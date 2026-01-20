Social Pros Podcast: Meltwater’s Jenny Force Explains Key Marketing Trends from Meltwater Summit

In this Social Pros Podcast episode, Jenny Force, Global VP of Demand Generation at Meltwater, shares key lessons from the 2025 Meltwater Summit on what’s shaping the future of marketing and PR.

Jenny discusses emerging trends including AI, agility, brand authenticity, influencer strategies, and the fight against misinformation, all through the lens of what Meltwater sees as critical for modern brand growth and resilience.

Listen to the full episode here: Social Pros Podcast, Wags, Whiskers, and Cause-Based Wins with Virginia Chavez + Bonus Interview with Jenny Force

Meltwater is a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, helping over 27,000 brands worldwide understand and shape their stories across media, social and LLM environments.Learn more about Meltwater.