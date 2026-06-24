Consumer Trust in Generative AI: Insights for APAC Brands

Generative AI is transforming how brands across APAC create content, engage audiences, and scale communications. But while adoption is accelerating, consumer trust is evolving more cautiously, with attitudes varying significantly across the region.

Join Meltwater and YouGov for an exclusive webinar exploring new research into consumer attitudes toward generative AI and its impact on brands, marketing, media, and communications.

Drawing on insights from nearly 10,000 consumers across seven countries and Meltwater’s analysis of 150M+ online conversations, this session will reveal where audiences embrace AI, where they remain sceptical, and how organisations can build trust in the AI era—with a focus on Australia and Singapore.

In this webinar, you'll learn:

How consumers across APAC really feel about generative AI including why Singapore is one of the few markets where excitement outweighs scepticism and what this reveals about attitudes toward AI adoption across the region.

including why Singapore is one of the few markets where excitement outweighs scepticism and what this reveals about attitudes toward AI adoption across the region. Where audiences accept AI, and where they don't from journalism and advertising to brand and marketing communications.

from journalism and advertising to brand and marketing communications. Why transparency is becoming increasingly important as consumer expectations around AI disclosure continue to evolve and what this means for organisations looking to build trust.

as consumer expectations around AI disclosure continue to evolve and what this means for organisations looking to build trust. The emerging trust risks brands need to understand including concerns around misinformation, authenticity, deception, and misleading AI-generated content.

Whether you work in PR, communications, social media, content marketing, or brand strategy, this webinar will help you understand evolving consumer expectations and navigate the trust challenges of the AI era.

Complete the form to view the webinar on-demand, and dive into these trends and see how you can apply these ideas to your strategy for the year ahead.



