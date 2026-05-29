On Demand Fireside Chat: The Future of Brand Reputation | Guiding Your Brand in the Era of AI

Your audience isn’t just searching anymore. They’re asking AI.

Large language models are shaping what people see, believe, and act on before they ever visit your site. For marketing, PR, and communications teams, this creates a new reputation challenge: how your brand shows up in AI-generated answers, what gets said, which sources shape the response, and whether your owned narrative is visible at all.

In this fireside chat, Ken Deutsch, Head of AI & Research Solutions at JPA Health, shares how brands can use AI, research, and narrative analysis to better understand and improve their visibility in an LLM-first world.

Agenda:

I mproving AI Visibility and Owning Your Brand Narrative in 2026: Learn how AI-driven discovery is changing brand reputation, and what marketing and communications teams can do to better measure and shape how they show up.

Learn how AI-driven discovery is changing brand reputation, and what marketing and communications teams can do to better measure and shape how they show up. Using AI and Research to Measure Perception: Learn how teams can identify visibility gaps, spot reputation risks, and make smarter decisions backed by data.

Learn how teams can identify visibility gaps, spot reputation risks, and make smarter decisions backed by data. Building a Practical AI Visibility Framework: Get a clear starting point for what to measure, where to focus, and how to turn AI visibility insights into action.

Watch on-demand now to learn how AI is changing brand reputation and walk away with practical steps to strengthen your narrative in 2026.