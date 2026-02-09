Nostalgia and Celebrities Win Over AI

Featured in this Wall Street Journal article, Meltwater media and social intelligence revealed this year's Super Bowl viewers favored nostalgic, celebrity-filled commercials over AI product showcases. While tech giants like OpenAI, Meta, and Google invested heavily in AI-themed ads, classic campaigns from Budweiser and Dunkin’ dominated social engagement. Meltwater’s media and social analytics showed Budweiser’s “American Icons” Clydesdale ad and Dunkin’s ’90s sitcom parody generated the highest online interactions, including likes, shares, and mentions.

Read the full article: Wall Street Journal – AI Fumbles Its Big Super Bowl Investment as Viewers Opt for Laughter and Tears

Emotional Storytelling Drives Engagement

Meltwater data highlighted the importance of emotional resonance and simple storytelling in driving consumer engagement. Even ads featuring cutting-edge AI, such as Google’s Gemini tool, gained traction when paired with relatable human narratives.

Real-Time Insights for Smarter Decision-Making

Meltwater’s suite of solutions allows marketers and communicators to monitor real-time social reaction, uncover trending content, and measure campaign impact across industries, from beverages to tech innovation.

Meltwater: Leader in Media Intelligence

Meltwater is a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, helping over 27,000 brands worldwide understand and shape their stories across media, social and LLM environments. Learn more about Meltwater.