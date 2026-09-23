Consumer behaviour doesn’t follow a linear journey; it’s fragmented, making influence harder to track and business impact harder to understand.

People discover products on TikTok, validate them in Reddit threads, hear about them from creators, search for reviews later, and purchase days or weeks afterwards.

So how should teams think about evidence, confidence, and impact when attribution alone can’t tell the full story?

This Social Intelligence Lab session explores how social intelligence teams are building more defensible understandings of impact by combining different signals, behaviours, and forms of evidence when attribution alone is no longer enough.