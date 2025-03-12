In this Chief Marketer article, Meltwater’s Digital 2025 report was highlighted as the story examines how U.S. consumers are engaging with platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Threads, and ChatGPT, and what that means for brand strategy.

Read the full article here: Chief Marketer, Consumer App and Online Usage: TikTok, Facebook, Threads, and Search

By analyzing trends in app downloads, engagement, and time spent, the report revealed which platforms are capturing attention and how marketers can align campaigns with shifting consumer behavior.

The Chief Marketer piece features insight from Meltwater’s Chief Strategy Officer, Alexandra Bjertnæs, noting that marketers should closely watch TikTok as consumer behavior shifts across platforms, signaling the need for adaptable digital strategies.

The report showed TikTok leading in engagement while emerging apps like Threads and ChatGPT saw rapid download growth. For example, data revealed that while Facebook remains the most-used platform overall, TikTok’s audience is broadening beyond Gen Z, with adults 35–44 nearly as active as younger users.

Learn more about Meltwater’s media monitoring and social listening capabilities including tools that track platform engagement, audience demographics, and digital behavior in real time.

Meltwater is a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, helping over 27,000 brands worldwide understand and shape their stories across media, social, and LLM platforms. Learn more about Meltwater.