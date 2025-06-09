On Top of PR Podcast: Meltwater’s CPO, Chris Hackney, on Media Intelligence and PR Measurement

In this episode of the On Top of PR podcast, Meltwater Chief Product Officer Chris Hackney joins host Jason Mudd to discuss the critical evolution of PR from a creative-only discipline to a data-driven powerhouse. The conversation explores how media intelligence allows communicators to move beyond simple "clippings" to prove real business value and influence strategy in the boardroom.

Listen to the full episode here, On Top of PR, Media Intelligence and PR Measurement with Chris Hackney

As Hackney emphasizes during the interview, “Media intelligence helps you move from reporting what happened to influencing what happens next.” This shift is essential for brands looking to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly changing media environment.

Hackney breaks down the essential strategies and measurement frameworks that are driving success for modern PR and communications leaders:

Media Intelligence Helps You Move from Reporting to Influencing: Shift the focus from simply documenting past coverage to using media intelligence to predict trends and proactively shape the brand narrative.

Shift the focus from simply documenting past coverage to using media intelligence to predict trends and proactively shape the brand narrative. Speak the Language of the Boardroom: Align communications goals with broader business outcomes. As Chris notes, “PR needs to speak the language of the boardroom. That means data, context, and outcomes.”

Align communications goals with broader business outcomes. As Chris notes, Prioritize Quality Over Quantity: Recognize that the goal of modern PR isn't just "more" coverage, it’s securing the right coverage that moves the needle for the brand.

Recognize that the goal of modern PR isn't just "more" coverage, it’s securing the right coverage that moves the needle for the brand. Evolve with the Tech Stack: Embrace the next generation of media monitoring tools that integrate AI to surface real-time insights across a fragmented media landscape.

Turning Insight into Strategy

