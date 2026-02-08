Meltwater was recently highlighted in PR News for its insight into audience reactions during high‑impact campaigns such as the Super Bowl.

Read the full article: PR News – PR Roundup: Ring’s Ad Backlash, Palantir Employee Pushback and AI Super Bowl Skepticism

AI Ads Receive Negative Feedback

At Super Bowl LX, AI-enhanced commercials faced more criticism than praise. Meltwater’s real-time social listening revealed that nearly 50 % of conversations about AI ads skewed negative, with audiences calling many spots “uninspired” or “low-quality.”

“Audiences will tolerate [AI] as a tool, but they won’t embrace it as a shortcut for creativity,” said Alexandra Bjertnæs, Chief Strategy Officer at Meltwater.

Why It Matters for Brands

Meltwater’s media intelligence and social listening show that while AI can enhance campaign execution, audiences at marquee moments like the Super Bowl still reward originality and creativity over automated approaches.

Meltwater is a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, helping over 27,000 brands worldwide understand and shape their stories across media, social and LLM environments. Learn more about Meltwater.