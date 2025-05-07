Marketing Brew: How Reddit Search Is Boosting Brand Visibility

As more consumers add “Reddit” to their search queries to find real, experience-driven opinions, the platform is becoming an increasingly important driver of brand discovery.

In a recent Marketing Brew article, brands are benefiting from Reddit search results, however Meltwater data highlights how many brands have yet to adapt to this shift. The article notes that “as of December, 93% of brands in the Americas were not posting on Reddit in any capacity” even as Reddit conversations increasingly surface in search results.

Read the full article here: Marketing Brew, Brands are benefiting from Reddit search results

The article cites Meltwater analysis showing that most brands in the Americas were not actively posting on Reddit, even as Reddit threads appear more frequently in search results. As a result, brands that understand and engage with these community-led conversations are gaining greater visibility and trust.

The coverage underscores a key takeaway: brand perception is increasingly shaped in community spaces, making social listening and insight essential to modern marketing strategy.

