater helps brands discover the right creators, measure campaign impact, and uncover the insights that drive stronger influencer marketing performance.

Frequently asked questions

What is influencer marketing for fragrance brands?

Influencer marketing for fragrance brands involves partnering with content creators to introduce, review, and recommend fragrances across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Because consumers can't experience scent digitally, creators often rely on storytelling, emotional reactions, and lifestyle content to communicate a fragrance's appeal.

Which social media platform performs best for fragrance influencers?

Our analysis found TikTok generated the largest share of estimated media value among fragrance influencers, although Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X also contributed meaningful reach and engagement. Platform selection should ultimately align with your audience and campaign objectives.

What is Estimated Media Value (EMV)?

Estimated Media Value (EMV) estimates the advertising value generated by influencer content based on engagement and platform benchmarks. It provides marketers with a way to evaluate the business impact of influencer campaigns alongside traditional engagement metrics.

Why are shares more important than likes?

Likes indicate approval, but shares suggest viewers found content valuable enough to recommend to others. In our analysis, shares showed the strongest relationship with high-performing TikTok fragrance posts, making them a particularly useful indicator of content resonance.

Why does fragrance content perform well even though audiences can't smell the product?

Successful creators replace sensory experiences with storytelling. They focus on identity, emotion, occasions, compliments, expertise, and authentic reactions to help audiences imagine what wearing a fragrance feels like rather than simply describing how it smells.

How can brands measure influencer marketing success?

Effective influencer measurement goes beyond follower counts. Brands should evaluate campaign performance using metrics like reach, engagement, audience quality, shares, saves, and business-focused metrics such as estimated media value. Combining these signals provides a clearer understanding of campaign effectiveness and future optimization opportunities.