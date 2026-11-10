Ryan Hansen
Product Marketing Manager
Ryan Hansen is Manager of Product Marketing at Meltwater, where he develops positioning and go-to-market strategies for media and social intelligence solutions. With more than seven years of product marketing experience and over a decade in SaaS, Ryan brings a customer-focused, commercially grounded perspective shaped by earlier roles in sales and business development. He specializes in translating complex AI and data-driven technologies into clear value for customers and go-to-market teams.