Adweek and Ad Age both spotlighted Meltwater’s new brand campaign starring Kim Cattrall in their October 2026 coverage of standout creative work.

Read the full articles:

What Are the Most Creative Ad Campaigns of October 2026?

Familiar faces and big-name brands led the month. Adweek’s October 16, 2026 “Ads of the Week” column says brands called in the big names. Rivian brought back Bill Murray, DoorDash featured Kim Kardashian, and Sprite featured Nikola Jokić. Polymarket had Kathryn Bigelow directing, and Gymshark featured Megan Thee Stallion. Ad Age’s roundup of new creative work also features Instacart, McDonald’s, Netflix, OpenAI, Orange, Petbarn and Shiner. And Meltwater is right in the mix.

What Is Meltwater’s “Intelligence is Always in Style” Campaign With Kim Cattrall?

“Intelligence is Always in Style” is a brand campaign marking Meltwater's 25-year anniversary. Ad Age describes it as a short-film series that follows Kim Cattrall around New York as a sharp-witted executive. Meltwater’s in-house marketing team created the campaign, and Drue Bisley directed it through Dead Films. It promotes Meltwater’s AI-powered media intelligence platform. Adweek says Cattrall "plays a comms professional to pink-trouser-suited perfection".

How Can PR and Comms Teams Track Brand Conversations and Spot Trends?

In the campaign, Cattrall’s character tracks emerging trends and monitors brand conversations. She extols the virtues of Meltwater’s insights along the way. The films show the work PR, communications and marketing teams do with Meltwater’s media intelligence platform.

How Can Brands Stay Ahead of LLMs and Spot PR Crises Early?

Cattrall’s character stays ahead of LLMs and spots potential crises before they erupt. Both outlets highlight these themes. Meltwater’s campaign puts brand monitoring and early issue detection in front of audiences alongside some of the biggest names in advertising.

Meltwater: A Leader in Actionable Intelligence

Meltwater is the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications, and Marketing teams. With 27,000 customers worldwide, Meltwater is the intelligence platform global brands trust to stay ahead. Meltwater: Intelligence you can act on. Learn more at meltwater.com.