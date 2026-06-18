FIFA World Cup 2026 MD1 Analysis: Messi, Mbappé & Match Heat

When we last checked in on Meltwater's FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Heat Intelligence Dashboard, the tournament conversation was picking up speed. France still looked like the favorite, Brazil vs. Morocco was one of the hottest fixtures, and the emotional pull of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible final World Cup was still driving huge fan attention.

Now, every team has played once, and that changes the feel of the tournament. We have moved from guessing and build-up into reaction, and the biggest stories are now records being equalled, favorites getting tested, underdogs making people look twice, and host cities turning into part of the show.

Across Meltwater’s full dataset from June 1–18, the tournament has now generated more than 9.0 million pieces of content, 20.8 billion views, and 498 million engagements.

June 17 is now the biggest single day of the tournament so far, setting a new content-volume record. Matchday 6 brought one of the strongest star-led spikes of the tournament, with Messi, Mbappé, and Haaland all scoring on the same day.

Here’s how things have moved on since our Week 1 analysis.

Contents

Winner predictions have shifted again

The first phase of the tournament created movement in the prediction rankings, but MD1 completion has made the picture clearer.

France has held its place at the top across every measured window. The team’s 3–1 win over Senegal backed up the idea that they remain the safest pick, especially after Mbappé scored twice and became France’s all-time leading scorer. The result did not create a big wave of doubt. It did the opposite. France looks strong, Mbappé looks sharp, and the editorial consensus is still with them.

Argentina’s movement is more dramatic.

Before MD1, Argentina’s conversation leaned heavily on legacy, nostalgia, and the thought of Messi playing one final World Cup. After the 3–0 win over Algeria, the story became much more about performance. Messi’s hat-trick moved Argentina into second place in the prediction tracker and revived the idea that the defending champions may be building another deep run around their biggest star.

England remains third, but the tone around the team feels different now. The 4–2 win over Croatia gave English media and fans exactly what they wanted: goals, a win over a serious opponent, and a Kane-led storyline with real momentum. England generated the highest single-day team volume of the tournament so far on June 17, which shows how quickly the familiar “it’s coming home” conversation can build when performance and optimism arrive together.

The teams losing ground tell an equally useful story.

Spain fell to fourth after a 0–0 draw with Cape Verde, despite dominating possession and creating chances. Brazil, previously one of the strongest favorites, has dropped out of the top three after a 1–1 draw with Morocco. Portugal has also weakened after a 1–1 draw with DR Congo, with coverage already framing the Colombia match as a high-pressure MD2 fixture.

Matchday 6 became the superstar night

A single moment can often completely change the World Cup conversation around completely - but Matchday 6 delivered several big moments!

Across four matches, fans saw 16 goals and three of the world’s biggest players all make major statements:

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick for Argentina against Algeria

Kylian Mbappé scored twice for France against Senegal

Erling Haaland scored twice in 14 first-half minutes on his World Cup debut for Norway

That mix created one of the strongest positivity spikes of the tournament so far. It also showed how quickly global attention moves when elite player narratives line up on the same day.

For Messi, the story was history. His three goals took him level with Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals, creating a record-chase storyline that will now follow Argentina through the rest of the group stage.

For Mbappé, the story was dominance and timing. Becoming France’s all-time top scorer during a 3–1 World Cup win gave media outlets a clean angle: France are still the favorite, and Mbappé is still the player most likely to define the tournament.

For Haaland, the story was arrival. Norway’s 4–1 win over Iraq marked their return to the World Cup after 28 years, and Haaland’s early brace gave fans the long-awaited World Cup debut moment they had been waiting for.

The data points to a familiar lesson: star power travels fastest when it connects to a bigger arc. Messi’s record chase, Mbappé’s national milestone, and Haaland’s debut gave audiences more than goals. They gave them stories to keep following.

Messi’s farewell narrative has become something bigger

In our first analysis, Messi and Ronaldo were already among the biggest drivers of global attention. In our Week 1 update, the “GOAT Farewell” narrative had grown even stronger.

Now, Messi has changed the whole category.

The conversation is no longer only about whether this is his final World Cup. It is about whether he can leave the tournament as the greatest World Cup goal scorer of all time.

His hat-trick against Algeria produced one of the highest-engagement moments in the latest dataset. FIFA’s Instagram post celebrating his joint-top scorer status generated more than 51,000 engagements, while a FIFA World Cup anniversary post comparing his 2006 debut goal with his 2026 hat-trick reached more than 61 million people and generated 9.2 million views.

That kind of story travels well beyond football audiences. It has nostalgia, history, achievement, and a ticking-clock feel all at once. Fans are watching Argentina’s next match, of course, but they are also watching for the goal that could break the record.

For marketers, this is the kind of storyline worth paying attention to. The strongest World Cup stories give audiences a reason to care before, during, and after the match. Messi’s record chase now does all three.

England vs. Croatia becomes the hottest match of the tournament so far

Before the tournament, Brazil vs. Morocco was the fixture driving the most anticipation. After the first round of matches, the heat map is much wider.

England vs. Croatia now leads all tracked fixtures with a Match Heat Score of 98. The result helps explain why. A 4–2 England win, a Kane brace, goals from Bellingham and Rashford, and the 2018 semi-final rematch narrative gave the fixture everything the online conversation tends to reward: history, rivalry, star power, goals, and a huge fanbase reacting in real time.

Several other matches remain in “Inferno” territory:

Mexico vs. South Africa, 96

Brazil vs. Morocco, 96

USA vs. Paraguay, 96

Spain vs. Cape Verde, 96

Argentina vs. Algeria, 96

Portugal vs. Colombia, 95

France vs. Senegal, 94

The key change is that Match Heat is now coming from results as much as pre-match hype. Mexico vs. South Africa still benefits from the cultural power of the opening match. Brazil vs. Morocco still benefits from two globally engaged fanbases and the pressure on Brazil. USA vs. Paraguay reflects host-nation momentum. Spain vs. Cape Verde shows how shocks can create almost as much attention as blockbusters. Argentina vs. Algeria shows the pull of Messi.

The hottest fixtures are now the ones with the clearest narratives, whether that narrative was expected or arrived out of nowhere.

Spain’s draw with Cape Verde changes the underdog conversation

Spain’s 0–0 draw with Cape Verde has become the defining upset of MD1.

The result stood out because the contrast was so sharp: Spain had the ball, the chances, and the expectations, but Cape Verde had the story. Goalkeeper Vozinha, aged 40, became a global focal point after keeping Spain out, and the match quickly turned from a football result into a giant-killing moment.

That had two clear effects.

First, it pushed Spain down the prediction tracker. After rising to second earlier in the tournament conversation, Spain is now fourth, with coverage becoming more skeptical.

Second, it added a different emotional lane to the tournament. Up to this point, much of the attention had centered on favorites, host nations, and legendary players. Cape Verde’s result created another kind of high-engagement story: the underdog that refuses to fold.

The same pattern appears elsewhere. Belgium’s 1–1 draw with Egypt, Saudi Arabia’s 1–1 draw with Uruguay, and Iran’s 2–2 draw with New Zealand all added to the feeling that MD1 has been more unpredictable than many pre-tournament predictions suggested.

For brands and publishers, these moments are valuable because people share them quickly. Upsets pull in casual fans. They give people a reason to join the conversation, even if they had no strong opinion before kickoff.

Sentiment is still mostly neutral, but the drivers have changed

The latest sentiment analysis shows a more complicated tournament conversation than the one we saw before kickoff.

Across 16,768 analyzed articles from June 3–17, sentiment breaks down as:

25% positive

62% neutral

13% negative

The high neutral share reflects the large volume of factual reporting: match reports, schedules, lineup updates, ticket information, and logistics. But the positive and negative drivers show where the real emotional energy sits.

Positive sentiment is being driven by:

Messi’s hat-trick and GOAT debate

Mbappé breaking France’s scoring record

Haaland’s World Cup debut brace

Cape Verde’s giant-killing draw with Spain

Host-city energy in places such as Dallas, Kansas City, and Boston

Negative sentiment is coming from a different cluster:

Iran’s politically charged storyline

England’s Livramento injury concern

Spanish media frustration after the Cape Verde draw

Belgium failing to win

VAR controversy around Iran coverage

This is a clear change from the earlier stage of the tournament. Before kickoff, much of the negative conversation centered on ticket prices. Ticketing remains present in the data, with “tickets” still appearing as a notable keyphrase, but match events have created new pressure points.

The tournament is now less about whether fans are excited and more about what kind of excitement they are reacting to.

Host-city energy is becoming part of the story

Host nation pressure was one of the defining narratives before kickoff, and it remains central after MD1.

The United States’ 4–1 win over Paraguay produced one of the strongest host-nation moments of the tournament so far, earning a Match Heat Score of 96. Mexico’s 2–0 win over South Africa continues to benefit from the cultural weight of opening the tournament at Estadio Azteca. Canada’s opening draw with Bosnia also kept host-nation attention active.

The latest data suggests the host story reaches beyond the teams as well. The cities are playing their part.

Kansas City erupted around Messi’s hat-trick. Dallas became a focal point for England and Croatia. French fans filled public spaces after the Senegal win. “Fans” and “stadium” are among the most visible keyphrases in the latest reporting, showing how the tournament’s physical footprint is feeding the digital conversation.

That gives brands a useful opening. The World Cup is creating team-based audiences, but it is also creating city-based and moment-based audiences. Many of those fans are engaging through travel, local culture, watch parties, and fan rituals as much as match analysis.

Portugal vs. Colombia is already a must-watch MD2 fixture

Portugal’s 1–1 draw with DR Congo has weakened prediction momentum around Ronaldo’s team and raised the stakes around the next match.

Portugal vs. Colombia now carries a Match Heat Score of 95, making it one of the hottest upcoming fixtures on the dashboard. The narrative is simple and strong: Ronaldo, in his sixth World Cup, faces immediate pressure against a Colombia side gaining dark-horse attention after a 3–0 win over Uzbekistan, powered by James Rodríguez.

That match brings together several high-value storylines:

Ronaldo’s final World Cup narrative

Portugal’s need to respond after a disappointing draw

Colombia’s rising prediction conversation

A veteran-star matchup between Ronaldo and James

Potential qualification pressure arriving earlier than expected

It is exactly the kind of fixture that can produce outsized conversation because the stakes are clear before the whistle even blows.

What the data tells us

Before the tournament, the conversation was about predictions.

After the first matches, it became about anticipation.

Now that MD1 is complete, it is about proof.

France has shown it can carry favorite status. Argentina has shown Messi can still define a World Cup night. England has shown it can turn optimism into goals. Cape Verde has shown the underdog story is alive. Host cities have shown they can become part of the global conversation.

The clearest lesson from the latest data is that World Cup attention builds when performance, emotion, and narrative land at the same time. A goal becomes bigger when it equals a record. A draw becomes bigger when it stuns a favorite. A host city becomes more than a venue when it turns into the backdrop for a global moment.

For marketers, publishers, and communicators, the best opportunities are not always attached to the biggest teams. They are attached to the clearest stories.

As the tournament moves into MD2, the questions have changed again. Can France stay locked at No. 1? Can Messi break the record? Can England sustain the noise? Can Spain recover? Can Portugal avoid deeper pressure?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 dashboard will continue to track those changes in real time, because at this stage of the World Cup, every match is changing the table and the conversation at the same time.

Frequently asked questions

How has the World Cup conversation changed after MD1?

The conversation has moved from pre-tournament predictions and opening-match anticipation to performance-driven storylines. Messi’s hat-trick, Mbappé’s scoring record, England’s 4–2 win over Croatia, Spain’s draw with Cape Verde, and host-city fan energy are now among the most important drivers of media and social discussion.

Which team is currently predicted to win the World Cup?

France remains the leading team in Meltwater’s World Cup Social Predictor after MD1. Their 3–1 win over Senegal, Mbappé’s two goals, and continued editorial and betting-market confidence have kept them in the No. 1 position across every measured window.

Which team has gained the most momentum?

Argentina has gained the most momentum after Messi’s hat-trick against Algeria. The result pushed Argentina into second place in the prediction tracker and turned the Messi farewell narrative into a live record-chase story.

What is the hottest match of the tournament so far?

England vs. Croatia currently has the highest Match Heat Score in the latest dataset, scoring 98 after England’s 4–2 win. Several other fixtures, including Mexico vs. South Africa, Brazil vs. Morocco, USA vs. Paraguay, Spain vs. Cape Verde, and Argentina vs. Algeria, are also in “Inferno” territory with scores of 96.

Why did Spain fall in the prediction rankings?

Spain fell after a 0–0 draw with Cape Verde. Despite dominating possession and creating chances, Spain failed to score, while Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha became one of the breakout stories of the tournament. The result turned some of the conversation from optimism to skepticism.

Why is Messi such a major driver of World Cup conversation?

Messi’s potential final World Cup was already one of the tournament’s strongest emotional narratives. His hat-trick against Algeria raised the stakes by tying Miroslav Klose’s all-time World Cup goals record. One more goal would give Messi the record outright, creating a storyline that extends across Argentina’s next matches.

What is driving positive sentiment?

Positive sentiment is being driven by superstar performances, especially Messi’s hat-trick, Mbappé breaking France’s scoring record, and Haaland’s World Cup debut brace. Host-city energy and underdog moments, including Cape Verde’s draw with Spain, are also contributing to positive coverage.

What is driving negative sentiment?

Negative sentiment is being driven by politically charged discussion around Iran, England injury concerns, Spanish media frustration after the Cape Verde draw, Belgium failing to win, and VAR-related controversy. Ticketing remains a recurring topic, but negative discussion is now spread across more match-driven storylines.

What can brands learn from the latest World Cup data?

The data shows that the strongest opportunities come from moments where performance and emotion overlap. Brands should pay attention to record chases, underdog stories, host-city energy, comeback pressure, and legacy athletes, because these narratives often generate conversation beyond the core football audience.

What should marketers watch next?

MD2 will likely be shaped by pressure narratives. Portugal vs. Colombia is already one of the hottest upcoming fixtures, Spain needs to respond after the Cape Verde draw, and Argentina’s next match will carry global attention because Messi has a chance to break the all-time World Cup scoring record.