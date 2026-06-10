As AI-powered search rapidly changes how people discover information, brands face a new challenge: understanding how they appear in AI-generated answers.

In this session, Meltwater and We. Communications explored how organisations can adapt their communications and content strategies to improve visibility, credibility and influence across AI platforms.



Speakers:

Upali Dasgupta, Senior Marketing Director APAC & Japan, Meltwater

Brian Keenan, International Head of Insights & Analytics, We. Communications

Key Discussion Themes & Takeaways

Search Behaviour Is Changing

Consumers and business decision-makers are increasingly turning to AI-powered search platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity for recommendations, research and decision-making. As trust in AI-generated answers grows, understanding how brands appear across these platforms is becoming a strategic priority.

AI Visibility Is the New Reputation Layer

Brand perception is no longer shaped solely by earned media and social media. AI answer engines are becoming an influential new layer of discovery, shaping what people see, believe and trust about organisations. Monitoring and understanding these responses is now a critical part of reputation management.

GEO Requires a New Approach

Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) goes beyond traditional SEO. Brands must create content that is structured, authoritative and easily understood by AI models, while ensuring they are present in the sources AI platforms frequently cite, including media, social platforms, forums and trusted third-party sites.

Building an AI Visibility Strategy

The session introduced a practical framework for improving AI visibility, starting with an audit of how brands currently appear in AI-generated answers. From there, organisations can identify opportunities to optimise content, strengthen authority signals and improve how they are represented across AI platforms.

