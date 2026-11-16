Meltwater analyzed responses from nine AI models alongside social media conversations to uncover how travel platforms are recommended.

Travelers are using LLMs to research and plan, but the details they see vary wildly depending on which AI model they use. Our GenAI Lens analysis of travel trends found that while some AI tools flagged important details like additional fees and cancellation rules, others made no mention of them. For travel brands, that gap highlights potential reputational risk.

Positive recommendations can put you on a consumer’s shortlist, but if those glowing mentions are inaccurate, they can result in disappointing customer experiences. Monitoring these gaps is now a crucial capability to help ensure that customers return home satisfied.

Read the full report of Autumn 2026 travel trends — including an in-depth look at social media performance, leading brands, and top influencers — or check out a two-pager of the main takeaways.

Table of contents



Data sources and methodology

We used GenAI Lens to analyze how nine AI models answered eight travel prompts from October 11 to October 21, 2026. We also examined social media conversations about travel and hospitality during September 2026.

Methodology Details Capabilities GenAI Lens

Social Listening Analysis window GenAI Lens data: October 11–21, 2026

Social listening data: September 1–30, 2026 Data sources LLM platforms: ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, DeepSeek, Google AI Mode, Google AI Overviews, Llama, Perplexity, and Grok



Social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Reddit, TikTok, YouTube, and X Prompts tracked We analyzed responses from nine AI models to four travel-related prompts covering trip booking platforms, value, flights, and accommodations. Social media topics tracked Travel and hospitality, including hotels, restaurants, guest experiences, trips, holidays, and getaways

AI travel recommendations don't always include the fine print

Across four prompts asking for the best platforms for booking trips, value, flights, and accommodations, respectively, only five out of nine models gave recommendations that included critical details.

Copilot, Grok, DeepSeek, ChatGPT, and Perplexity all recommended their top consumer travel platforms while also flagging caveats about them like:

Extra, hidden, or unclear fees

Spotty or weak customer support

Low Trustpilot scores

Each drawback is negative on the surface, but from a consumer experience perspective those caveats are valuable. Travelers can use them to make informed decisions and set expectations before committing to a booking. For brands, the hope is that more informed travelers convert into happy reviewers and repeat customers down the road.

Each cell shows the main positive (+) and main negative (−) details the answer gave about the travel platform it recommended first. A cell with no negative detail means no warning was raised.

The remaining four models — Claude, Llama, Google AI Mode, and Google AI Overviews — all offered positive recommendations without mentioning comparable caveats. Recurring positive details included:

Inventory and availability

Free cancellation

Bundles and loyalty programs

Without careful LLM visibility monitoring and strategy, consumers can come away with very different expectations of your brand depending on which AI tools they use.

Different discovery channels highlight different travel platforms

According to the 2027 Global Digital Report, 31% of active AI users turn to LLMs for personalized recommendations for various topics including travel. Overall, getting tailored options ranks as one of the top reasons consumers around the world use AI.

Internet users aged 16 to 24 are more likely to use AI for personal recommendations than older age groups, but even among Millennial and Boomer consumers this novel technology is gaining ground. At least 1 in 5, and as many as 1 in 4, online adults aged 35–64 use AI for online brand research.

Across all age groups, social networks are more commonly used for brand research than AI, but the landscape consumers see on their feeds is very different from what they encounter in LLMs.

Booking.com and Expedia were the most visible brands in our LLM answers, but our social listening analysis found that Agoda was the most mentioned travel platform, largely thanks to its YouTube presence. Airbnb generated the most engagement, with its leading negative posts focusing on complaints about hosts rather than the platform itself.

Dive into the full social listening and AI visibility analysis of 2026 travel trends.

For travel brands, these diverging landscapes highlight the risk of relying on any single channel to understand consumer perception. A brand can dominate AI recommendations, generate conversation on social media, or attract significant engagement for very different reasons. Understanding the context behind each signal is essential to assessing how consumers perceive a travel platform.

How travel platforms can improve their AI visibility

Travel brands can influence their visibility in AI-generated answers, starting with ensuring that their offerings are clearly communicated in the sources LLM platforms cite most.

Our analysis found that LLM travel platform recommendations leaned on third-party round-ups, comparison sites, and the review website Trustpilot. By contrast, the travel platforms’ own websites supplied under a tenth of all citations.

To improve AI visibility, travel brands can prioritize:

Make booking information consistent across the web: Leave little room for third parties to get your offerings wrong. Ensure that the details travelers need to make informed decisions are easy to find on your website. Check that external sources, particularly comparison sites and review platforms, represent your booking terms accurately. Identify the sources shaping AI recommendations: Use AI visibility tracking to see which third-party publications appear most often in responses to relevant travel prompts. These findings can help focus your communications and outreach efforts. Focus on the travel queries where your brand stands out: Rather than competing for every broad travel recommendation, concentrate on the specific needs and audiences your brand serves best. Track how AI platforms respond to those queries to identify opportunities to strengthen your position.

AI is already shaping how travelers discover and evaluate booking platforms. Understanding what these tools say about your brand, which sources inform their recommendations, and where important details are missing can help you protect your reputation and strengthen your visibility. See how Meltwater GenAI Lens helps you monitor AI recommendations, uncover visibility gaps, and turn those insights into a smarter strategy. Use the form below to request a demo and get started.

Frequently asked questions about AI travel recommendations

Why should travel brands monitor how AI recommends their services?

Travelers are increasingly using AI for personalized recommendations and brand research. Meltwater's analysis found that Booking.com and Expedia were the most visible travel platforms in AI answers, while Agoda was the most mentioned platform in social conversations and Airbnb generated the most engagement. Monitoring these channels helps brands understand how consumers encounter and perceive them across different discovery experiences.

Why do AI assistants give different travel recommendations?

AI recommendations vary depending on the model. Meltwater analyzed nine AI models and found that only five included critical caveats alongside their travel platform recommendations. The other four offered positive recommendations without comparable warnings. This means travelers can receive different information about the same platform depending on which AI assistant they use.

What warnings do AI assistants include in travel recommendations?

The five models that included caveats flagged issues such as extra or unclear fees, weak customer support, and low Trustpilot scores. Other recurring details in AI recommendations included inventory availability, free cancellation, and bundles and loyalty programs.

Which sources influence AI-generated travel recommendations?

Meltwater's analysis found that AI travel recommendations relied heavily on third-party round-ups, comparison sites, and Trustpilot. Travel platforms' own websites supplied less than 10% of citations. This makes the accuracy and visibility of information across external publications and review platforms particularly important.

How can travel brands improve their visibility in AI-generated answers?

The analysis points to three opportunities: make pricing and booking conditions easy to understand, build visibility across the third-party sources AI assistants cite, and compete for specific travel needs where the brand has a strong proposition. Tracking visibility across individual AI models and prompts can help identify which sources and opportunities deserve attention.