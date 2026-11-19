YouTube: Unfiltered

Creator partnerships can be a meaningful investment, but public metrics alone do not reveal whether a creator reaches the right audience or can support broader campaign goals.

On November 19, YouTube and Meltwater brought marketing and communications leaders together for a direct, behind-the-scenes conversation about building more effective creator marketing campaigns on YouTube. Mimi Ngo shared YouTube’s perspective on best practices, paid opportunities, and campaign strategy, while Neil Brennan explored how verified first-party creator insights can help teams evaluate audience fit, identify potential partners, and measure campaign value.