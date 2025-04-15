In a Pipeline Visionaries podcast episode, Meltwater VP of Marketing, Jenny Force, shares how leveraging technology to automate inbound processes can help maximize the value of every MQL. She discusses how Meltwater transformed its approach from outbound-heavy sales to an inbound-driven strategy that ensures leads are responded to quickly and efficiently.

Listen to the full episode here: Pipeline Visionaries, Automating Inbound to Maximize MQLs

Force highlights several strategies that have driven measurable impact for Meltwater:

Automate to Amplify: Using tech to streamline inbound processes reduces manual work, enabling sellers to focus on high-value interactions.

Prove ROI Through Careful Measurement: Launching new initiatives, like Meltwater's first major summit, requires thoughtful positioning and tracking against key KPIs.

Engage with Creativity: Adding humor or unique touches to campaigns can significantly boost engagement, even if it feels risky at first.

On making every lead count, Jenny Force states: “We're very sales-centric and there's a lot of energy that used to be put behind outbound. So, it was changing the narrative around inbound. Until we totally make this change as a business where everyone in the business is shouting to get an inbound lead and are super excited about it, it's how can I get every single lead responded to in under an hour without any delays?”

