Webinar
On-Demand Webinar: Beyond the Search Box: How People Discover, Evaluate and Choose Brands in 2027
Search is still central to brand discovery but people are increasingly using AI, social platforms, apps, websites, and offline channels to find information, evaluate options, and decide which brands to trust.
Join Meltwater’s Senior Marketing & CX Director, Upali Dasgupta, and Simon Kemp, Co-Founder of Manochi and Principal Analyst at DataReportal, for a conversation about what the latest Digital 2027 Global Overview Report data reveals about the changing discovery journey and what it means for marketers planning for 2027.
We’ll explore:
- The state of AI adoption and its impact on the consumer journey
- The evolving roles of search, social, digital, and offline channels in today’s marketing mix
- How people discover, research, and evaluate brands across multiple touchpoints
- How to use data to optimise your marketing mix for 2027
Tune in and take notes.
On-Demand Webinar: Beyond the Search Box: How People Discover, Evaluate and Choose Brands in 2027Watch Webinar