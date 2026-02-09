Super Bowl AI Showdown: Anthropic vs. OpenAI

In Business Insider, data from Meltwater revealed Anthropic’s Super Bowl commercial about its Claude AI generated stronger online buzz and more positive sentiment than OpenAI’s ad during Super Bowl 60.

Anthropic’s spot didn’t name OpenAI directly, but instead mocked the idea of ads in AI conversations, positioning Claude as the ad‑free alternative in the AI landscape. Meanwhile, OpenAI’s own commercial focused more on practical product use cases.

Read the full article here: Business Insider – Anthropic took aim at OpenAI with a snarky ad and won the AI Super Bowl

Meltwater Insights: Measuring Brand Sentiment and Engagement

Meltwater’s social listening metrics showed higher positive engagement for the Anthropic ad, even if OpenAI’s ad drew more total mentions between Feb 8–9. Crucially, Meltwater found that discussions about Anthropic’s commercial were viewed more favorably online – a key brand reputation signal – whereas conversations about OpenAI often centered on criticism of its planned ads in ChatGPT.

This media moment highlights how brand visibility and sentiment metrics from Meltwater’s media intelligence can reflect deeper audience perceptions of product positioning, especially in a competitive marketing event like the Super Bowl. Using Meltwater to measure sentiment trends, share of voice, and engagement in real time can help teams understand how positioning around products like Claude and ChatGPT resonates with key audiences.

