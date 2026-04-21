The Top Branded Influencer Posts of Coachella 2026

The table below highlights the performance metrics of the top posts, including the influencer marketing score (a 0-100 score which identifies the strength of a social media user based on fixed indicators) of the influencers who created them.

Top-performing influencer content from Coachella 2026, analyzed using Meltwater’s influencer marketing platform shows that authentic, creator-led storytelling paired with interactive or value-driven elements drives high engagement and estimated media value (EMV), with TikTok leading as the primary platform.

Coachella has long been a proving ground for brands looking to drive visibility via influencer marketing, but in 2026, the festival’s content creator presence and performance seemed to reach new heights. Between superstar performances, we saw elaborate brand activations and countless influencer partnerships, giving far-flung audiences a lot to chew on throughout the two-weekend event. However, not every influencer post managed to break through the noise. Some drove major value for brands and audiences alike. Others cycled through the algorithm without making a mark.

We used Meltwater’s AI-powered influencer marketing solution to see which content from 1,000 influential creators achieved the highest ROIs for their brand partners, including estimated media value (EMV).

Note: EMV is a metric that quantifies the ROI of influencer marketing, showing what it would cost to achieve the same reach and engagement through paid media. It combines two components: 1) Benchmarks that show what each engagement action would cost in paid media across social channels, and 2) An earned multiplier that reflects the higher trust and impact of influencer content compared to traditional ads.

The social media posts that stood out most were native to each creator’s style and engaged viewers with giveaways, tutorials, heartwarming moments, and more. As a whole, the resulting top 10 list offers a clear takeaway for marketers: With the right creator and the right moment to share, brands across sectors can derive meaningful value and impact from influencer partnerships pegged to major cultural events.

Read on for inspiration, tips, and takeaways that marketers can use as they plan for summer festival season, the World Cup, and beyond.

Methodology: The below list is based on Meltwater data analyzing Coachella posts from the top 1,000 content creators related to the festival across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, X, Twitch, and Pinterest from April 1 to April 20, 2026.

Contents:

The Top Branded Influencer Posts of Coachella 2026

All 10 of the top-performing Coachella posts from influencers partnering with brands came from TikTok. This proportion contrasts with the makeup of overall posts from 1000 of some of the most influential content creators at the festival, of which 42% came from Instagram and 41% from TikTok. Here are the branded influencer posts that stood apart from the rest and what marketers can learn from each of them.

1. Nicole Sahebi for Revolve

Post Details 10.3M Reach 1.4M Likes 18.4K Comments 116K Shares 52.7K Saves 52.9% Eng. Rate $24.9M EMV

Influencer Nicole Sahebi filmed her visit to fashion retailer Revolve’s gifting suite at Coachella, where she grabbed a slew of products, including cosmetics, apparel, and even some Diesel sunglasses. At the end of the TikTok video, she asks viewers to enter a giveaway for the free items by naming their favorite Coachella artist in the comments. That invitation to participate helped the above post collect more than 18,400 comments. Those, along with hundreds of thousands of shares and saves, helped this post generate nearly $25 million in EMV for Revolve.

Steal this tactic: Using comments as entries gives followers a low-barrier way to participate in contests while drumming up engagement. Brands can empower influencers to create these opportunities by using platforms like Meltwater to coordinate logistics and cover details like choosing winners and mailing out prizes.

2. Deja Clark for Revice

@more.dejankat for Revice 8.7M Reach 1.2M Likes 3K Comments 15.2K Shares 37.9K Saves 20.93% Eng. Rate $14M EMV

Teen fashion and lifestyle influencer Deja Clark created a simple but effective transformation video featuring Revice Denim for the second day of Coachella. It was a hit with her 16 million followers on the platform, 41% of whom are between the ages of 18 and 24, according to Meltwater’s Influencer Discovery tool. The above post (one of two on this list) generated an impressive $14 million in EMV for the Los Angeles-based apparel brand.

3. Kayla Ryan for Rhode

@kayla.ryann for Rhode 4.1M Reach 730.7K Likes 698 Comments 6.2K Shares 24.8K Saves 69.31% Eng. Rate $7.9M EMV

Justin wasn’t the only Bieber winning fans at Coachella 2026. Hailey Bieber’s cosmetics brand Rhode hosted a pop-up at the festival, which fans got to experience vicariously through beauty and lifestyle influencer Kayla Ryan’s video for Day Two of the festival. In the video, Kayla captures all the activation has to offer, including a look at specific Rhode products and even a special appearance from Mrs. Bieber herself. It may have been that celebrity appearance that helped this post punch above its weight with a nearly 70% engagement rate, the highest of any post in our top 10.

4. Deja Clark for Revice, Part 2

@more.dejankat for Revice 4.2M Reach 578.5K Likes 2.3K Comments 5.5K Shares 17K Saves 10.05% Eng. Rate $6.7M EMV

Deja Clark scored another top 10 hit TikTok for Revice Denim with a Day Three post that generated about $6.7 million in EMV. Like the previous post of hers, this one is a short and simple take on her signature get-ready-with-me (GRWM) posts showing off Revice items in a festival-ready outfit. Plus, this example also featured a celebrity appearance, though this one was digital. Deja’s TikTok uses the hashtag #laufey and audio from the song “Lover Girl” by Coachella performer Laufey, who then left a comment on the video that garnered over 83,100 likes of its own.

5. Kayla Ryan for Kopari Beauty

@kayla.ryann for Kopari Beauty 3.1M Reach 490.8K Likes 865 Comments 4.2K Shares 11.9K Saves 42.31% Eng. Rate $5.4M EMV

Another influencer with two posts on our top 10 list, Kayla Ryan took her 1.2 million TikTok followers through the process of creating her outfit for the first day of Coachella. She waits until the end of her GRWM video to highlight the brand tagged, using Kopari Beauty’s mineral SPF powder as the finishing touch on her look. As a result, the post avoids the kind of hard sell that social media users have grown tired of from content creators. It’s that kind of authenticity that helps Kayla’s sponsored posts resonate with her audience. In this one, Kayla’s soft sell approach drove about $5.4 million in EMV for the cosmetics brand.

Steal this tactic: Sponsored influencer content resonates most when it is integrated seamlessly into a creator’s established style and digital language. Instead of providing word-for-word scripts or insisting on front-loading brand mentions, give content creators license to do what they do best: introducing your brand to an audience that already trusts them. Enlist influencers as creative partners, and watch that approach pay off in high ROI.

6. Priscila Escoto for Huda Beauty

@priscyescoto for Huda Beauty 2.6M Reach 285.9K Likes 929 Comments 2.9K Shares 12.6K Saves 7.37% Eng. Rate $3.4M EMV

Huda Beauty hooked fashion and lifestyle influencer Priscila Escoto up with an entire branded house for her stay at Coachella, complete with beauty blender-shaped pillows and even a portrait of the influencer on the wall. Hosting Priscila allowed the beauty brand to organically be part of high-engagement moments like the above GRWM TikTok, which tags Huda Beauty but only visibly features the brand through the creator’s makeup look. As a result, the brand shares in the Day One post’s 286,000 likes and about $3.4 million in EMV.

7. Tarayummy for JSX

@tarayummy for JSX 2.1M Reach 296.5K Likes 421 Comments 649 Shares 4.5K Saves 3.05% Eng. Rate $3.2M EMV

The above video by Tarayummy stands out for being the only post in our top 10 featuring a brand outside of the beauty and fashion sector. Instead, the nightlife influencer partnered with JSX, a charter jet service, for a vlog-style TikTok that drew back the curtain on the premium flight experience. The novelty of the video, which takes viewers through the terminal lounge, boarding process, and jet cabin, likely helped it generate about 297,000 likes and about $3.2 million in EMV.

Steal this tactic: Cultural events aren’t just for beauty, fashion, food, and beverage brands. Companies in tangential sectors like transportation, hospitality, outdoor gear, pet-sitting, and beyond can partner with influencers to make unexpected, engaging content. Use tools like AI Discovery to pinpoint potential partnerships based on your brand identity, campaign goals, and even creative briefs.

8. Natalie & the Aguilars for Barbie

@natalientheaguilars for Barbie 2.3M Reach 292K Likes 233 Comments 857 Shares 6.2K Saves 4.04% Eng. Rate $3.2M EMV

Family-focused vlogger Natalie Aguilar shared a heart-warming moment with her sister Angela at Coachella thanks to Barbie. For the above TikTok, the Aguilars visited the toy brand’s festival pop-up, which featured their and other select influencers’ portraits on the walls. That personal touch from Barbie translated into a moment of authentic appreciation for the partnerships it has forged with content creators. The 230+ comments left on the post featured many well-wishes and positive encouragement from fans sharing in the sisters’ excitement. Overall, the feel-good video resonated with the Aguilar family’s audience and paid off in over $3.2 million in EMV for the Barbie brand.

9. Tabitha Swatosh for The Kacey Welch Method

Lifestyle and homesteading content creator Tabitha Swatosh created a wow moment for hair extensions brand The Kacey Welch Method. The lip-sync/transformation video features two reveals, one for the outfit and one for the hair, which gets its full moment in the spotlight when Tabitha turns away from the camera. Though the video is simple, its creativity resonated with audiences to the tune of 285,500 likes and about $3.4 million in EMV.

@tabithaswatosh for The Kacey Welch Method 2.6M Reach 285.5K Likes 306 Comments 2.6K Shares 3.2K Saves 1.91% Eng. Rate $3.4M EMV

10. Samantha Costantini for NYX

@samanthacostantini for NYX 1.8M Reach 220.1K Likes 231 Comments 775K Shares 6.1K Saves 16.23% Eng. Rate $2.4M EMV

Seeing a makeup look is one thing, but knowing how to recreate it is a whole other challenge for everyday makeup consumers. Beauty and lifestyle influencer Samantha Costantini demystified the process behind her Day Three makeup look using a full face of NYX products. The step-by-step video is over four minutes long, giving viewers a detailed explanation of how to incorporate 17 — yes, 17 — different NYX products into a single makeup routine. Featuring educational content that cosmetics enthusiasts will want to go back to, the post punched above its weight in saves, with over 6,100 users bookmarking it for later, and an engagement rate of over 16%.

Honorable Mention: Matt Newman for Cécred and Arachne

@mattloveshair for Cecred & Arachne 12M Reach 1.2M Likes 3.2K Comments 66.1K Shares 475K Saves 54.51% Eng. Rate $18.6M EMV

Though it wasn’t sponsored, the above post by hairstylist Matt Newman drove major value for two tagged brands, Cécred and Arachne, while outpacing all of the above posts. Using a scarf from the former brand and hair clips from the latter, he shows off a “hack” for festival-goers that resonated widely. The short video generated more than 1.2 million likes, over 478,800 saves, and about $18.6 million in EMV, outperforming.

Of the many factors that converged to make this post a viral hit, one was the educational value. Matt taught his 3.2 million followers how to finally keep their fashionable bandannas from falling off their heads and created a high-performing video in the process. The lesson here: Content that offers tangible value, like technique explainers or DIY solutions to common problems, lends itself well to driving engagement actions like comments and saves.

Steal this tactic: Like Cécred and Arachne, your brand also has champions highlighting you on social media. Track your organic mentions across platforms like Instagram and TikTok to find them, and you may just discover your next influencer partnership.

Key Takeaways: Influencer Partnerships for High-Profile Events

Our analysis of the top-performing influencer posts featuring brands from Coachella 2026 revealed these key takeaways and trends:

TikTok is the #1 platform for influencer posts at live events like Coachella. All of the 10 best-performing influencer posts tagging brands came from the video platform, highlighting its strength for engaging audiences in near-real time and its necessity for creator partnerships for events.

All of the 10 best-performing influencer posts tagging brands came from the video platform, highlighting its strength for engaging audiences in near-real time and its necessity for creator partnerships for events. Earlier content drives the most value. Another commonality of the top 10: Every post came from the first weekend in the festival, with most coming from the first couple of days. This seems to suggest that the earlier content appears, the better-poised it is to capture the initial excitement of multi-week events while not getting overshadowed by their grand finales.

Another commonality of the top 10: Every post came from the first weekend in the festival, with most coming from the first couple of days. This seems to suggest that the earlier content appears, the better-poised it is to capture the initial excitement of multi-week events while not getting overshadowed by their grand finales. Giving creators experiences to document makes for engaging content. From gifting suites and pop-ups to accommodations and transportation, activations that allow audiences to share in creator experiences drive standout results for brands.

From gifting suites and pop-ups to accommodations and transportation, activations that allow audiences to share in creator experiences drive standout results for brands. The entertainment field is wide open for non-beauty/fashion (but still relevant) brands. Seven out of the ten high-performing brands we highlighted were in the beauty or fashion sectors. Brands outside of those realms with engaging, relevant experiences to offer can stand out with new twists on well-worn formats like GRWMs or something completely new.

Seven out of the ten high-performing brands we highlighted were in the beauty or fashion sectors. Brands outside of those realms with engaging, relevant experiences to offer can stand out with new twists on well-worn formats like GRWMs or something completely new. The most successful sponsored content feels natural to the influencer. Every post in the top 10 was authentic to the creator’s style and subject niche, making them resonate easily with their audiences. For brands, this highlights just how important influencer creative freedom and authenticity are to driving ROI.

Every post in the top 10 was authentic to the creator’s style and subject niche, making them resonate easily with their audiences. For brands, this highlights just how important influencer creative freedom and authenticity are to driving ROI. Giving audiences tangible value makes for content that sticks. Tutorials, styling inspiration, and practical hacks are engagement boosters. High numbers of saves signal that audiences found your post especially useful, so much so that they want to revisit them again and again.

Build your own influencer program that gets top 10-list results. See how you can identify the right creators, streamline campaign execution, and measure real impact with Meltwater Influencer Marketing. Use the form below to request a demo and see first-hand how to drive measurable growth for your brand.

FAQ: Influencer Marketing for High-Profile Events

What makes influencer marketing effective at high-profile events like Coachella?

Meltwater’s analysis of Coachella 2026 shows that effectiveness comes down to authenticity and audience value. The top-performing posts were native to each creator’s style and offered something engaging, such as giveaways, tutorials, or behind-the-scenes experiences. This combination consistently drove high engagement and strong EMV (Estimated Media Value).

Which social media platforms perform best for influencer campaigns during live events?

While platform mix matters, Meltwater’s Coachella 2026 data highlights TikTok as the clear performance leader for live events. Even though Instagram accounted for a similar share of total influencer content, every top-performing branded post by engagement came from TikTok, demonstrating the platform’s strength for leveraging live events.

How should brands measure influencer marketing success at large-scale events?

According to Meltwater, success should be measured using a combination of engagement metrics and EMV. By analyzing likes, comments, shares, and saves alongside estimated media value, brands can better understand which influencer partnerships are delivering meaningful ROI during tentpole events.

What types of influencer content work best during cultural moments?

Meltwater’s Coachella 2026 insights show that content offering tangible value—like GRWM videos, tutorials, and practical hacks—drives high engagement, especially saves and shares. Interactive content such as giveaways can also significantly boost performance.

When is the best time to activate influencer campaigns around major events?

Meltwater data reveals that the highest-performing Coachella 2026 posts were published during the first weekend, particularly in the first two of the three days. Launching content early allows brands to capture peak audience attention before saturation sets in.

How important is creative freedom for influencers in brand partnerships?

Meltwater’s analysis underscores that creative freedom is essential. The most successful Coachella posts seamlessly integrated brand messaging into the influencer’s existing content style.

How can brands choose the right influencers for high-profile events?

Using tools like Meltwater Influencer Discovery, brands can evaluate creators based on audience demographics, engagement rates, and brand alignment. The Coachella 2026 data shows that campaigns perform best when there’s a strong match between the influencer’s audience and the brand’s target market.

How can brands create successful influencer marketing campaigns at other major events (e.g., festivals, sports, global moments)?

Meltwater’s Coachella 2026 analysis provides a repeatable framework: prioritize TikTok-first strategies, activate early, focus on authentic creator partnerships, and deliver audience value. Brands can apply these insights to events like the World Cup, fashion weeks, and beyond to drive measurable influencer marketing success.