Key Takeaways from Meltwater Summit 2026 Day 2

As Meltwater Summit 2026 entered its second day in New York City, conversations moved forwards from where communications and marketing are headed, to how brands can actively shape what comes next.

Across sessions on AI-powered workflows, creator-led campaigns, corporate storytelling, crisis preparedness, and data-driven decision-making, speakers explored what it takes to build trust and relevance in an increasingly fragmented information landscape.

From the FIFA World Cup’s cultural strategy to Mars’ efforts to connect its corporate brand to everyday consumers, Day 2 highlighted a communications industry balancing rapid technological change with a renewed focus on authenticity and human connection.

Here’s a recap of the biggest insights and themes from Day 2 at Meltwater Summit 2026. (You can check out day 1 here.)

Contents

Inside the Marketing Playbook of the FIFA World Cup

Bettina Garibaldi, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer for the FIFA World Cup 2026 NYNJ Host Committee, opened Day 2 with an inside look at one of the world’s most ambitious marketing and operational undertakings.

The 2026 tournament will span three countries, 16 host cities, 48 qualifying teams, and 104 matches over 40 days, culminating with the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. But beyond the scale, Garibaldi emphasized the importance of making the World Cup feel personal and culturally relevant to local audiences.

Rather than treating the event purely as a sports moment, FIFA is positioning the World Cup as a broader cultural experience that intersects with fashion, food, creators, music, and community engagement. Fan zones, art installations, local ambassador programs, and neighborhood initiatives are all designed to connect with audiences far beyond core soccer fans.

Garibaldi also highlighted how AI is helping streamline workflows and improve operational efficiency while reinforcing the importance of preparedness, crisis planning, and cross-agency coordination for an event of this scale.

The real creativity is in identifying how I can reach somebody who might not be interested in soccer. My job is to ensure we are creating and designing moments and experiences that people want to be a part of.

Bettina Garibaldi, FIFA World Cup 2026 NYNJ Host Committee

How AI Is Reshaping Communications Strategy

Artificial intelligence remained one of the defining conversations throughout Day 2, with speakers exploring how AI is transforming everything from audience targeting and content creation to crisis management and analytics workflows.

During “The Smart Shift: Using AI to Supercharge Comms Strategy,” Meltwater’s Antony Cousins outlined how the industry has evolved from traditional media, to algorithm-driven social feeds, and now into an era of AI-powered personalization at scale.

Instead of communicating to audience segments, brands increasingly face a future of “infinite personalization,” where AI tools tailor information to individuals based on their interests, values, and behaviors. Cousins emphasized that while AI can automate processes and accelerate analysis, human strengths like empathy, judgment, creativity, and strategic thinking remain irreplaceable.

He also described how AI agents and skills-based architectures are changing the way communicators interact with software, shifting teams away from manual workflows and toward more goal-oriented systems.

AI can deliver the lightning bug all day long. Humans still need to bring the lightning.

Antony Cousins, Meltwater

That same balance between technology and human insight appeared in multiple sessions throughout the day. In “From Data to Decisions,” panelists from Havas PR, We Communications, Point600, Marketbridge, and Meltwater emphasized that AI is only as useful as the context and structure behind the data powering it.

Meanwhile, Noah Greenberg, CEO of Stacker, explored how AI-powered search is changing discoverability online. As large language models increasingly rely on earned media citations when generating responses, communications teams have an opportunity to shape visibility through trusted editorial coverage rather than traditional SEO alone.

Together, these sessions reinforced that rather than replacing communications professionals, AI is elevating the importance of strategic communicators who can provide context, direction, and trust.

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How Brands Are Building Corporate Relevance Through Culture

Several Day 2 sessions explored how brands are moving beyond traditional corporate messaging to create stronger emotional and cultural connections with audiences.

Ana Baptista from Mars Incorporated shared how the company uses communications to support business-critical priorities by increasing awareness of the broader Mars portfolio, from pet nutrition and veterinary health to sustainability and local economic impact.

Using data-backed audience insights, Mars discovered that the more consumers understood the full scope of the company’s work, the more positively they viewed the corporate brand. Campaigns like “I Was Today Years Old When I Learned” used short-form social storytelling to connect familiar consumer brands like M&M’s and Pedigree back to Mars itself, particularly among Gen Z audiences.

At the same time, Mars paired emotional storytelling with measurable business objectives. Through partnerships with Calm and research into the human-animal bond, the company connected its pet care business to broader conversations around mental wellness and emotional health.

To know Mars is to love Mars.

Ana Baptista, Mars Incorporated

The emphasis on authenticity and emotional connection also appeared in sessions focused on creators and influencer partnerships.

SHEIN’s Lisa Zlotnick and Jennifer Brown explained how the brand’s Festival House campaign generated hundreds of millions of impressions by integrating creators directly into the campaign experience and allowing them creative freedom to produce authentic content.

Later in the day, a panel featuring creator Alaska, Canon’s Gareth Crew, and Meltwater’s Neil Brennan explored how platforms like Snapchat are reshaping creator marketing through more personal, high-frequency audience engagement.

Speakers emphasized that creators increasingly function less like paid amplifiers and more like community builders with highly engaged audiences. Rather than polished one-off sponsorships, successful partnerships often center around authentic behind-the-scenes storytelling and ongoing interaction.

Three Key Themes from Meltwater Summit 2026 Day 2

Across sessions featuring experts from FIFA, YouTube, Mars, Microsoft, Canva, Six Flags, Havas PR, News Corp Australia, SHEIN, and more, three themes consistently emerged throughout the day.

1. Authentic communities are more valuable than mass reach.

Whether discussing YouTube creators, Snapchat audiences, or creator-led campaigns, speakers consistently emphasized that influence now comes from trust and community connection rather than scale alone.

Andrew Peterson from YouTube highlighted how niche communities have become some of the platform’s most powerful engagement drivers, with creators building long-term trust through personalized, highly specific content.

Similarly, speakers from Canon and Snapchat discussed how creators can drive stronger engagement by integrating brands naturally into everyday content rather than relying on polished campaign messaging alone.

The consistent takeaway: audiences increasingly reward authenticity, consistency, and relatability over traditional advertising approaches.

2. Trust is now an operational priority.

Trust and reputation management appeared throughout Day 2, particularly as AI-generated misinformation, narrative attacks, and deepfakes become more sophisticated.

During “Trust Under Pressure,” executives from Microsoft, Blackbird.AI, and We Communications explored how communications teams must now distinguish between genuine public backlash and coordinated disinformation campaigns in real time.

At the same time, McKenna Kelley from Jabil demonstrated how proactive crisis monitoring, localized listening strategies, and cross-functional stakeholder alignment can help brands identify issues before they escalate.

For many organizations, communications teams are increasingly becoming central players in organizational resilience and risk management.

Trust today is continuously computed, happening in almost real time.

Michael McLoughlin, Microsoft

3. Data only matters if people understand the story behind it.

From PR measurement to executive presentations, multiple sessions reinforced that data becomes valuable only when it drives clear action and understanding.

Genevieve Brammall from News Corp Australia shared how her PR Value Score framework helped connect communications activity directly to business outcomes, moving PR conversations beyond vanity metrics and into measurable organizational impact.

Meanwhile, Canva’s Duncan Clark explored how visualization and storytelling dramatically improve audience comprehension and engagement with data. Rather than overwhelming audiences with dashboards and spreadsheets, he encouraged communicators to focus on clarity, pacing, narrative, and memorable visuals.

No one ever makes a decision because of a number. They need a story.

Duncan Clark, Canva & Flourish

As Day 2 of Meltwater Summit 2026 came to a close, the conversations reflected an industry in transition, one where AI is accelerating workflows, creators are reshaping influence, and audiences are demanding greater trust and authenticity from brands.

But across every session, one idea remained constant: technology alone is not enough. The brands and communicators who succeed in this new environment will be the ones that combine data, creativity, empathy, and cultural understanding to create stories people genuinely care about.

FAQs About Meltwater Summit 2026 Day 2

1. What were the biggest themes at Meltwater Summit 2026 Day 2?

Day 2 focused heavily on AI-powered communications, creator-led storytelling, trust and reputation management, and the growing importance of authentic audience engagement.

2. How is AI changing communications workflows?

Speakers discussed how AI is helping teams automate repetitive tasks, analyze larger volumes of data, personalize content, and improve operational efficiency. However, many also stressed that human creativity, empathy, and strategic judgment remain essential.

3. What did speakers say about creator marketing?

Sessions from YouTube, SHEIN, Canon, and Snapchat highlighted how creators are evolving from campaign amplifiers into long-term community builders and trusted voices with highly engaged audiences.

4. Why is earned media becoming more important in the AI era?

As AI-powered search engines increasingly rely on trusted editorial citations when generating responses, earned media is becoming a major driver of AI visibility and discoverability online.

5. How are brands connecting corporate reputation to culture?

Companies like Mars emphasized the importance of helping audiences understand the broader story behind the brands they already know and trust, using data-backed storytelling and cultural relevance to strengthen corporate reputation.



