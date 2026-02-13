Meltwater Social Listening and Media Intelligence

For CRW’s communications team, having a 360-degree view of how the airport is being discussed across traditional, digital, and social media channels is essential. Before Meltwater, getting this information was time-consuming and incomplete, requiring endless spreadsheets of manual tracking across multiple platforms and tools. As a result, visibility into impact was limited and inconsistent.

With Meltwater’s media intelligence solution, CRW gained clarity. Consolidated media monitoring enables the comms team to operate at full speed. Insight Reports allow the team to track progress in real time, surface year-over-year trends, and share consistent updates with leadership. Plus, from weather events and breaking national news to viral social stories, the team rests assured with real-time alerts and spike detection during moments of heightened attention.

“Meltwater consolidates our social media monitoring into a single platform, eliminating the need to track channels separately," says Paige Withrow, CRW's Chief Marketing Officer. "This allows us to efficiently monitor mentions and evaluate sentiment trends that inform our communications strategy.”

Award-Winning Community Impact

Meltwater insights play a critical role in boosting CRW’s industry acclaim and media visibility. “We initially partnered with Meltwater to capture all of our mentions in one place, but we now leverage its analytics to support broader strategic initiatives, including award submissions and performance reporting,” says Withrow.

No need for scrambling between folders and drives. CRW’s comms team uses Meltwater to speedily pull the metrics it needs to submit for profile-raising awards applications. It was that capability that supported CRW’s Airports Council International-North America Excellence in Airport Marketing, Communications, and Customer Experience award win in 2022.