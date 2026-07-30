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On-Demand Webinar: The Next Era of AI for Marketing & Communications Intelligence

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Generative AI has transformed the way marketing and communications teams create content, research topics and answer questions. But while today's AI is powerful, it is only as useful as the context it has. Without access to your organisation's data and business context, AI often delivers generic responses and relies on separate manual workflows to provide the context it needs.

A new open standard called Model Context Protocol (MCP) is rapidly reshaping the generative AI landscape. By enabling AI assistants like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Copilot to securely connect with business systems, MCP unlocks a new generation of AI that can work with trusted data, not just public information.

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On-Demand Webinar: The Next Era of AI for Marketing & Communications Intelligence

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