Search is still central to brand discovery but people are increasingly using AI, social platforms, apps, websites, and offline channels to find information, evaluate options, and decide which brands to trust.

Join Meltwater’s Senior Marketing & CX Director, Upali Dasgupta, and Simon Kemp, Co-Founder of Manochi and Principal Analyst at DataReportal, for a conversation about what the latest Digital 2027 Global Overview Report data reveals about the changing discovery journey and what it means for marketers planning for 2027.

We’ll explore:

The state of AI adoption and its impact on the consumer journey

The evolving roles of search, social, digital, and offline channels in today’s marketing mix

How people discover, research, and evaluate brands across multiple touchpoints

How to use data to optimise your marketing mix for 2027

Tune in and take notes.