Dot Communications
$80,000 new revenue
By freeing staff to focus on strategy
80% time savings
Due to workflow automation
$45,000 annual savings
Due to workflow automation
The Challenge: Replacing Manual Processes with Smarter Analytics
Before Meltwater, DOT managed reporting, influencer tracking, and media monitoring almost entirely manually. Teams captured influencer content through screenshots, compiled campaign metrics in spreadsheets, and searched online for earned media placements individually.
“Our processes before we started using Meltwater were very manual, which required a lot of time,” says Aisha Marie Rodriguez Diaz, who leads the Data and Innovation department at DOT. “Maybe 80% of the time was done manually.”
These workflows consumed valuable resources and limited the agency’s ability to scale reporting and strategy development for clients. At the same time, clients increasingly expected communications strategies tied directly to measurable business outcomes.
DOT needed a faster, more centralized way to gather insights, identify opportunities, and demonstrate the value of PR and influencer marketing efforts.
“For us, Mira has been a key feature in Meltwater. We start with Mira and then we pass to Consumer Intelligence. Having the availability to do research in a small amount of time is an amazing way to optimize and work smart.”
— Aisha Marie Rodriguez Díaz, Data Innovation and Project Success, DOT Communications
The Solution: Consolidating Media Intelligence, Social Listening, and AI Insights
“We chose Meltwater because of the integration of all the solutions,” Rodriguez Diaz says. “We can track everything in the same platform.”
Using Meltwater, DOT replaced fragmented workflows with centralized dashboards, automated reporting, and real-time analytics. Teams now use Social Listening for consumer intelligence and trend analysis while leveraging Mira and GenAI Lens to accelerate research and uncover strategic opportunities for clients.
As a result, the agency was able to launch a new client service called “DotPulse,” a data-driven communications assessment designed to help brands understand their digital presence, identify visibility gaps, and build stronger communications strategies.
“With Meltwater, we can strategically work with the client and measure specific outputs they want to see and then connect them to business outcomes,” Rodriguez Diaz says.
DOT now uses Meltwater insights to establish client baselines, define KPIs, and connect communications efforts directly to measurable business growth.
“Meltwater is our partner and collaborator. Without them, we would not be able to provide agile information to our clients, which is key.”
— Aisha Marie Rodriguez Díaz, Data Innovation and Project Success, DOT Communications
The Results: 80% Time Savings for More Strategic Moves
Since implementing Meltwater, DOT has streamlined manual reporting and analytics processes, saving approximately 80% of the time previously spent on campaign tracking and data collection.
The efficiency gains translated into an estimated $45,000 in operational savings, roughly equivalent to the workload of one full-time employee. The time freed up enabled the agency to focus more heavily on strategic consulting and innovation with a team dedicated to data and analytics.
Meltwater also helped DOT grow its business. After implementing the platform, the agency acquired four new clients, generating approximately $80,000 in additional revenue.
Most critically, the agency has evolved from manual reporting into a more strategic, data-driven consultancy, giving clients faster insights, clearer KPIs, and stronger business outcomes.
“I would say the agility with which we can provide valuable information to our clients is the biggest value,” Rodriguez Diaz says. “And also the opportunities to invade white spaces where the clients are not being seen.”
DOT Communications uses Meltwater to transform media intelligence, AI insights, and social listening into measurable business growth. Learn how Meltwater can help your organization streamline reporting, uncover strategic opportunities, and connect communications efforts to measurable business outcomes. Schedule a personalized demo today.
About Meltwater
Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social, consumer and sales intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents and 2,300 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact. What could we do for you?
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