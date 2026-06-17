After 30 years, Pokémon demonstrates how brands can generate meaningful buzz and sustain relevance across generations by combining community-building and cultural partnerships. Drawing on millions of Pokémon mentions across social media, news, blogs, and forums captured through Meltwater, this analysis shows that trading cards, Reddit communities, and celebrity collaborations are driving much of the franchise's current engagement. The lesson for marketers: Lasting brand loyalty comes from creating opportunities for audiences to participate, not just consume.

“I wanna be the very best that no one ever was.”



If you read that sentence to the tune of the Pokémon theme song, then you need no introduction to the subject of this analysis. But for everyone else, take note: 2026 marks Pokémon’s 30th anniversary, and the brand is proving to be as popular as ever with adults and kids alike.

Cards are selling out of stores as soon as they drop, having become a large portion of the high-value, collectible card market. The Pokémon Go mobile game is estimated to have upwards of 30 million monthly active players, drawing tens of thousands of “trainers” to in-person festivals around the world. And celebrities like Logan Paul and the Kardashians are bringing high-profile attention to the brand via their own fandom.

To understand what's driving Pokémon's enduring popularity, and what marketers can learn from it, we used Meltwater to analyze 7.6 million mentions and 1.1 billion engagements of Pokémon across social, news, blog, and forum sources. The findings reveal how collectibles, community-building, and relevance are helping Pokémon remain one of the world's most valuable entertainment brands, along with insights for marketers looking to build their own cultural momentum over time.

Table of Contents:

Methodology

Capability Social Listening Analysis window January 1 – June 12, 2026 Data sources 32 sources, including broadcast television and radio, online and print news, blogs, comments, reviews, forums, podcasts, TikTok, Instagram, Reddit, Facebook, Pinterest, X, Douyin, Red, YouTube, and more. Brands / entities tracked Pokémon, including variations like Pokémon GO, Pokémon Trading Card Game, #PokemonWindsWaves, and more. Key term definitions Engagement: the number of shares, comments, likes, retweets, replies, direct messages, etc. Mentions: the number of instances when key words and phrases appeared within a piece or collection of content. Share of Engagement (SOE): the percentage, or share, of total engagement actions attributed to a particular brand, market, or entity. Estimated Media Value (EMV): a metric quantifying the ROI of influencer marketing by showing what it would cost to achieve the same reach and engagement through paid media. Subreddit: a user-created community on Reddit dedicated to a particular interest or topic.

Pokémon's 30th anniversary still drives strong engagement

Meltwater data shows that the buzz around Pokémon isn’t going anywhere. While the brand’s March activations drove a significant spike in engagement, general interest is still strong. As of our analysis on June 12, the June daily average of mentions is still 20% higher than January’s. In a nutshell: The Pokémon conversation isn’t seeing a summer slump.

Plus, as previously mentioned, the forthcoming Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves games generated about 4.4% SOE of the top 2000 posts. We can expect that engagement to grow as their 2027 release date approaches.

The brand’s many, well-timed activations throughout the year have created some serious momentum, supplying its hungry fans with endless content to consume, news to discuss, and products to collect. For brands looking to achieve similar impact across year-long campaigns, Pokémon is the franchise to study.

Why it matters for marketers: Instead of concentrating all of its efforts around one date, like the annual Pokémon Day on February 27, the brand has continuously introduced new partnerships, products, events, experiences, and more throughout the year to give fans reasons to keep coming back for more. Those interconnected moments are what keep long-running campaigns relevant long after their initial launch.

Pokémon trading cards outperform video games on social media

Trading Card Game (TCG) and card-collecting content far outperform video game content in our sample of the top 2000 most engaging Pokémon social media posts. TCG/collecting has 26% SOE, while all of the video games combined accounted for less than half of that at 10.3%.

This speaks to the cards’ staying power in a digital-first world much different from the one they entered when they were first introduced in Japan in 1996. Only today, it’s not just kids going crazy for the cards. The brand has loyal audiences in two overlapping subsets of adult audiences: Longtime fans who are in it for the nostalgia factor and hardcore collectors and resellers most interested in the cards’ market value.

This isn’t to say that the games aren’t huge engagement drivers. Existing video games generated 10.3% of engagement in our sample set. And the highly anticipated 10th-generation games, Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves, alone drove 4.4%.

Still, from pack-opening videos to rare card reveals to collection showcases, it’s the cards that drive the most engagement online.

Why it matters for marketers: Even today’s digital-native audiences crave tangible products and analog media that they can form communities around. For brands, that means touchpoints like collectibles and limited-edition merchandise, as well as experiences, can become powerful social content engines.

Reddit is the center of Pokémon fan discussion

About 44% of all Pokémon mentions came from Reddit, where fans discuss every facet of the powerhouse franchise.

Looking at the top 30 Pokémon subreddits, which generated 1.72 million mentions overall, two primary motivations stand out:

Discussion and debate (21.7% SOV): r/Pokemon, where 14.7% of the tracked Reddit conversation happened, is the place fans go to talk about all things Pokémon. Top posts are debate and opinion threads, game recommendations, character preferences, Winds & Waves speculation, and upcoming marketing predictions.



Another ~7% of tracked Reddit conversation focuses on card market discussion in subreddits like r/PokemonTCG and r/PokeInvesting. Together, these are the communities most likely to shape and reveal how new releases are perceived.

r/Pokemon, where 14.7% of the tracked Reddit conversation happened, is the place fans go to talk about all things Pokémon. Top posts are debate and opinion threads, game recommendations, character preferences, Winds & Waves speculation, and upcoming marketing predictions. Another ~7% of tracked Reddit conversation focuses on card market discussion in subreddits like r/PokemonTCG and r/PokeInvesting. Coordination (40.9% SOV): Communities like r/PokemonRaffles, r/PTCGPocketTrading, and others comprise 26.5% of sample mentions. Another 14.4% came from Pokémon GO-focused subreddits like r/PokemonGoRaids and r/PokemonGoFriends. What they all have in common is that they are places where fans go to coordinate off-platform activities like trades, “remote raids”, giveaways, and meetups. These subreddits generate high mention counts that reveal the real-world and in-game social infrastructure around the TCG.

Reddit is both a real-time focus group and coordination hub for the franchise’s loyal fans, giving brands a window into how audiences engage with Pokémon outside of official channels.

Why it matters: For marketers, Reddit’s dominance in Pokémon conversation demonstrates the power and importance of fan-driven discourse to building highly engaged communities. Brands looking to build lasting engagement and drive loyalty should look beyond just publishing content. Consider how you can encourage fans and their community-building behaviors through player trades, collector meetups, giveaways, and more.

Celebrity partnerships expand Pokémon's reach

Popular Pokémon card content creators like LuckyCardErik and Deep Pocket Monster were natural partners for brands looking to tap into the 30th anniversary buzz. However, Pokémon’s partnership with superstars across popular culture proved especially valuable for making the franchise feel of the moment and everywhere right now.

For example, Instagram posts from Kpop artist Jisoo and pro soccer player Lamine Yamal were heavy hitters, generating about 2.7 million engagements and over $26 million in EMV each. By appealing to fans' global pop culture obsessions, like Kpop and soccer, these and other partnerships extended Pokémon’s reach far beyond its core audience. As a result, the brand not only reinforces its position as a cultural mainstay but also gets in front of audiences who may not actively follow Pokémon itself.

Why it matters for marketers: For anniversary- and nostalgia-driven campaigns, brands shouldn’t just stay in their lane. Quite the opposite. Some of Pokémon’s most successful partnerships show the value of linking up with adjacent fandoms, appearing alongside the people and communities audiences are already paying attention to. With them, heritage brands can grow their presence and create fresh opportunities for discovery.

Pokémon cat content is surprisingly popular

The premise of Pokémon, where “trainers” collect various creatures, lends itself well to fan-created content about pets, and cats specifically. Our analysis found that this category of post generated 7.5% share of engagement of the top 2000 posts, rivaling video games at 10.3%.

With nearly 5.2 million engagement actions, the top post of the entire data set came from a TikTok creator who dyed their cat to resemble the Holographic Mew VMAX trading card. The second-highest performing post, with about 3.2 million engagements, was a TikTok of a cat set to the song “Pokemon” by rapper ilyTOMMY.

Together, the massive popularity of these posts sheds light on how fans use Pokémon (and the fantasy it presents of having a bevy of magical pets) to share their love of their furry friends at home.

Why it matters for marketers: Pokémon demonstrates the value of inspiring content that audiences want to make themselves. The most engaging content can spring from fans remixing a brand into their own lives in unexpected ways. For marketers, identifying those cultural touchpoints can reveal new opportunities to engage audiences.

How Meltwater helps brands build stronger fan communities

Pokémon's 30-year success story shows that the most effective campaigns are rooted in a deep understanding of fan behavior. Meltwater helps brands uncover the communities, conversations, and trends that drive engagement, enabling marketers to act on audience insights in real time.

Use Case 1: Find the Communities Shaping Brand Perception

The Problem: Critical audience conversations often happen in niche communities before they surface on mainstream social platforms.

Meltwater Lets You:

Monitor conversations across Reddit, forums, social media, and news outlets from a single platform.

Identify the communities driving the highest volume of discussion around your brand, competitors, and industry.

Analyze sentiment and conversation themes to understand how audiences are reacting to new launches and announcements.

Business Outcome: Reach audiences where they already gather and make more informed decisions about community engagement and campaign strategy.

Use Case 2: Uncover the Passion Points Driving Engagement

The Problem: Brands may know who their audience is but not what motivates them to participate.

Meltwater Lets You:

Analyze conversation trends to identify the products, topics, and experiences generating the most engagement.

Measure share of voice across campaign themes, product categories, and audience interests.

Surface emerging trends that signal shifts in consumer behavior and demand.

Business Outcome: Create campaigns, products, and experiences that align with proven audience interests and drive stronger engagement.

Use Case 3: Measure the Impact of Creators and Cultural Partnerships

The Problem: Brands need to know which creators and partnerships are actually expanding reach and driving engagement.

Meltwater Lets You:

Identify creators, celebrities, and influencers generating the highest engagement and earned media value.

Compare partnership performance across audiences, platforms, and markets.

Track how creator content contributes to brand awareness, conversation volume, and sentiment.

Business Outcome: Invest marketing dollars in the partnerships most likely to expand audience reach and create measurable business impact.

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Conclusion

Thirty years after its debut, Pokémon exemplifies how brands can translate dedicated fandoms into lasting business value and cultural impact. Its success comes at a time when the competition for attention is as cutthroat and splintered as ever, and yet Meltwater data shows that its fans still rally around shared experiences and communal interests, both online and off.

As the Pokémon 30th-anniversary campaigns continue on, marketers can take a page from how the brand sustains momentum through a steady cadence of fan-focused activations and announcements. In the end, the brands that understand their audiences most deeply, including where they gather and why, will be the ones that can drive long-term loyalty and engagement.

FAQ: What marketers can learn from Pokémon's success

Are Pokémon trading cards or video games driving more engagement?

Trading cards. According to Meltwater data, trading card and collecting content accounted for 26% of share of engagement among the top 2,000 Pokémon social posts, compared with 10.3% for all video game content combined.

Where is most Pokémon conversation happening online?

Reddit was the largest source of Pokémon discussion from January 1 to June 12, 2026. Meltwater data shows that approximately 44% of all Pokémon mentions across tracked sources came from Reddit communities focused on discussion, collecting, trading, and gameplay coordination.

Why is Reddit so important for understanding fan communities?

Reddit reveals how audiences think, organize, and influence one another. Meltwater data shows that approximately 44% of Pokémon conversation occurred on Reddit, making it one of the clearest windows into fan sentiment and behavior.

How can brands identify the communities that matter most to their audience?

By analyzing where conversations are happening and what motivates participation. Meltwater helps marketers uncover the forums, social platforms, and niche communities driving discussion around their brand, industry, and competitors.

What role do celebrity and creator partnerships play in building brand relevance?

The right partnerships can expand a brand's reach beyond its core audience. For example, Meltwater data shows that Pokémon collaborations with figures such as Jisoo and Lamine Yamal generated millions of engagements and tens of millions of dollars in estimated media value despite not being gaming or trading card influencers.

What can marketers learn from Pokémon's year-long, 30th anniversary campaign?

Momentum is built through a series of interconnected moments. Meltwater analysis shows Pokémon maintained elevated conversation levels months after its biggest anniversary activations through a steady stream of launches, partnerships, events, and community-focused experiences.

How can brands build longer-lasting customer loyalty?

Give audiences opportunities to participate, not just consume. Meltwater Social Listening data suggests that Pokémon's strongest engagement comes from activities that encourage collecting, trading, discussion, collaboration, and community-building among fans.

How does Pokémon maintain brand relevance after 30 years?

Pokémon maintains relevance through a combination of community-driven experiences, collectibles, ongoing product launches, cultural partnerships, and fan engagement programs. Meltwater data shows that Reddit communities, trading card collectors, and celebrity collaborations continue to generate significant conversation and engagement across audiences.

What makes Pokémon one of the most successful fandom brands?

Pokémon succeeds by creating opportunities for participation rather than passive consumption. Meltwater data shows that trading, collecting, community discussion, live events, and gameplay collaboration encourage fans to actively engage with the brand and each other, strengthening loyalty over time.