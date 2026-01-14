Meet EGM Consulting

EGM Intellisense uses the power of data to provide advanced media monitoring, analytics, and citizen feedback systems for businesses and government organisations. Powered by their proprietary AI platform, Intellisense, the company specialises in tracking, evaluating, and interpreting public sentiment across all media platforms.

The challenge EGM Consulting faced

To provide timely, accurate feedback to their customers EGM Intellisense must monitor media coverage across an extraordinarily complex landscape, tracking everything from major policy announcements to coverage of international diplomatic visits, often in real time.

But EGM Intellisense Project Director Akshita Jain said the team “the team was using a combination of manual workflows and our specialised AI digital tools that were effective at smaller scales, but increasingly challenged by the volume, velocity, and complexity of nationwide and multilingual monitoring.”

While we had robust monitoring and analysing processes in place, scaling them required significant manual effort, especially when consolidating inputs from news portals, social platforms like X and Instagram, and YouTube,” she said.

The challenges were most clear during major national events. For example, tracking both regional and national coverage simultaneously during the Union Budget or major government events had become resource-intensive with the company’s existing media monitoring set-up. There was also a need to monitor international coverage during visits of foreign dignitaries, and language barriers were a critical problem when needing to track media sentiment across more than 100 languages.

In short, EGM Intellisense: