In this Social Pros Podcast episode, Meltwater Chief Product Officer, Chris Hackney, discusses how brands can use social intelligence and AI-driven insights to convert engagement into real business outcomes. The conversation highlights how Meltwater’s media and social intelligence platform helps companies understand audience behavior, tailor content by channel, and track the signals that matter across an increasingly fragmented digital landscape.

Listen to the full episode here, Social Pros Podcast, Tech Trends, Toddlers, & Tribalism with Chris Hackney

Hackney breaks down the essential strategies and technology focus areas that are driving success for modern brands:

Prioritize Behavioral Signals: Move beyond vanity metrics to deeply understand audience intent and track subtle behavioral signals across all channels, including LLMs.

Move beyond vanity metrics to deeply understand audience intent and track subtle behavioral signals across all channels, including LLMs. Connect AI to Business Outcomes: Leverage AI tools (like Mira) to rapidly measure sentiment, map content performance to the customer journey, and ensure engagement translates into measurable results.

Tailor Content for Fragmentation: Utilize intelligence to determine the optimal content format and tone for each specific platform, rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach.

Unify Media Monitoring: Ensure comprehensive tracking by using a platform that covers traditional media, social channels, and emerging environments like Large Language Models (LLMs).

Build Strategic Agility: Integrate all intelligence streams to gain the flexibility needed to quickly adapt brand strategies as consumer habits and platforms evolve.

Learn more about Meltwater’s social and media intelligence solutions, including AI-powered tools that help brands measure sentiment, map content to the buyer journey, and monitor emerging trends in real time. Or explore Mira, Meltwater’s AI teammate that surfaces insights instantly across media, social, and LLM environments.

Meltwater is a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, helping over 27,000 brands worldwide understand and shape their stories across media, social, and LLM environments. Learn more about Meltwater.