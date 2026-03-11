INCAE
40–50% increase in productivity
70% decrease in time spent on reporting
Meltwater Social Listening and Media Intelligence
Before implementing Meltwater, INCAE’s media monitoring and social listening processes were fragmented and time-consuming. The communications team lacked a centralized, real-time view across media and social channels, making it difficult to measure impact consistently and respond proactively to emerging conversations.
With digital conversations accelerating and reputation management becoming increasingly vital, INCAE needed a platform that could be its single source of truth. The team chose Meltwater to unify its monitoring, analytics, reporting, and insights workflows while fostering closer alignment between PR and marketing.
“Meltwater stood out for its comprehensive coverage, user-friendly interface, strong analytics and reporting capabilities, and high-quality customer support,” says Sonia Wetzel, Director of Institutional Relations and Alumni Relations . “The platform’s ability to integrate media monitoring, social listening and insights in one place was a key differentiator.”
Shared by the PR and marketing teams, Meltwater now plays a central role in INCAE’s communications strategy.
Optimizing Outreach and Amplifying Impact
Customized Meltwater social listening and media monitoring solutions support INCAE’s dynamic communications needs. For key institutional initiatives and academic events, Meltwater provides real-time insights into relevant media coverage and digital conversations.
INCAE uses these media and audience insights to optimize outreach strategies and evaluate impact across channels. Real-time alerts have significantly improved response times, while automated dashboards enhanced the school’s ability to monitor and amplify the impact of its research centers and endowed chairs.
Meltwater supports INCAE’s objectives by improving visibility, strengthening reputation management, and enabling faster, better-informed decisions based on reliable data and insights.
— Sonia Wetzel, Director of Institutional Relations and Alumni Relations, INCAE
Driving Measurable Efficiency and Strategic Alignment
Overall, Meltwater has helped INCAE significantly streamline its processes, achieving a 40–50% increase in productivity and a 70% reduction in time spent compiling coverage reports.
Beyond the metrics, INCAE has also felt the benefits of Meltwater in strengthened collaboration between its PR and marketing teams and increased confidence in decision-making.
“We value Meltwater’s ability to combine real-time monitoring, customizable dashboards, intuitive reporting, and strong customer support,” Wetzel says. “The platform turns complex data into accessible and actionable insights.”
Moving forward, INCAE continues expanding its use of Meltwater to drive data-driven communications and decision-making across the organization in the generative AI era.
“We see strong value in Meltwater’s generative AI capabilities to help us synthesize insights faster, improve efficiency, and translate data into actionable narratives for leadership."
With Meltwater, INCAE has the powerful, one-stop data shop it needs to translate insights into strategic action. Ready to strengthen your communications with insights you can act on? See what Meltwater could do for you.
Let's build your Meltwater suite.
Build your Meltwater Suite and start unlocking the insights you're missing.