Social Media Statistics for South Korea [Updated 2026]

Note: This blog is based on the Global Digital Report 2026 (Digital 2026 South Korea) – produced in partnership with Meltwater and We Are Social. Download the Global Digital Report 2026 for free.

--

Table of Contents

Population Essentials in South Korea

A quick snapshot of South Korea's demographics

South Korea has a population of 51.7 million, with an internet penetration rate of 97.9% and a social media penetration rate of 95.4%. With a median age of 45.6 years and 81.6% of its population living in urban areas, the country has a relatively mature and highly urbanized population.

Total Population: 51.7 million

51.7 million Median Age of the Population: 45.6 years

45.6 years Urban Population: 81.6%

81.6% Life Expectancy at Birth: 84.5 years

84.5 years Overall literacy rate: 98.8%

Internet usage statistics in South Korea

South Korea has near-universal digital infrastructure, reaching almost the entire population.

Below is an overview of internet usage statistics in South Korea:

Total Internet Users: 50.6 million

50.6 million Internet Penetration Rate: 97.9% of the population

97.9% of the population Mobile Phone Internet Access: 96.0% of users

96.0% of users Desktop/Laptop Internet Access: 68.2% of users

68.2% of users Average Weekly Time Spent Online: 24 hours 22 minutes

With 97.9% internet penetration, South Korea’s digital market is mature and stable. Despite an older demographic, internet usage remains high. Mobile phones are the preferred access point for 96.0% of users, compared to 68.2% for laptops and desktops.

The daily time spent using the internet in South Korea is roughly 3 hours and 29 minutes.

Note on Data Accuracy: It is worth noting that current figures may actually under-represent the true scale of digital adoption. As Simon Kemp explains in Digital 2026: South Korea, “the latest published figures for internet use may under-represent current realities, and actual rates for internet adoption and year-on-year growth may be higher than the figures shown here suggest.”

Which are the top visited websites and apps used in South Korea?

Messaging, search engines and social networks are among the most widely used digital services in South Korea, reflecting how consumers rely on digital platforms for communication, information discovery and everyday online activities.

The top four types of websites and apps used in South Korea include:

Chat and Messaging: 88.4% Search Engines or Web Portals: 87.5% Social Networks: 79.9% Shopping, Auctions, or Classifieds: 72.9%

Social media statistics in South Korea show that while messaging is a primary use, search engines and e-commerce portals also see strong engagement. With nearly nine in ten using messaging services and search engines or web portals, and almost eight in ten accessing social networks, brands have opportunities to reach consumers across different digital touchpoints.

What are the most visited websites in South Korea?

The most visited websites in South Korea are led by major search portals, key e-commerce platforms, and local utility sites.

Website traffic data shows a balance among informational search, community platforms, and e-commerce. The top visited websites in South Korea, according to Similarweb, are:

Google.com: 1.64 billion total monthly visits

1.64 billion total monthly visits Naver.com: 1.53 billion total monthly visits

1.53 billion total monthly visits YouTube.com: 987 million total monthly visits

987 million total monthly visits Daum.net: 357 million total monthly visits

357 million total monthly visits Namu.wiki: 304 million total monthly visits

304 million total monthly visits Coupang.com: 273 million total monthly visits

273 million total monthly visits Dcinside.com: 247 million total monthly visits

247 million total monthly visits News.naver.com: 206 million total monthly visits

206 million total monthly visits Kakao.com: 176 million total monthly visits

176 million total monthly visits Tistory.com: 146 million total monthly visits

This breakdown reveals a digital landscape shaped by search, ecommerce and online communities. With local portals such as Naver and Daum ranking alongside Google, search remains an important channel for brand discovery and product research.

Coupang’s strong position among South Korea’s most visited websites reinforces the role of e-commerce in consumers’ online journeys, offering brands a platform to drive both discovery and purchase. High traffic to local forums such as DC Inside and Tistory reflects South Korea's active online community and user-generated content culture, where discussions and shared experiences can shape brand perceptions.

Social media usage statistics in South Korea

Social media penetration in South Korea is near-universal, reflecting the country’s high internet adoption rate.

Here are the primary social media statistics in South Korea:

Number of Social Media User Identities: 49.3 million

49.3 million Social Media Identities vs. Total Population: 95.4%

95.4% Social Media Identities vs. Total Internet Users: 97.5%

97.5% Social Media Identities aged 18+ vs population aged 18+: 100.9%

100.9% Average Weekly Time Spent on Social Platforms: 12 hours 14 minutes

With social media identities at 95.4% of the population, the market is highly saturated, and growth has plateaued, with only a 0.8% year-on-year increase.

The average user spends 12 hours and 14 minutes per week on social media, or about 1 hour and 45 minutes daily. These figures show that users often maintain multiple accounts and networks, as indicated by the 100.9% identity rate among those aged 18 and above.

What is the demographic profile of Meta’s adult audience in South Korea?

Meta's advertising audience in South Korea is concentrated among adults aged 18–44, with the 25–34 age group representing the largest share.

According to Meta's combined advertising reach data across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads, the three largest age groups are:

25–34 years old: 34.0% (18.3% female / 15.7% male) 18–24 years old: 21.7% (12.3% female / 9.4% male) 35–44 years old: 20.7% (11.1% female / 9.6% male)

Adults aged 18–44 account for 76.4% of Meta's adult advertising audience in South Korea. While 25–34-year-olds represent the largest segment, the substantial presence of other age groups reinforces the need for marketing strategies that resonate with consumers across different life stages.

What are the main reasons for using social media in South Korea?

South Korean social media habits are driven by three core needs: interpersonal connection, entertainment and content discovery.

Aside from keeping in touch with friends and family, passive entertainment is the main driver for social media use among South Koreans aged 16 and above. The top reasons include:

Filling spare time: 32.1% Finding content (e.g., articles, videos): 26.0% Seeing what’s being talked about: 20.4%

Since filling spare time is the main reason for logging in, much of the audience is online to consume content. This creates a powerful window of opportunity for brands to reach users with discovery-based content at the moment when they are most receptive.

Capitalizing on this behavior requires more than guesswork. Strategic digital marketing in South Korea depends on understanding how consumers discover, evaluate and engage with brands across social media, search and ecommerce platforms. This is where social listening becomes critical in helping brands turn real-time social signals into actionable intelligence. By uncovering audience interests, emerging trends, brand perception and competitive activity, marketers can make faster, confident decisions on messaging, content and campaign priorities.

Which are the most used social media platforms in South Korea?

KakaoTalk remains the most used social media platform in South Korea, followed by YouTube and Instagram.

The most widely used social media platforms in South Korea are:

KakaoTalk: 83.2% YouTube: 66.3% Instagram: 62.3%

KakaoTalk remains the most popular social media and messaging platform in South Korea, serving as far more than a messaging app. Its ecosystem includes messaging, digital payments, shopping, news, content, and brand communication, making it an integral part of everyday digital life for millions of South Korean users.

For marketers, KakaoTalk offers a valuable channel for customer engagement, personalized communication and commerce. Its widespread adoption makes it an essential platform for brands looking to reach South Korean consumers through localized digital marketing campaigns.

YouTube and Instagram also play a central role in South Korea's social media landscape. Beyond entertainment, both platforms are widely used for creator content, product discovery, reviews and brand engagement. Together, they provide brands with opportunities to build awareness through video, influencer partnerships and visually driven content that resonates with South Korean audiences.

Mobile usage statistics in South Korea

Mobile usage statistics in South Korea indicate that many consumers maintain multiple cellular connections.

Key highlights on mobile usage statistics in South Korea:

Cellular Mobile Connections (Excluding IoT): 60.9 million

60.9 million Mobile Connections vs. Total Population: 118%

118% Year-on-Year Growth: +0.3% (+169 thousand)

+0.3% (+169 thousand) Broadband Share (3G, 4G, 5G): 99.6%

With a mobile connection rate of 118%, there are more active mobile connections than people in South Korea. As noted in the DataReportal Digital 2026 South Korea Report:

"Many people make use of more than one mobile connection, so it’s not unusual for mobile connection figures to significantly exceed figures for total population."

The report also notes that one of the major trends regarding social media statistics in South Korea is that users maintain separate numbers for personal and work use, a practice made easier by recent eSIM technology. Additionally, 99.6% of mobile connections use high-speed broadband, supporting seamless high-quality video streaming.

What is the average time spent using the internet in South Korea?

The average time spent using the internet in South Korea is 24 hours and 22 minutes.

South Korean internet users spend a significant amount of time consuming digital content across video and social media platforms, below are the average weekly hours spent:

Online Video (Total): 8 hours 33 minutes

- Short-Form Video (e.g., TikToks): 4 hours 38 minutes

- Long-Form Video (e.g., Vlogs): 3 hours 54 minutes

8 hours 33 minutes - 4 hours 38 minutes - 3 hours 54 minutes Social Media: 3 hours 41 minutes

South Koreans spend over eight and a half hours per week watching online video, accounting for more than a third of their online time. Short-form clips represent the largest share of this consumption.

The popularity of short-form video creates opportunities for brands to capture consumer attention through concise, visually engaging content. South Korean internet users spend 4 hours and 38 minutes per week watching short-form video, exceeding the time spent on long-form content such as vlogs. Combined with nearly four hours of weekly social media use, these viewing habits reinforce the value of video-first digital marketing strategies in South Korea.

Ecommerce statistics in South Korea

Ecommerce in South Korea illustrates a growing digital marketplace, driven by increased consumer spending across the board.

People purchasing consumer goods online: 41.1 million (+5.9% year-on-year)

41.1 million (+5.9% year-on-year) Estimated total annual spend on online consumer goods: $78.1 billion USD (+9.8%)

$78.1 billion USD (+9.8%) Average annual revenue per ecommerce shopper: $1,902 USD (+3.7%)

$1,902 USD (+3.7%) Share of ecommerce spend attributable to mobile purchases: 74.5% (+6.6%)

74.5% (+6.6%) Online purchases vs. total retail channel value: 35.0% (+4.8%)

These figures signal the maturity of South Korea's ecommerce market, where online shopping has become a routine part of everyday consumer behaviour. Nearly three-quarters of ecommerce spending now takes place on mobile devices, brands should prioritize seamless, mobile-first shopping experiences.

With more than one in three retail purchases now made online, South Korean consumers are researching, comparing and purchasing products through digital channels. For brands, delivering a seamless mobile experience, fast checkout and local payment options is essential to competing in one of Asia's most advanced ecommerce markets.

What are the top online consumer goods categories in South Korea?

Online shopping preferences in South Korea favor style and lifestyle necessities, with clothing and food leading digital sales.

Below are the top five online consumer goods categories by estimated annual spend:

Fashion: $24.5 billion USD Food: $13.2 billion USD Beverages: $8.34 billion USD Electronics: $7.51 billion USD Beauty & Personal Care: $6.56 billion USD

Fashion is the largest consumer goods category in South Korea, with $24.5 billion USD in annual spending, nearly double the next highest category. The strength of online fashion retail indicates strong consumer demand for apparel, footwear and accessories, supported by the global influence of Korean fashion, beauty and popular culture.

For brands entering South Korea's ecommerce market, the popularity of online fashion presents opportunities for localized digital marketing and social commerce strategies. Creating content that aligns with local style preferences, partnering with creators and maintaining a strong presence across social media and ecommerce platforms can help brands connect with highly engaged online shoppers.

What are the top online purchase drivers in South Korea?

Coupons and discounts are the strongest online purchase driver in South Korea, followed by free delivery and customer reviews.

South Korea's ecommerce market is highly competitive, making the online checkout experience just as important as product discovery. To maximize conversions, brands need to align with the factors South Korean online shoppers value most when completing a purchase.

According to the latest ecommerce data for South Korea, the most important purchase drivers are:

Coupons and Discounts: 58.7% Free Delivery: 57.4% Customer Reviews: 32.7% Simple Online Checkout: 23.4% Next-Day Delivery: 23.2%

These preferences help explain why ecommerce platforms such as Coupang continue to dominate online shopping in South Korea. By combining competitive pricing, frequent promotions and fast fulfillment, Coupang aligns closely with the shopping behaviours and expectations of South Korean consumers.

Offering fast logistics, such as free next-day delivery and integrated digital discounts, sets the operational standard brands must meet to succeed online in South Korea.

What are the top Google Shopping searches in South Korea?

Search queries driving online retail traffic shows the product preferences and purchasing habits of South Koreans.

The top 10 Google Shopping searches, translated into English, include:

Naver (네이버) – Index: 100 Coupang (쿠팡) – Index: 67 Bicycle (자전거) – Index: 45 Nike (나이키) – Index: 42 Lego (레고) – Index: 38

Naver and Coupang play central roles in South Korea's online shopping ecosystem, connecting consumers with product discovery, research and purchasing opportunities. While Coupang is a major ecommerce marketplace, Naver offers an integrated digital ecosystem spanning search, shopping, payments and online communities.

Through Naver Shopping, consumers can compare prices from multiple merchants, complete purchases using Naver Pay, and discover products directly from search results. Naver Cafe, one of South Korea's largest online community platforms, also influences product discovery by enabling users to exchange recommendations, reviews and buying advice.

Brand-specific searches such as Nike and Lego, alongside product searches like bicycles, suggest that South Korean consumers actively search for both trusted brands and specific product categories. For businesses, this demonstrates the importance of maintaining visibility across local platforms such as Naver and Coupang while optimizing content and product listings for high-intent searches in South Korea.

Online grocery shopping overview for South Korea

Adoption and use of online grocery shopping continues to rise in South Korea.

South Korea's online grocery market continues to expand as more consumers embrace ecommerce for everyday household purchases. The latest social media and ecommerce statistics for South Korea show:

Number of people ordering groceries: 21.5 million (+7.0% growth)

21.5 million Estimated total annual value of orders: $16.5 billion USD (+13.2%)

The continued growth of online grocery shopping illustrates increasing consumer demand for convenience, speed and reliability. Services such as same-day and dawn delivery have become key differentiators in South Korea's highly competitive ecommerce market, making fast fulfillment an important part of the customer experience.

For retailers and consumer brands, success in South Korea's online grocery market increasingly depends on combining efficient logistics with seamless digital shopping experiences. Partnering with established ecommerce platforms and fulfillment networks can help brands meet consumer expectations and capture a greater share of recurring household spending.

Digital marketing statistics in South Korea

Where do South Koreans research on brands?

South Koreans use search engines for online brand research.

Digital marketing statistics in South Korea show that search engines remain the most important channel for researching brands and products before making a purchase. The leading brand research channels are:

Search Engines: 51.7%

51.7% Price Comparison Sites: 28.5%

28.5% Consumer Reviews: 27.0%

27.0% Discount Voucher Sites: 14.9%

With over half of the online population relying on search engines as their primary source of information, search remains a critical channel for product discovery and purchase consideration. This points to the need of investing in search engine optimization (SEO), generative engine optimization (GEO) and search engine marketing (SEM) to ensure brands are visible when consumers are actively evaluating their options.

The popularity of price comparison sites and consumer reviews also shows that South Korean shoppers are highly informed before making a purchase. Consumers frequently compare prices, evaluate feedback from other buyers and look for the best overall value rather than making impulsive purchasing decisions.

For marketers, these trends reinforce the need for a strong search presence supported by competitive pricing, positive customer reviews and compelling promotional offers. Brands that combine high visibility with clear value propositions are better positioned to convert high-intent shoppers in South Korea's competitive ecommerce market.

What is the advertising spend in South Korea?

Advertising spend in South Korea continues to rise, with digital ad spend taking a significant share of total investment in 2025 at 74%.

South Korea's advertising spend signals a pivot toward digital channels to meet these intent-driven consumers.

Digital marketing statistics in South Korea’s primary metrics for advertising spend show:

Estimated total annual ad spend: $17.4 billion USD (+5.7% growth)

$17.4 billion USD (+5.7% growth) Estimated digital Ad spend: $12.9 billion USD (+7.9%)

$12.9 billion USD (+7.9%) Digital ad spend as a percentage of total: 74%

With nearly three-quarters of all advertising dollars funneling directly into digital ads, corporate budgets are tracking the rise of search as the primary channel Koreans use to research brands.

This focus on digital ad spend aligns perfectly with a consumer base that constantly filters brand choices through search engines and price-comparison sites. Brands that maintain visibility across high-intent channels while delivering compelling offers and seamless digital experiences are better positioned to engage and convert South Korean consumers.

These digital marketing trends in South Korea affirm that performance-driven frameworks are now preferred. As digital ad budgets continue to drive overall market growth at 7.9% annually, success for brands in South Korea depends on building a localized digital strategy that combines SEO, GEO, SEM, social media advertising, influencer marketing and ecommerce marketing. Optimizing for Korean-language search, local platforms such as Naver and Coupang, and high-intent consumer journeys can help brands increase visibility, improve conversions and maximize return on advertising investment.

What is the social media ad spend in South Korea?

Digital marketing statistics in Korea show that social media advertising is the primary channel companies allocate ad spend to.

Social media statistics for South Korea's primary metrics for social ad spend include:

Estimated annual spend on social media advertising: $3.73 billion USD (+14.1%)

$3.73 billion USD (+14.1%) Social media's share of total digital advertising spend: 28.9% (+5.7%)

The 14.1% year-on-year increase in social media advertising spend reflects brands' growing investment in reaching consumers across platforms where they discover content, engage with creators and interact with businesses. With social media ads now accounting for 28.9% of all digital ad spend, this has become an important entry point for early brand discovery and influencing purchase consideration.

As South Korean consumers use social media alongside search engines, ecommerce platforms and online communities to discover and evaluate products, brands should create locally relevant campaigns that combine compelling creative with clear value propositions. Integrating social media advertising with search, influencer marketing and ecommerce strategies can help brands stay visible across the digital customer journey and influence purchase consideration.

What is the influencer ad spend in South Korea?

Influencer ad spend in South Korea is also on the rise, making it a prime marketing strategy.

Influencer marketing continues to attract growing investment as brands diversify their digital advertising strategies in South Korea. The latest digital marketing statistics for South Korea show:

Estimated annual spend on influencer advertising: $489 million USD (+13.0% growth)

$489 million USD (+13.0% growth) Influencer advertising's share of total digital advertising spend: 3.8% (+4.6%)

Influencer advertising spend in South Korea grew 13.0% year on year, signalling continued investment in creator partnerships. While influencer advertising represents a relatively small share of total digital ad spend, its rapid growth creates opportunities for brands to use creator-led content to build awareness, demonstrate products and engage audiences.

For marketers, influencer marketing works best as part of an integrated digital strategy. Partnering with trusted creators can help brands increase visibility, demonstrate products in real-world contexts and complement broader efforts across search, social media and ecommerce channels to reach South Korean consumers throughout the buying journey.

What’s ahead for social media in South Korea?

Given the findings in our report, here are the key takeaways that signal where social media in South Korea is heading this 2026:

Build visibility across South Korea’s search and discovery ecosystem

51.7% of South Koreans rely on search engines as their primary channel for online brand research, establishing intent-driven discovery as the baseline for brand interaction.

as their primary channel for online brand research, establishing as the baseline for brand interaction. Consumers also rely on price comparison sites (28.5%) and consumer reviews (27.0%) , showing that discovery often extends into active comparison and evaluation.

, showing that discovery often extends into active comparison and evaluation. Local portals remain important, with Naver capturing 1.53 billion monthly visits and e-commerce platforms such as Coupang generating 273 million.

and e-commerce platforms such as Connecting SEO, GEO, SEM, ecommerce and local platform strategies allows optimal visibility as consumers move between discovery, research and comparison.

Adapt social strategies for a broader digital audience

South Korea has a median age of 45.6 years , making its overall population relatively mature.

, making its overall population relatively mature. The 25–34 age segment is the country’s primary online market audience, capturing 34.0% of the total audience as a dominant bloc of young professionals, according to Meta’s ad reach.

of the total audience as a dominant bloc of young professionals, according to Meta’s ad reach. While the younger 18–24 Gen Z group (21.7%) virtually matches the high-income 35–44 tier (20.7%) in total volume , the online audience remains anchored by working professionals with spending power.

, the online audience remains anchored by working professionals with spending power. Brands should develop creative, messaging and targeting strategies that resonate with multiple generations of digitally active consumers.

Short-form content as the primary discovery funnel

South Korean internet users spend 8 hours 33 minutes per week watching online video , including 4 hours 38 minutes on short-form video compared with 3 hours 54 minutes on long-form video.

, including compared with 3 hours 54 minutes on long-form video. 32.1% use social media to fill spare time , creating opportunities for brands to reach audiences during entertainment-led browsing.

, creating opportunities for brands to reach audiences during entertainment-led browsing. Short-form, visually-engaging and mobile-friendly content should serve as the primary entry points for early brand discovery.

Connect social discovery with mobile-first ecommerce

South Korea has 41.1 million online consumer goods shoppers , generating an estimated $78.1 billion USD in annual ecommerce spending .

, generating an estimated . 74.5% of ecommerce spending is attributable to purchases made via mobile phones , while online purchases account for 35.0% of total consumer goods retail spending .

, while online purchases account for . Value and convenience remain important: 58.7% cite coupons and discounts as an online purchase driver, while 57.4% cite free delivery .

as an online purchase driver, while . Connecting social campaigns with mobile-optimized shopping experiences, clear promotional value and convenient fulfillment are central to reduce friction between discovery and purchase.

Treat social and creator marketing as an increasingly important part of the media mix

Social media advertising spend reached $3.73 billion USD , growing 14.1% year on year , and now represents 28.9% of total digital advertising spend .

spend reached $3.73 billion USD , and now represents . Influencer advertising reached $489 million USD , growing 13.0% year on year , signalling continual investment in creator-led marketing.

reached $489 million USD , signalling continual investment in creator-led marketing. At the same time, KakaoTalk (83.2%), YouTube (66.3%) and Instagram (62.3%) are the three most-used social media platforms in the data you've shared.

are the three most-used social media platforms in the data you've shared. Brands can build an integrated social strategy that combines paid social, creator-led content and platform-specific experiences to strengthen visibility and engagement across South Korea’s distinctive digital ecosystem.

FAQ: Social Media Statistics for South Korea 2026

How can marketers use these social media statistics to improve their campaigns?

Marketers can leverage these social media statistics for South Korea to move from guesswork to intent-based targeting. For example, South Korean internet users spend 4 hours and 38 minutes per week watching short-form video, while the 25–34 age group represents the largest segment of Meta’s advertising audience at 34.0%.

Brands should use these insights alongside their own audience and campaign data to develop locally relevant, mobile-friendly content that resonates with different generations of South Korean consumers.

Why are social media statistics important for South Korean businesses?

Social media statistics help businesses understand where consumers spend their time, how they discover brands and how digital behavior connects with the wider customer journey.

This is particularly important in South Korea, where 74.5% of ecommerce spending is attributable to purchases made via mobile phones and digital advertising represents 74% of total advertising spend.

Tracking these trends can help marketers make more informed decisions about channel investment, creative strategy and mobile customer experiences.

How often should marketers review updated social media statistics for South Korea?

Marketers should review updated statistics every year because social media platforms regularly revise audience reach data, and behavioural trends shift over time.

Where does the data in this report come from?

The data comes primarily from DataReportal, which publishes the annual global reports in partnership with Meltwater and We Are Social. The report also incorporates insights from DataReportal’s broader network of data partners, including GWI, Statista, GSMA Intelligence, Similarweb, Semrush, Ookla, SocialInsider, and Skai.

What do these social media statistics reveal about South Korean consumer behaviour?

The statistics show that South Korean consumers navigate a multi-channel digital journey spanning social media, search, reviews, price comparison and ecommerce platforms.

For brand research, 51.7% use search engines, while 28.5% use price comparison sites and 27.0% consult consumer reviews. Value and convenience also influence online shopping, with 58.7% citing coupons and discounts and 57.4% citing free delivery as reasons for purchasing online.

For marketers, this strengthen the case for connecting social media with SEO, GEO, SEM, ecommerce and local platform strategies rather than treating each channel in isolation.

How can brands benchmark their performance using these statistics?

Brands can use these statistics as market context rather than direct performance benchmarks. For example, social media advertising represents 28.9% of total digital advertising spend in South Korea, while influencer advertising accounts for 3.8%.

These figures can help marketers understand broader investment trends, but the right budget allocation will depend on factors such as business objectives, target audience, industry, customer journey and individual channel performance.

What trends are shaping social media use in South Korea in 2026?

Short-form video is a major attention format, with internet users spending 4 hours and 38 minutes per week watching it. Social media advertising is also attracting greater investment, growing 14.1% year on year, while influencer advertising spend increased 13.0%.

Additionally, online engagement is deeply shaped by highly active local forum networks like Naver Cafe and DC Inside, which draw 247 million monthly visits. South Koreans have also continued to integrate ecommerce into their daily routines, driving volume in lifestyle sectors like fashion ($24.5 billion USD) and online grocery shopping ($16.5 billion USD).

These trends point toward a video-led, creator-driven and mobile-first social landscape that is increasingly connected with search and ecommerce.

How are South Korean social media habits different from other regions?

South Korea stands out for its high social media penetration rate at 95.4%, compared to its neighboring markets of China (90.3%), Japan (80.5%), and Taiwan (78.4%).

It is also the only market in this group where adult social media identities exceed the actual adult population at 100.9%, placing it significantly ahead of China (93.8%), Japan (89.2%), and Taiwan (87.1%).

Additionally, South Korea leads with a near-universal internet penetration rate of 97.9%, making online connectivity an automatic daily habit compared to Taiwan (96.7%), China (91.6%), and Japan (87.0%).

What do these insights mean for influencer marketing in South Korea?

Influencer marketing is becoming an increasingly important part of South Korea’s digital media mix. Annual influencer advertising spend has grown 13.0% to an estimated $489 million USD, representing 3.8% of total digital advertising spend.

Combined with high short-form video consumption and the increase in social media advertising investment, this creates opportunities for brands to use creators to build awareness, demonstrate products and produce locally relevant content. Brands can integrate creator-led content with paid social, search and ecommerce strategies to maintain visibility across the wider digital customer journey.

How can businesses track social media performance effectively?

Businesses can track performance by using tools that pull in large-scale social and consumer data that translate into clear, actionable insights. Having a single, unified dashboard with social listening, social media analytics, influencer marketing capabilities such as Meltwater helps brands understand what’s working and where to optimize in real-time.

To see how this works in practice, explore our interactive product tours.

---

If you want to use social media to promote your brand, contact Meltwater by filling out the form below. We'll work with you to develop a plan that begins with social listening and extends all the way to the metrics you'll need to measure the success of your social media marketing.