Who Won World Cup Marketing Before Kickoff?

World Cup marketing success was driven more by cultural relevance than sponsorship status. Drawing on 2.4 million mentions and 1.3 billion engagements captured by Meltwater Explore+ between January 1 and June 1, 2026, this analysis shows that non-sponsor brands, creator-led campaigns, and platform-native content consistently generated more engagement than official sponsorships alone. For marketers, this means that earning audience participation—not just visibility—has become the key differentiator during major global events. Main Takeaways

Kickoff for the FIFA World Cup 2026 starts on June 11, but the hype around the high-profile tournament started much earlier with input from fans and brands around the globe. As we saw previously with the Super Bowl, this pre-event period is a critical one for brands looking to understand which marketing strategies are resonating with audiences most. In particular, as sponsorship costs rise and brand collaborations grow more competitive, marketers need to know which activations can give them the strongest ROI.

To understand these factors, we used Explore+ to analyze digital, traditional, and social media content about the World Cup with a focus on identifying the highest-performing brands, campaigns, and individuals. Overall, between January 1 and June 1, 2026, this content generated 2.4 million mentions and 1.3 billion engagements across all tracked source types. However, awareness did not always equal engagement. Instead, the findings show that cultural relevance and audience responsiveness, not sponsorship status, are the main determinants of success during major global events.

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Table of Contents:

Methodology

Capability Explore+ Analysis window January 1 – June 21, 2026 Data sources 30 sources, including broadcast television and radio, online and print news, blogs, comments, reviews, forums, podcasts, TikTok, Instagram, Reddit, Facebook, Pinterest, X, Douyin, Red, YouTube, and more Brands / entities tracked FIFA World Cup 2026 and related terms and hashtags, official sponsor brands, and select athletes, celebrities, events, and most discussed brand collaborations Key term definitions Engagement: The number of shares, comments, likes, retweets, replies, direct messages, etc.



Engagement per mention (EPM): The total number of engagement actions divided by the number of mentions



Mentions: The number of instances when keywords and phrases appeared within a piece or collection of content.



Share of Voice (SOV): The percentage, or share, of total mentions attributed to a particular brand, market, or entity.

Official World Cup sponsor brands generated about 30% more mentions than non-sponsoring brands that launched campaigns around the event. However, the latter group dominated in terms of audience interaction, generating nearly double the total engagement and 2.8 times the EPM of official sponsors.

So while official sponsors like Coca-Cola and Adidas won conversation volume, non-sponsor collaborators like LEGO, Nike, and Puma won audience attention. As we explore more thoroughly below, high-production value ads and strategic influencer activation were key factors in differentiating brands within oceans of World Cup content.

Why it matters: Sponsor or not, earning attention is often more challenging than earning awareness. This year's World Cup demonstrates that a well-executed collaboration, product launch, or influencer strategy can deliver stronger engagement than official sponsorship rights alone.

Of the official World Cup sponsors and partners, Adidas and Coca-Cola were neck-in-neck in terms of discussion, together generating about half of all mentions. However, Coca-Cola emerged as the winner when it came to audience action with over 43% of total engagement compared to Adidas’s 37%.

Its partnership with soccer megastar Lamine Yamal included a wildly successful post on his personal Instagram account that drove 0.8% of all sponsor-period engagement. However, Coca-Cola’s success was also thanks to a number of successful social media activations featuring influencers from around the world.

So although about half of tracked World Cup conversations originated in the US, the soda brand’s campaign generated high-engagement posts from a wider range of countries. Standouts include:

These and other posts from influencers across Latin America, Africa, and Asia helped Coca-Cola tailor a global campaign to local audiences, in line with the kind of national pride the World Cup naturally inspires. That approach attracted audiences and helped the brand achieve 40% positive sentiment, higher than any other official sponsor.

Why it matters: Audiences experience global events like the World Cup and the Olympics through local lenses. Coca-Cola's influencer strategy shows how brands can scale campaigns across markets without sacrificing brand identity or consistency.

How LEGO's product-led campaign became the most successful World Cup brand collaboration

LEGO outperformed other top World Cup brand collaborators like Nike and Puma thanks to a coveted new product and partnerships with the world’s leading players.

Instead of being a sponsor, LEGO got in on the event with an official product licence for the iconic trophy. The brand’s resulting World Cup Official Trophy set, part toy, part collector’s item, was the focus of its Everyone Wants a Piece campaign.

With ads featuring the 2,842-piece set, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Vinícius Jr. (and their toy counterparts), the campaign went viral. But it wasn’t just star power and a flashy product that drove its success.

The ad’s impressive giant lazy Susan got audiences debating over whether or not the video was created with AI. In response, LEGO released a behind-the-scenes video captioned “Still think it’s AI?” showing how the original video was created with practical effects.

As a result of a multi-wave campaign that tuned into audience conversations, the toy brand generated 82% share of engagement of the top 50 most engaging brand collaborator posts and 13% of the 50 most engaging World Cup posts overall.

Why it matters: LEGO showed that brands don’t necessarily need official sponsorship status to be a leading voice in major cultural moments. By combining a multi-stage launch with big stars and audience interaction (as well as appealing to overlapping football and LEGO collector audiences) the brand turned a licensing deal into one of the tournament's most talked-about campaigns.

How Lamine Yamal's TikTok became the biggest World Cup social media moment before kickoff

Spain’s Lamine Yamal posted a TikTok on May 29 that far outperformed all other FIFA, brand, and athlete posts about the tournament. The video, which uses an official, gamified World Cup 2026 filter, shows him attempting to correctly pronounce the names of other competing players.

In a funny twist, the filter fails to register his pronunciation of his own name as correct, causing him to lose the game. That single TikTok has generated 19.6 million likes and counting, along with over 196,000 comments, one million saves, and 1.5 million shares. Its success highlights how unpolished, personality-led content (along with interactive filters, as we saw in our Lunar New Year analysis) can be a magnet for audience participation.

The most strategically significant planned post is Lamine Yamal's @lamineyamal February partnership, generating 0.8% of all sponsor period engagement from 40M reach off a single post. Yamal's personal TikTok generated 12.6% of all event-wide top-50 engagement, more than any brand, FIFA account, or other athlete in the full tournament conversation. A single February partnership post converting that audience into sponsor engagement is the clearest example in the data of athlete reach translating directly into sponsor equity.

Among players driving World Cup engagement, Messi was Yamal’s closest competitor, thanks to his starring role in both the LEGO and Adidas campaigns, as well as Michelob Ultra and Lay’s. The Argentine player is the star of Adidas’ collaborative campaign with fashion brand Kith. A fancam TikTok featuring clips from the main Adidas ad along with Messi’s on-field highlights proved to be the highest-engagement post across all sponsor mentions, accounting for 5.9% of all sponsor-period engagement.

Why it matters: Yamal and Messi's success shows that both authenticity and strategic sponsorships can deliver outsized attention when they align with how fans already consume content online.

Why the World Cup song and halftime show drove outsized engagement

The World Cup song, “Dai Dai” by Shakira and Burna Boy, captured 20% of the total engagement of the top 50 most engaging posts, making it the single biggest cultural asset of the pre-tournament period. Ahead of its premiere, audiences around the world were already anticipating the release of a World Cup anthem, a tradition since 1990. So when “Dai Dai” officially dropped in May, it did so to an already involved fan base.

Building on that momentum, the May 14 announcement of the Cup’s first-ever halftime show, headlined by Madonna, Shakira, and BTS, also had a huge impact. Together, it and the World Cup song generated 37% of the engagement of the top 50 posts. So while the sport was the obvious backbone of pre-World Cup hype, the entertainment side of the event expanded its reach beyond die-hard sports fans.

Why it matters: Brands looking to capitalize on major sporting events shouldn't focus exclusively on the game. Some of the tournament's biggest engagement drivers came from adjacent cultural moments, suggesting that entertainment partnerships can be just as effective as sports-focused activations for reaching broad audiences.

How Meltwater helps brands win attention during major cultural events

Use Case 1: Turning Cultural Moments Into Marketing Opportunities

The Problem: Some of the biggest World Cup conversations emerged from creator content and audience debates.

What You Can Do

Monitor emerging conversations, viral trends, and breaking cultural moments with Meltwater Explore+.

Set alerts for sudden spikes in discussion around athletes, creators, campaigns, competitors, and event-related topics.

Identify opportunities to join conversations while audience interest is still growing.

Business Outcome: Increase campaign relevance and earn attention by participating in cultural moments before competitors do.

Use Case 2: Identifying Which Content Resonates Most on Each Social Platform

The Problem: Content that performs well on one platform may underperform on another, making it difficult to know where to invest resources.

What You Can Do

Use Meltwater Explore+ to compare engagement, share of voice, and engagement per mention across TikTok, Instagram, X, YouTube, and other social channels.

Identify which content formats—from influencer videos and product launches to athlete partnerships and entertainment activations—are generating the strongest results on each platform.

Analyze audience sentiment and interaction patterns to understand why specific posts resonate with users on different channels.

Business Outcome: Optimize platform-specific content strategies and allocate resources toward the channels and formats most likely to drive engagement.

Use Case 3: Activating the Right Influencers in Every Market

The Problem: Global events create worldwide audiences, but engagement often depends on local relevance.

What You Can Do

Use Meltwater Influencer Marketing to discover creators by country, audience demographics, interests, and engagement rates.

Evaluate influencer performance across regions to identify the creators generating the strongest audience response.

Measure campaign impact across markets to determine which partnerships are driving awareness, engagement, and positive sentiment.

Business Outcome: Build globally consistent campaigns that feel locally authentic and generate stronger engagement across priority markets.

Conclusion

The lead-up to the World Cup proved that visibility is important, but audience attention and cultural intelligence differentiate leading brands from the rest of the pack. This is especially true for global events, where every brand is fighting for relevance in an oversaturated playing field.

Coca-Cola, LEGO, Yamal, and others proved that audiences are eager to engage in campaigns that give them something to relate to and discuss in digital arenas. Inviting fans into the action can have a greater impact than just giving them something to watch. As the event unfolds, the brands that succeed will be those that can identify and quickly adapt to emerging conversations.

Want to move beyond awareness and measure what truly captures audience attention? Discover how Meltwater helps brands track engagement, uncover emerging trends, and understand which campaigns are driving meaningful audience participation.

How did non-sponsor brands perform compared to official World Cup sponsors in pre-event conversation and engagement?

Some non-sponsor brands like LEGO generated significantly higher engagement despite lower mention volume. According to Meltwater Explore+ data, LEGO’s campaign drove stronger audience interaction than those of official sponsors through creators, product launches, and shareable content.

Which World Cup sponsor generated the most engagement?

Coca-Cola generated the largest share of sponsor engagement. Meltwater’s Explore+ analysis shows the brand captured more than 43% of total sponsor engagement, outperforming Adidas despite similar levels of conversation volume.

Why were influencer campaigns so successful during the World Cup?

Influencers helped brands connect global events to local audiences. Meltwater’s Explore+ insights show that creators across Latin America, Africa, and Asia played a key role in extending Coca-Cola’s campaign reach and increasing audience participation.

What was the most engaging World Cup-related social media post?

A TikTok from Spain's Lamine Yamal generated the highest engagement of any World Cup-related post during the reporting period. According to Meltwater Explore+ data, the video accumulated millions of likes, shares, saves, and comments by combining humor with a platform-native, interactive filter.

What made LEGO's World Cup campaign successful?

The campaign combined a premium product launch, global football stars, and audience participation. Meltwater’s Explore+ analysis found that LEGO's multi-stage campaign generated the largest share of engagement among major World Cup brand collaborations.

How important was entertainment to World Cup engagement?

Entertainment content became one of the largest engagement drivers before the tournament began. Meltwater Explore+ data shows that the World Cup anthem and halftime show announcement accounted for more than one-third of engagement across the 50 top-performing posts.

What can brands learn from World Cup social media trends?

Audiences increasingly reward relevance and opportunities for participation. According to Meltwater’s Explore+ analysis, campaigns that aligned with creator culture, local audiences, and platform-native behaviors tended to outperform campaigns focused solely on sponsorship visibility.