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Kelly Costello

Corporate Communications Director

Kelly Costello headshot

Kelly Costello is Corporate Communications Director at Meltwater and a storyteller and strategist who brings curiosity, candor, and a problem-solving mindset to her work. By asking thoughtful questions and finding smarter ways forward, Kelly turns insights into action and helps promising ideas reach their full potential.

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Marketing

How to Create a Crisis Communication Plan (Step-by-Step)

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An image of people in an office having a meeting. Misinformation detection software list blog post.

Marketing

Top Misinformation Detection Software Solutions in 2026

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Marketing

AI in Public Relations: 4 Ways PR Teams Gain Strategic Insight

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An image showing several red caution symbols, one on a phone, one on a computer screen, one in a yellow envelope, and one on a walkie-talkie. There is also a red megaphone next to the laptop. Blog post image for crisis communication tools.

Marketing

Top Crisis Communication Tools 2026: Equip Your Team to Handle Any Challenge

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Image showing an AI robot next to a graph going up and to the right, with stars and a smiley face. There is a magnifying glass hovering over a check mark on a shield symbol. Blog post on AI in brand reputation management

Marketing

AI in Brand Reputation Management: An Overview

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