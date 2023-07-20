Owler launches new ChatGPT plugin for faster company discovery, research and competitive intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owler, a Meltwater offering and the world’s most comprehensive, community-powered, business data and intelligence platform, today announces the new Owler ChatGPT plugin which combines the power of Owler’s data on 15 million global companies with ChatGPT’s generative AI capabilities.

With the new plugin, teams can discover companies, accelerate research, and track the latest relevant business news in real time. Owler’s competitive intelligence graph gives users access to over 45 million competitive relationships drawing on an extensive network of over 15 million private and public businesses across 22 industries and 288 sectors.

Sales teams can leverage the plugin and benefit from Owler’s account insights and sales triggers to prospect for new leads, personalized outbound emails, streamline prep for sales meetings, and stay up to date with the latest news and insights for customer engagement.

The plugin prompts Owler’s APIs for the latest news and events about a specific company. It also leverages Owler’s core features by enabling users to connect to their Owler account, create new lists, follow companies, and push the data into their CRM. As a result, users can create compelling drafts using different sales frameworks, firmographics and competitive intelligence, leveraging the ChatGPT plugin.

“We are confident that with the combination of Owler and generative AI platforms like ChatGPT, our subscribers can quickly generate more targeted outbound communications for sales professionals to save time, prospect more effectively and create more effective outbound communication strategies,” said Tim Harsch, CEO of Owler.

This plugin is available now to ChatGPT Plus users looking to access Owler’s trusted, high-quality company data, and Owler subscribers can access even more of Owler’s capabilities.

About Owler

Owler, a Meltwater offering, is the world’s largest community-driven business information and insights platform. Owler provides exclusive firmographic and competitive data on over 15 million private and public businesses, curated from a community of 5 million business professionals. Owler helps professionals outsmart their competition with actionable insights and real-time alerts about the companies that matter to them. To learn more, visit corp.owler.com, call the US number at 1-650-242-9253, or email support at support@owler.com.

About Meltwater:

Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social, consumer and sales intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents and 2,300 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com.