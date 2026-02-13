West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW)
1,600+ traditional media mentions
Captured across national, regional, and local outlets
More than 140x growth in social media mentions
Across owned and earned conversations
For CRW’s communications team, having a 360-degree view of how the airport is being discussed across traditional, digital, and social media channels is essential. Before Meltwater, getting this information was time-consuming and incomplete, requiring endless spreadsheets of manual tracking across multiple platforms and tools. As a result, visibility into impact was limited and inconsistent.
With Meltwater’s media intelligence solution, CRW gained clarity. Consolidated media monitoring enables the comms team to operate at full speed. Insight Reports allow the team to track progress in real time, surface year-over-year trends, and share consistent updates with leadership. Plus, from weather events and breaking national news to viral social stories, the team rests assured with real-time alerts and spike detection during moments of heightened attention.
“Meltwater consolidates our social media monitoring into a single platform, eliminating the need to track channels separately," says Paige Withrow, CRW's Chief Marketing Officer. "This allows us to efficiently monitor mentions and evaluate sentiment trends that inform our communications strategy.”
Award-Winning Community Impact
Meltwater insights play a critical role in boosting CRW’s industry acclaim and media visibility. “We initially partnered with Meltwater to capture all of our mentions in one place, but we now leverage its analytics to support broader strategic initiatives, including award submissions and performance reporting,” says Withrow.
No need for scrambling between folders and drives. CRW’s comms team uses Meltwater to speedily pull the metrics it needs to submit for profile-raising awards applications. It was that capability that supported CRW’s Airports Council International-North America Excellence in Airport Marketing, Communications, and Customer Experience award win in 2022.
Meltwater has streamlined the way I manage media monitoring and reporting, making it easier to stay informed and responsive in a fast-moving communications environment.
— Paige Withrow, Chief Marketing Officer, West Virginia International Yeager Airport
Stronger Social Performance Over Time
Along with garnering industry recognition, CRW also uses Meltwater to publicize its unique initiatives to its local community and beyond. Using earned media insights from the solution, the comms team refined its PR strategies to promote its Wildlife Canine Community Education program, fronted by two ambitious border collies named Ned and Hercules.
Meltwater data revealed the Wildlife Canine program generated 144,000 traditional and social media mentions, over 2 billion in total reach, and coverage across 19 countries and 35 U.S. states. National coverage included features in People Magazine and NewsNation, extending CRW’s visibility far beyond its regional footprint. Plus, the team detected a significant spike in attention following Ned’s addition to the canine team, allowing the comms team to clearly demonstrate momentum and sustained interest.
In addition to earned media visibility, Meltwater’s social analytics revealed over 140x year-over-year growth across Meta platforms, reinforcing the Wildlife Canine program’s resonance with online audiences.
By tracking social and traditional media together, CRW was able to understand how earned coverage translated into broader engagement. The comms team then used those insights to support award submissions, executive reporting, and ongoing communications strategy.
As West Virginia International Yeager Airport continues to enhance traveler experience and strengthen community engagement, Meltwater remains a critical partner in helping the team monitor perception, measure impact, and communicate results with confidence.
