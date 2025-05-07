Forbes: Marketing Leaders Discuss Tackling AI Anxiety at Meltwater Summit

As generative AI reshapes how marketing teams operate, many leaders continue to grapple with uncertainty around adoption, trust, and proving real value, driving what Forbes describes as ongoing AI anxiety across the industry.

In a recent Forbes feature, Meltwater is highlighted through conversations and insights shared at Meltwater Summit, where marketing and communications leaders gathered to discuss how AI is changing strategy, execution, and decision-making.

The article mentions Meltwater CEO John Box, who underscores the importance of using AI to empower teams, not overwhelm them. AI should help marketers make better decisions faster, not add another layer of complexity or anxiety to their work.

The coverage also spotlights Mira, Meltwater's AI-powered conversational teammate, as an example of how AI can be embedded directly into daily workflows, helping teams move from experimentation to confident, informed action.

Meltwater is a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, helping over 27,000 brands worldwide understand and shape their stories across media, social, and LLM environments.