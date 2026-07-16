The 2026 State of Origin series, Australia's premier interstate rugby league championship between Queensland and New South Wales, generated significant conversation across news and social media. Between 21 May and 9 July, NSW won both the series and the conversation, generating 294K mentions and 1.06M engagements, up 49% and 330% year on year. Beyond match results, attention centered on players, coaching decisions and off-field news, with broadcast as the dominant channel behind the volume but X and YouTube are the drivers for engagement.

The State of Origin, Australia's premier interstate rugby match, captured national attention across the 3 matches. During the seven weeks between the opener and the decider, State of Origin 2026 generated 294K mentions and 1.06M engagements, a 49% and 330% jump on 2025. Here's what the data reveals about who drove and where the real opportunity sits for brands.

Table of Contents

Methodology

Capability Meltwater Social Listening Platform Analysis window 21 May to 9 July 2026, with year-on-year comparison against the equivalent 2025 series window Data sources 30 sources, including broadcast television and radio, online and print news, blogs, comments, reviews, forums, podcasts, TikTok, Instagram, Reddit, Facebook, Pinterest, X, Douyin, Red, YouTube, and more. Language English

Bigger than 2025, and the numbers show it

Across the 21 May to 9 July window, the series generated 294K mentions and 1.06M engagements across news, broadcast and social channels, tracked in Meltwater’s Social Listening Platform. The daily trend shows spikes concentrated around match days, Game 1 alone driving 247K engagements, but conversation never went quiet between them. The seven weeks between opener and decider sustained a steady baseline, driven by coaching debate, player news and off-field storylines that kept the series alive well beyond the final whistle.

Against last year's benchmark, these numbers carry even more weight:

Metric 2025 2026 YoY change Mentions 198K 294K +48.5% Engagement 247K 1.06M +329%

**2025 volumes are calculated across the same 21 May to 9 July window in 2025, for a like-for-like comparison.

Why it matters: Live sport remains one of the few moments that reliably concentrates national attention in Australia, and this year's growth shows appetite expanding, exactly the signal a broadcasting deal is built on.

The shape of the series, game by game

The State of Origin 2026 series generated more than 393K engagements across the 3 game days, but that conversation was far from evenly distributed. Attention was front-loaded and match-day concentrated:

Game Date Dominant Narrative Mentions Engagements Key Takeaway Game 1 27 May NSW comeback after Ponga dismissal 28.2K 247K Highest engagement of the series Game 2 17 Jun Coaching and selection debate 22.9K 69K Lowest engagement despite potential decider Game 3 8 Jul Refereeing controversy and Cleary performance 24K 76.9K Strong finish driven by controversy

The biggest engagement spikes came from cultural moments, not scheduled fixtures.

Game 1 (27 May) produced the biggest reaction, 247K engagements off 28.2K mentions, driven by NSW's comeback after Ponga's dismissal, amplified by a single Fox Sports article generating 154.25K engagements alone. Game 2 (17 June), by contrast, was the quietest (69K engagements, 22.9K mentions) despite being a potential decider, as conversation shifted onto Daley's coaching and selections. Game 3 (8 July), the decider, rebounded to the series' second-highest engagement, fuelled by refereeing controversy and praise for Cleary, Moses, Murray and Bradman Best, a reminder that cultural impact, not fixture importance, is what actually moves conversation.

Why it matters: Audience attention ebbs and flows throughout a sporting series. Rather than treating every fixture as equally valuable, brands should monitor where conversation is building and concentrate investment around the moments that generate the greatest cultural impact.

The stars who drove the conversation and why it matters

Nathan Cleary was the runaway story, the most discussed player by far at 30.2K mentions, more than double the next name. Cameron Munster came second at 14.6K, Queensland's most talked-about figure, with James Tedesco rounding out the top three at 13.2K.

Cleary and Tedesco dominated conversation during the two biggest games of the series. In Game 1, both emerged as the most-discussed players on the back of standout performances, with Tedesco's last-minute defensive save that overturned a Maroons score and sealed the win. In Game 3, Cleary generated the highest player conversation volume of any game following another influential on-field performance, while Tedesco's concussion and failed HIA became a major post-match talking point.

Munster's volume built steadily, reflecting his role as the face of Queensland's campaign: a fitness scare kept him out of training two days before Game 1, and press duties alongside Billy Slater kept him visible throughout.

Why it matters: The biggest engagement opportunities weren't confined to athlete sponsorships. Unexpected narratives around players that unfolded between matches often generated just as much attention as the games themselves. Brands that continuously monitor the conversation can identify emerging moments early and create timely, relevant content while the story is still unfolding.

Broadcast built the crowd and social owned the conversation

Channel Primary Role During State of Origin Best Opportunity for Brands Broadcast Radio Reach & awareness Mass audience exposure Broadcast TV Live event coverage Match-day visibility Online News Highest engagement Newsjacking and thought leadership YouTube Highlights & analysis Video sponsorship and post-match content X Live reaction Real-time community engagement Reddit Fan discussion Community insights and sentiment

Broadcast built awareness. Social platforms converted attention into participation.

Two distinct ecosystems shaped the State of Origin conversation. Broadcast radio and TV dominated mentions, combining for 62.7% of the total, with radio alone at 39.2% and TV at 23.5%. But when fans engaged, they did it elsewhere: online news drove 46.1% of engagements, YouTube 29.3% and X 13.5%, with broadcast contributing a fraction of the engagement it generated in mentions.

The content driving each platform told different stories. On YouTube, match highlight packages dominated: the Game 1 highlights video drew 417K+ views and 6,170 engagements, with extended Game 2 highlights adding 283K more. Post-match analysis performed strongly too, Andrew Johns' Game 1 verdict and Game 2 breakdown (135K+ views) showed YouTube's audience engaged as much with the debate after the whistle as the action during it.

On X, conversation was faster and more reactive: the highest-engagement posts were real-time fan takes on the Ponga send-off and refereeing decisions, alongside commentator analysis of Queensland's coaching errors and NSW's selections

Why it matters: Audiences experience major sporting events across multiple channels simultaneously. Broadcast drives awareness, while digital platforms each fulfil different audience needs, from live reaction and debate to highlights and analysis. Brands that understand these channel behaviours can tailor their content and distribution strategy to match how fans consume the event.

From Insight to Intelligence: How Meltwater Social Listening Platform Helps

Use Case 1: Always-On Series Monitoring

The Problem: Brands that only activate on match days miss the between-game conversation, coaching decisions, player news and off-field storylines that kept the series alive long after the final whistle.

What You Can Do:

Monitor mention and engagement volume continuously across the full series window, not just match days.

Identify off-field moments generating spikes between games as they emerge.

Business Outcome: Activation decisions reflect the full shape of the conversation, not just the moments scheduled in advance.

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Use Case 2: Detecting Emerging Personalities and Storylines

The Problem: The biggest opportunities in live sport don't always come from the scheduled action. Athletes, coaches, commentators and other personalities can quickly become the focus of the conversation through unexpected moments, creating new opportunities for brands to engage while interest is still building.

What You Can Do:

Track mention volume, engagement and sentiment for key personalities alongside the wider event conversation.

Compare how different personalities and narratives are performing to identify where audience attention is shifting.

Business Outcome: Brands can identify the personalities and stories driving attention early, enabling faster, more relevant content and campaign decisions while the conversation is still unfolding.

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Use Case 3: Identify Moments for Brand Activation

The Problem: A spike in mentions can look like an opportunity, but volume alone doesn't say whether a moment is safe to attach a brand to. Some of this series' biggest spikes, referee anger, coaching blowback, were driven by frustration, not celebration.What You Can Do:

Break down the sentiment behind any spike (positive, neutral, negative) before deciding whether to activate.

Separate moments that are genuinely positive and shareable from ones that are contentious or blame-driven, even if both produce similar volume.

Business Outcome: Brands can capitalise on emerging moments as they unfold, increasing the relevance and impact of their campaigns.

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What Sports Marketers Can Learn from State of Origin 2026

Why engagement matters more than mention volume

Engagement outgrew mentions by a wide margin (+330% vs +49% YoY). A brand tracking mentions alone would have missed the real story: fans were sharing, reacting and debating far more intensely than the volume numbers suggest, which is where sponsorship and content actually earn value.

Why brands can't afford to only activate on match days

Match days still produced the biggest spikes, Game 1 alone drove 247K engagements, but conversation never went quiet in between. A steady baseline of coaching debate, player news and off-field storylines carried the series across seven weeks, meaning brands active only on game days miss most of the window where audience attention actually lives.

Why YouTube deserves more investment than many brands give it

YouTube led social engagement at 29.3%, with post-match breakdowns drawing 135K+ views alongside match highlights. Brands weighting spend toward broadcast and live-day social are missing the channel where fans spend the most time actually engaging with content after the event.

Why sentiment should guide sponsorship activation

Volume alone doesn't tell a brand whether a moment is safe to attach to. The Blues' share-of-voice lead included a significant share of critical coaching coverage, not celebratory fan content, meaning a brand chasing the biggest spike could just as easily align itself with frustration as with a win.

Conclusion

State of Origin 2026 confirmed live sport's standing as one of Australia's most powerful, and growing, drivers of conversation. But the greatest opportunities weren't defined by matches alone. Attention shifted between matches, followed athlete storylines as much as on-field action, and moved seamlessly between broadcast and digital platforms, each serving a different role in the fan journey.

The biggest sponsorship opportunity wasn't the match itself, it was the conversation between matches.

For brands, success wasn't about simply being present. It was about recognizing where attention was building, understanding the context behind it, and responding while the conversation was still unfolding. As sporting audiences become increasingly fragmented across channels and driven by emerging narratives, the brands that combine real-time intelligence with timely activation will be the ones that earn attention, rather than simply inherit it.

FAQ

Sponsor brands combined accounted for just 5.2% of total conversation, most mentions passive, appearing alongside team references rather than standing on their own. By contrast, an unplanned moment, a post-match athlete embrace, generated more organic reach than most sponsors managed across all three games. The pattern is consistent: the sponsorship fee earns access, activation determines what comes through it.

Volume alone doesn't distinguish enthusiasm from controversy. The Blues' share-of-voice lead over Queensland included a significant share of critical coaching coverage, not celebratory fan content. Tracking sentiment alongside volume helps brands identify which moments and athletes carry positive equity worth activating against, and which are best left alone.

Meltwater’s social listening platform enables real-time tracking across 30 source types, including news, broadcast and social platforms like TikTok, Instagram and X, across multiple brands and athletes at once, monitoring mention volume, engagement share, sentiment breakdown, platform mix and competitor benchmarks in a single dashboard, from a single match day to a full series.

What game generated the most engagement during State of Origin 2026?

Game 1 produced the biggest engagement spike of the series at 247K off 28.2K mentions, driven by NSW's comeback following Ponga's send-off. A single Fox Sports article on the Blues' surprise win generated 154.25K engagements on its own. Game 3 drew the second-highest engagement as the decider, while Game 2 was the quietest at 69K despite being a potential series clincher.

Which players received the most media coverage during State of Origin 2026?

Nathan Cleary led by a clear margin at 30.2K mentions, more than double the second-placed Cameron Munster (14.6K). The top six by mentions: Cleary (30.2K), Munster (14.6K), Tedesco (13.2K), Ponga (12.4K), Walsh (11.4K), Grant (11.3K). Ponga's volume was controversy-driven from the Game 1 send-off; Cleary and Munster sustained volume across all three games.

Which social media platform drove the most engagement during State of Origin 2026?

Online news led overall engagement at 46.1%, but among social platforms specifically, YouTube was the clear leader at 29.2% (312K engagements), followed by X at 13.5% (143K) and Reddit at 8.65% (91.8K). YouTube's dominance was driven by match highlights and post-match analysis content, while X was reactive and controversy-led.