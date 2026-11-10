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Ryan Hansen

Product Marketing Manager

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Ryan Hansen is Manager of Product Marketing at Meltwater, where he develops positioning and go-to-market strategies for media and social intelligence solutions. With more than seven years of product marketing experience and over a decade in SaaS, Ryan brings a customer-focused, commercially grounded perspective shaped by earlier roles in sales and business development. He specializes in translating complex AI and data-driven technologies into clear value for customers and go-to-market teams.

A dark blue glowy image with glowing light teal accents. In the center of the image is a phone lying on the surface, with several business symbols flowing up and out of the screen. The image represents researching social media monitoring tools

Digital Marketing & PR Tools

12 Best Social Media Monitoring Tools in 2026 (Compared & Priced)

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