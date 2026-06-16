The Challenge: Replacing Manual Processes with Smarter Analytics

Before Meltwater, DOT managed reporting, influencer tracking, and media monitoring almost entirely manually. Teams captured influencer content through screenshots, compiled campaign metrics in spreadsheets, and searched online for earned media placements individually.

“Our processes before we started using Meltwater were very manual, which required a lot of time,” says Aisha Marie Rodriguez Diaz, who leads the Data and Innovation department at DOT. “Maybe 80% of the time was done manually.”

These workflows consumed valuable resources and limited the agency’s ability to scale reporting and strategy development for clients. At the same time, clients increasingly expected communications strategies tied directly to measurable business outcomes.

DOT needed a faster, more centralized way to gather insights, identify opportunities, and demonstrate the value of PR and influencer marketing efforts.