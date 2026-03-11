Meltwater Social Listening and Media Intelligence

Before implementing Meltwater, INCAE’s media monitoring and social listening processes were fragmented and time-consuming. The communications team lacked a centralized, real-time view across media and social channels, making it difficult to measure impact consistently and respond proactively to emerging conversations.

With digital conversations accelerating and reputation management becoming increasingly vital, INCAE needed a platform that could be its single source of truth. The team chose Meltwater to unify its monitoring, analytics, reporting, and insights workflows while fostering closer alignment between PR and marketing.

“Meltwater stood out for its comprehensive coverage, user-friendly interface, strong analytics and reporting capabilities, and high-quality customer support,” says Sonia Wetzel, Director of Institutional Relations and Alumni Relations . “The platform’s ability to integrate media monitoring, social listening and insights in one place was a key differentiator.”

Shared by the PR and marketing teams, Meltwater now plays a central role in INCAE’s communications strategy.

Optimizing Outreach and Amplifying Impact

Customized Meltwater social listening and media monitoring solutions support INCAE’s dynamic communications needs. For key institutional initiatives and academic events, Meltwater provides real-time insights into relevant media coverage and digital conversations.

INCAE uses these media and audience insights to optimize outreach strategies and evaluate impact across channels. Real-time alerts have significantly improved response times, while automated dashboards enhanced the school’s ability to monitor and amplify the impact of its research centers and endowed chairs.