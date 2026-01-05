The solution Meltwater provided to Kalbe Nutritionals

By integrating Meltwater’s media intelligence platform, Kalbe Nutritionals transformed the way it tracks and understands its earned media performance and public sentiment across Indonesia’s diverse media landscape.

“With Meltwater, we now have eyes and ears across the entire earned media landscape,” said Wolga Setyanto, Head of Media Assets at Kalbe Nutritionals. “It enables us to see how our brands are being discussed, how campaigns resonate, and how quickly we can respond to emerging topics.”

The platform’s real-time alerts act as an early warning system, notifying the team the moment their brands are mentioned—whether in morning news coverage or overnight social media conversations. Combined with sentiment analysis and customisable dashboards, these features allow Kalbe Nutritionals to respond proactively to reputation management.

The difference Meltwater has made

Since implementing Meltwater, Kalbe Nutritionals has fundamentally changed how its digital media team operates. What was once a fragmented approach to tracking brand conversations has become a unified, data-driven strategy that informs decisions across the entire organisation.

The platform’s real-time capabilities mean the team can move at the speed of social media and news cycles. When sentiment shifts or a potential issue emerges, alerts ensure the right people know immediately—whether it’s during business hours or over the weekend. This speed translates directly into better reputation management and more timely campaign adjustments.

Beyond day-to-day monitoring, Meltwater has strengthened how Kalbe Nutritionals communicates internally. Wolga and the team now deliver insights backed by concrete metrics and visualised data to leadership—transforming communications from a “soft science” into a strategic function with measurable impact.

“Meltwater has become more than just a monitoring tool—it’s an essential part of our media asset strategy,” Wolga said. “It empowers us to move faster, stay responsive, and make better decisions based on data.”

The unified view of earned media has also broken down silos, enabling PR, digital, and brand teams to work from the same insights and align their efforts around shared goals.

With Meltwater, Kalbe Nutritionals continues to elevate how it listens, learns, and acts on what the public says—turning earned media into a strategic advantage that drives brand trust and communication excellence.

Meltwater helps Kalbe Nutritionals to: