Meltwater’s Explore+ analysis shows that luxury audiences are increasingly skeptical of AI in advertising, but not entirely opposed. Consumer intelligence data reveals that while early excitement in 2025 skewed positive, sentiment has shifted sharply negative as concerns around authenticity, ethics, and creative integrity have grown. Today’s audiences are highly discerning, evaluating how AI is used rather than simply reacting to its presence. For luxury brands, this marks a pivotal shift: AI can elevate storytelling when it supports human creativity, but it can just as easily erode brand trust when used as a shortcut or with a lack of transparency.

Discussions of AI in luxury advertising increased 26% quarter-over-quarter at the beginning of the year, begging the question, do luxury consumers want AI in their advertising? Consumer attitudes toward the technology have been increasingly consequential to the luxury fashion sector as it has become ubiquitous and increasingly thorny. In that time, some of the world’s biggest luxury brands have experimented with using AI-generated imagery, but audience reception has often been less than glowing.

As many commentators have pointed out, AI-generated creative bumps up against luxury’s core pillars of artistry and exclusivity. It’s no surprise that audiences that value handcrafted goods might be less receptive to AI imagery than more tech-centered ones.

And yet, as creatives continue to push the limits of what can be created with the technology, luxury brands seeking to distinguish themselves are along for the ride. 2026 may very well be the biggest year yet for AI in luxury advertising, so we used Explore+ to get to the bottom of how consumers at large really feel about it. Here’s what marketers need to know about the digital conversation, along with data-driven guidelines for campaigns.

Methodology: Our Explore+ analysis examines English-language conversations about AI usage and luxury brands in the US and Canada from February 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026, across major social platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, X, and Reddit, as well as blogs, forums, and online comments.

Consumer Scrutiny of AI in Luxury Marketing Is Growing

In February 2025 and again in January 2026, the conversation around AI in luxury marketing surged online, resulting in a 52% increase of engagement across that time span. However, along the way negative sentiment rose also significantly, marking a dramatic shift in audience perception. Here’s how it went down:

So while 2025 began with optimism about AI in luxury, this year the debate is centered on ethics, authenticity, and copyright concerns. Interestingly, much of the overall conversation (62% of mentions) as well as the critique (about 30% negative sentiment) is concentrated on Reddit, home to growing, highly engaged communities of luxury fashion and beauty enthusiasts.

Across sources, recurring themes in negative mentions included the dilution of exclusivity, replacement of labor, and a general devaluation of human creativity, mastery, and taste. Themes within the much smaller positive conversation focused on AI’s potential to expand and reimagine artistry for a technologically evolving future. Together, these topics highlight what luxury brands should embrace and avoid as they plan for the next wave of the AI era.

The Dos and Don’ts of AI in Luxury Marketing

Do: Celebrate and highlight human creativity.

Aside from its timing, CultedXO’s viral post about Louvent’s AI-generated campaign concepts tapped into luxury audiences’ appreciation for human creativity. It’s the same appeal to personal connection and identification that has fueled the rise of creative directors as brand ambassadors, and even the advent of celebrities as creative directors.

Luxury brands will always have an edge in highlighting the creative minds behind their offerings, but that goes double for campaigns that incorporate generative AI. The technology used by an artist for expression will always have a warmer public reception than a brand conspicuously using it for cost savings.

Don’t: Underestimate luxury audiences.

If you think audiences can’t tell the difference between artistic and low-effort uses of AI, think again. Generative AI is no longer a shiny, new novelty. Instead, consumers are much more knowledgeable about the technology and discerning about its outputs than they were even a year ago. Campaigns and initiatives that assume otherwise are likely to fail in the face of increased public cynicism.

This Reddit post sparked lively discussion among fashion photography enthusiasts about the usage of AI in luxury brand marketing.

For evidence, look no further than the backlash to AI marketing at this year’s Super Bowl. On the flipside, brands that stay in step with audiences and take their AI concerns seriously will be best positioned to find genuinely innovative, purposeful ways to deploy the technology. This is particularly true for luxury brands, whose audiences value artistry and attention to detail in their brand experiences.

Do: Be transparent.

Announcing the use of AI-generated creative after backlash or, worse, concealing it entirely is a wrecking ball to brand trust. Even when it isn’t required by law, brands should always be open and transparent about when and how they use generative AI in marketing and advertising. Those that don’t risk huge negative business impacts and becoming the industry’s next cautionary tale.

Don’t: Ignore data or brand identity.

As the commentary and debate around AI in luxury continues to roar, avoid reactivity or desperate attempts to catch up to already peaking trends. Instead, let cold, hard consumer intelligence data and your authentic brand identity guide your journey through this evolving, technological landscape.

Audiences are already growing tired of AI-generated sameness that implies we’ve reached the end of creative possibility. The expectation of homogeneity has only created more opportunity for luxury brands to surprise consumers, in a good way. AI-powered solutions like Explore+ allow you to understand audiences at scale so you identify where your competitors are crowding and where your brand can blaze its own innovative trail.

Final Thoughts

As luxury brands develop their guidelines and strategies around generative AI in marketing, customer voices and values must be central. Success won’t be determined by whether or not a brand uses AI-generated content, but rather how they engage with their audiences. Consumer desire for authenticity and originality is foundational, no matter where technology takes us next. The brands that use AI to more deeply understand and engage with their audiences are the ones that will come out on top. Those that use it without intention, creativity, or some sense of taste, on the other hand, will get left behind.

FAQ: AI and Luxury Marketing

Do luxury consumers want AI in advertising?

Luxury consumers are not universally opposed to AI in advertising, but Meltwater’s Explore+ analysis of luxury brand marketing shows growing skepticism. While early conversations in 2025 were more optimistic, recent data highlights a clear shift toward concerns about authenticity, ethics, and creative value. Consumers are more accepting of AI when it enhances human artistry rather than replaces it.

How do consumers feel about AI-generated luxury campaigns?

According to Meltwater’s Explore+ analysis of luxury brand marketing and AI, consumer sentiment has become increasingly negative over time, with negative mentions significantly outpacing positive ones in 2026. Audiences frequently critique AI-generated campaigns for lacking originality, diluting exclusivity, and undermining craftsmanship, core pillars of luxury branding.

What are the biggest concerns about AI in luxury marketing?

Meltwater’s Explore+ analysis reveals that the top concerns include loss of authenticity, replacement of creative labor, copyright and ethical issues, and the perception of “AI sameness.” These concerns are especially prominent on Reddit, where luxury consumers actively scrutinize brand decisions.

What are best practices for using AI in luxury marketing?

Based on Meltwater’s Explore+ analysis of consumer conversations, best practices include being transparent about AI usage, centering human creativity, aligning with brand identity, and using data-driven insights to guide execution. Brands that treat AI as a creative tool rather than a cost-saving shortcut are more likely to resonate with luxury audiences.

How should luxury brands approach AI in 2026?

In 2026, Meltwater’s Explore+ analysis suggests that luxury brands should continue experimentation with a focus on intentional, strategic use of AI. Success will depend on balancing innovation with authenticity, leveraging AI to enhance storytelling and audience understanding without compromising the craftsmanship and exclusivity that define luxury.