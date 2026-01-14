EGM Consulting
Meet EGM Consulting
EGM Intellisense uses the power of data to provide advanced media monitoring, analytics, and citizen feedback systems for businesses and government organisations. Powered by their proprietary AI platform, Intellisense, the company specialises in tracking, evaluating, and interpreting public sentiment across all media platforms.
The challenge EGM Consulting faced
To provide timely, accurate feedback to their customers EGM Intellisense must monitor media coverage across an extraordinarily complex landscape, tracking everything from major policy announcements to coverage of international diplomatic visits, often in real time.
But EGM Intellisense Project Director Akshita Jain said the team “the team was using a combination of manual workflows and our specialised AI digital tools that were effective at smaller scales, but increasingly challenged by the volume, velocity, and complexity of nationwide and multilingual monitoring.”
While we had robust monitoring and analysing processes in place, scaling them required significant manual effort, especially when consolidating inputs from news portals, social platforms like X and Instagram, and YouTube,” she said.
The challenges were most clear during major national events. For example, tracking both regional and national coverage simultaneously during the Union Budget or major government events had become resource-intensive with the company’s existing media monitoring set-up. There was also a need to monitor international coverage during visits of foreign dignitaries, and language barriers were a critical problem when needing to track media sentiment across more than 100 languages.
In short, EGM Intellisense:
- Scale existing monitoring workflows during high-profile, high-volume events.
- Add standardised sentiment and impact metrics across channels.
- Expand multilingual monitoring for international and diplomatic coverage.
- Gain deeper visibility into hashtag-driven campaign dynamics.
"Our monitoring was highly manual and time-intensive. We had to individually scan news portals, social platforms like X and Instagram, and YouTube channels to collect coverage data. This often led to inefficiencies, incomplete tracking, and delays during high-traffic events such as elections or major government announcements."
Akshita Jain, Project Director, EGM Advisors
The solution Meltwater provided to EGM Intellisense
EGM Intellisense chose Meltwater’s unified media intelligence platform. It has become the backbone of the company’s Integrated Dashboard, feeding coverage data from across digital, social, and YouTube into a single integrated system, which is analysed by EGM’s Intellisense platform and transformed into decision-ready insights.
The platform consolidates workflows, significantly reducing the need for manual scanning of news portals, social platforms, and YouTube channels. Instead of relying on fragmented standalone tools, the team now has a centralised hub for monitoring coverage across all media types.
“With Meltwater’s unified media intelligence platform, we consolidated these scattered workflows into a single integrated system,” Kaushal Sheoran, Founder at EGM Intellisense, said.
Meltwater’s Boolean search capabilities allow the team to create precise queries and apply filters by source or language, which is essential when tracking coverage across so many languages for government ministries and for diplomatic purposes. Real-time alerts combined with spike detection provide the team with immediate notifications when conversation volume or sentiment shifts suddenly. Kaushal said it was the team’s favourite feature. “It empowers us to be proactive during sensitive or high-profile events, for instance, during annual budget announcements,” he said.
Meltwater’s sentiment analysis tools, share-of-voice metrics, and hashtag analytics provide quantifiable data at a scale and speed that manual approaches couldn’t consistently deliver. The platform tracks engagement metrics, including X posts, reach, and user participation, while also identifying originator posts and mapping how campaigns spread across social media.
The team uses Meltwater primarily through their analytics and monitoring departments, with the platform feeding into their proprietary Intellisense platform, where Meltwater data is contextualised, analysed, and transformed into decision-ready dashboards and insights
"It empowers us to be proactive during sensitive or high-profile events—for instance, during annual budget announcements."
Kaushal Sheoran, Founder, EGM Advisors
The results of EGM Intellisense choosing Meltwater
The impact of Meltwater on EGM Intellisense operations has been transformative. Manual effort has been reduced by more than half, while speed, accuracy, and data depth have all improved significantly across ministerial reporting.
The Integrated Dashboard now seamlessly tracks coverage feeds from Meltwater for more than 60 government ministries and departments. What once required teams to manually scan multiple platforms coupled with digital workflows, can now be retrieved instantly with precise searches and filters.
It has also enabled scale. EGM Intellisense has analysed more than 250 hashtags for major government initiatives like Pariksha Pe Charcha, Agniveer, the Padma Awards and Poshan Maah. It has supported them in preparing insightful feedback analysis reports for more than 200 special events and created insight reports on almost 80 foreign visits, in multiple languages.
During the month-long #SwachhataHiSeva2025 campaign, using Meltwater’s data and the inhouse proprietary Intellisense tool, could map every conversation, picture, and participation point about the various events organised under the government’s flagship cleanliness drive. For the Annual Union Budget.
Meltwater’s ability to track separate sets of influencers helped the team to gather data that their proprietary tool analysed to deliver timely feedback within a 1.5-hour timeline from announcement to press conference. “Meltwater’s sentiment analysis, share of voice, and campaign impact metrics help us quantify performance and guide communication strategies,” Akshita said.
The platform’s predictive alerts and spike detection capabilities allow them to identify emerging issues early and alert stakeholders before trends escalate.
For a team responsible for monitoring and analysing feedback across all media platforms for the federal government, Meltwater has proven to be an indispensable tool enabling EGM Intellisense to manage narratives, identify virality, and maintain the communication agility that government stakeholders depend on.
