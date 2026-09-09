Kelly Costello
Corporate Communications Director
Kelly Costello is Corporate Communications Director at Meltwater and a storyteller and strategist who brings curiosity, candor, and a problem-solving mindset to her work. By asking thoughtful questions and finding smarter ways forward, Kelly turns insights into action and helps promising ideas reach their full potential.
Marketing
How to Create a Crisis Communication Plan (Step-by-Step)
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Marketing
Top Misinformation Detection Software Solutions in 2026
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Marketing
AI in Public Relations: 4 Ways PR Teams Gain Strategic Insight
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Marketing
Top Crisis Communication Tools 2026: Equip Your Team to Handle Any Challenge
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Marketing
AI in Brand Reputation Management: An Overview
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