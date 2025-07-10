ADWEEK: How Media Intelligence Measures the ROI of Entertainment Sponsorships

In this ADWEEK feature, Meltwater’s data analytics were referenced as the story uncovers why major brands like EA Sports, SharkNinja, MSC Cruises, and Expensify bet big on a fictional racing team – and how that gamble paid off handsomely.

By analyzing the surge in media visibility tied to F1 The Movie, Meltwater’s insights revealed the powerful potential of authentic brand integration in cultural narratives.

Read the full article here: ADWEEK, Why EA, SharkNinja, MSC Cruises, and Expensify Backed F1 The Movie's Fictional Racing Team

The ADWEEK piece features insight from Meltwater’s Chief Strategy Officer, Alexandra Bjertnæs saying “the symbiotic relationship between brands, entertainment, and the media has never been clearer” as visibility for brands involved "soared from just a handful of high impact placements” and media coverage. For example, Meltwater data showed Expensify received 99% of its reach and 20% of its engagement from posts by Forbes and ForbesLife.

