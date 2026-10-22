Meltwater picked a face its customers already know for its new brand campaign, and The Drum says the move pays off.

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What Is Meltwater’s New Brand Campaign?

Meltwater launched a new brand campaign, “Intelligence Is Always in Style,” to mark its 25th anniversary. The short films star Kim Cattrall as a Manhattan brand executive who knows about a crisis before it happens thanks to Meltwater's media intelligence platform.

Meltwater’s in-house marketing team created the campaign, with Drue Bisley directing and DEAD Films producing. It runs across the US, UK and Australia.

Why Does the Campaign Resonate With Meltwater’s Customers?

Meltwater serves PR, communications and marketing professionals, and this campaign speaks directly to them. The Drum notes that dashboards full of sentiment graphs rarely excite anyone, so instead, Meltwater casts the one actor its customers already picture when they think of a brand and comms executive.

Jenny Force, vice president of marketing at Meltwater, said "few people carry as much cultural authority around influence and image as Kim Cattrall. Her iconic roles taught a generation about reputation and relevance, and with this campaign, she is stepping into the role of executive and driving impact in those areas in the age of AI.”

The campaign shows media intelligence reaching beyond traditional coverage into AI search. Following Cattrall through New York City, her character is seen tackling current problems facing its customers such as tracking how brands appear in AI-generated answers, identifying emerging trends and spotting issues before they become a crisis.

As Margo Waldrop writes, "PR people get to see their job portrayed as glamorous for once, and Meltwater gets a birthday campaign starring someone the people who sign its contracts recognize on sight."

Meltwater: A Leader in Actionable Intelligence

Meltwater is the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications, and Marketing teams. With 27,000 customers worldwide, Meltwater is the intelligence platform global brands trust to stay ahead. Meltwater: Intelligence you can act on. Learn more at meltwater.com.