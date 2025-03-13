Customer expectations are rising, and social media is a fast-moving battleground where brands need to act quickly to respond to customers in real-time. However, analyzing the flood of interactions can be overwhelming.

Martech360 recently highlighted Meltwater’s new partnership with NICE, which integrates Meltwater’s real-time social intelligence into NICE’s CXone Mpower platform.

Read the full article here: Martech360, Meltwater and NICE Partner to Elevate Customer Service with Real-Time Social Intelligence

The collaboration allows brands to turn social interactions into actionable insights, improving response times, monitoring sentiment, and managing customer engagement efficiently. Doug Balut, Meltwater’s SVP of Global Alliances, notes that this integration helps contact centers anticipate issues and respond with agility, ensuring customers’ questions don’t go unanswered.

The integration between NICE and Meltwater’s AI-powered social intelligence provides organizations:

Advanced Listening and Filtering: Meltwater’s industry-leading dataset enables businesses to search, analyze, and extract valuable insights from social content.

Enhanced Keyword Filtering: Businesses can surface the most relevant conversations, assess customer sentiment, track engagement trends, and analyze response times.

Centralized Task Management: A unified queue consolidates messages in a single location, simplifying interaction management and improving resolution efficiency.

Real-Time Customer Engagement: Organizations can promptly respond to customer inquiries through public social channels or direct messaging.

As social media becomes a critical channel for customer service, Meltwater and NICE are helping brands transform data into smarter, faster, and more personalized customer engagement.

