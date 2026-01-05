Kalbe Nutritionals
Meet Kalbe Nutritionals
Kalbe Nutritionals is a division of Kalbe Farma, which was established in 1966 and is one of the biggest public pharmaceutical companies in Southeast Asia. Kalbe Farma has more than 49 subsidiaries and 14 international-standard production facilities supported by about 16,000 employees in 71 branches throughout Indonesia. The company has been listed since 1991. Kalbe Nutritionals has a complete range of products that are important for people’s health at every stage of life, including Prenagen, Morinaga, Zee, Hydro Coco, Fitbar, Entrasol, Diabetasol, and Nutrive Benecol.
The challenge Kalbe Nutritionals faced
With so many products and customers, Kalbe Nutritionals is necessarily a data-driven organisation. The company needed a reliable way to know what consumers and the media were thinking and saying about their products across a range of platforms—from online news sites and traditional print media to the world’s most popular social media channels.
The company faced significant challenges tracking brand mentions, measuring the impact of its campaigns, and identifying emerging issues in real time. Insights were often fragmented, making it difficult to connect data and get a clear overall picture.
In short, Kalbe Nutritionals:
- Needed to monitor and analyse public conversations about its brands across online news, print, and social media.
- Faced fragmented insights without a unified listening tool to track mentions and measure campaign impact
- Required real-time detection of emerging issues to enable proactive reputation management.
- Needed to connect earned media data to actionable communication strategies across PR, digital, and brand teams.
"It enables us to see how our brands are being discussed, how campaigns resonate, and how quickly we can respond to emerging topics."
Wolga Setyanto, Head of Media Assets, Kalbe Nutritionals
The solution Meltwater provided to Kalbe Nutritionals
By integrating Meltwater’s media intelligence platform, Kalbe Nutritionals transformed the way it tracks and understands its earned media performance and public sentiment across Indonesia’s diverse media landscape.
“With Meltwater, we now have eyes and ears across the entire earned media landscape,” said Wolga Setyanto, Head of Media Assets at Kalbe Nutritionals. “It enables us to see how our brands are being discussed, how campaigns resonate, and how quickly we can respond to emerging topics.”
The platform’s real-time alerts act as an early warning system, notifying the team the moment their brands are mentioned—whether in morning news coverage or overnight social media conversations. Combined with sentiment analysis and customisable dashboards, these features allow Kalbe Nutritionals to respond proactively to reputation management.
The difference Meltwater has made
Since implementing Meltwater, Kalbe Nutritionals has fundamentally changed how its digital media team operates. What was once a fragmented approach to tracking brand conversations has become a unified, data-driven strategy that informs decisions across the entire organisation.
The platform’s real-time capabilities mean the team can move at the speed of social media and news cycles. When sentiment shifts or a potential issue emerges, alerts ensure the right people know immediately—whether it’s during business hours or over the weekend. This speed translates directly into better reputation management and more timely campaign adjustments.
Beyond day-to-day monitoring, Meltwater has strengthened how Kalbe Nutritionals communicates internally. Wolga and the team now deliver insights backed by concrete metrics and visualised data to leadership—transforming communications from a “soft science” into a strategic function with measurable impact.
“Meltwater has become more than just a monitoring tool—it’s an essential part of our media asset strategy,” Wolga said. “It empowers us to move faster, stay responsive, and make better decisions based on data.”
The unified view of earned media has also broken down silos, enabling PR, digital, and brand teams to work from the same insights and align their efforts around shared goals.
With Meltwater, Kalbe Nutritionals continues to elevate how it listens, learns, and acts on what the public says—turning earned media into a strategic advantage that drives brand trust and communication excellence.
Meltwater helps Kalbe Nutritionals to:
- Monitor brand conversations across Indonesia’s media landscape.
- Detect and address reputational risks before they escalate.
- Deliver data-backed insights that inform strategic decisions.
- Align PR, digital, and brand teams around unified intelligence.
