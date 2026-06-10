At Meltwater Summit Sydney, communications leaders from Meta and We Are Social explored how reputation is being reshaped by social media, creator influence and the rise of AI-powered discovery.

As audiences increasingly turn to social platforms and AI-generated answers for information, organisations must rethink how they build trust, manage reputation and engage their stakeholders.



Panellists:

Joanna Stevens, Regional Communications Director, Meta

Suzie Shaw, APAC CEO, We Are Social

Moderated by Ross Candido, Enterprise Sales Director, Meltwater

Key Discussion Themes & Takeaways

Social Media Is Now the Front Door to Reputation

Reputation is increasingly built and challenged online. While many communications teams still prioritise traditional media relations, audiences are spending more time on social platforms, making social-first communication strategies essential for building trust, influence and long-term brand equity.

Building Influence Through Authentic Content

Social success requires more than repurposing press releases. Organisations need platform-specific content strategies, authentic storytelling and the confidence to engage in real-time conversations. The panel highlighted the importance of understanding audience behaviour and creating content that adds value, rather than simply broadcasting messages.

The Rise of Creators as Trusted Voices

Creators are becoming a powerful credibility layer between brands and audiences. As trust shifts from institutions towards peer-to-peer influence, organisations have an opportunity to work with creators in the same way they have traditionally worked with journalists—building relationships, providing access and collaborating on authentic storytelling.

Reputation in the Age of AI Discovery

As AI platforms increasingly influence how people discover brands, organisations need to think beyond traditional SEO. The discussion explored the growing importance of Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO), trusted content sources and understanding how AI-generated answers shape brand perception. With consumers increasingly asking AI for recommendations and information, visibility across AI platforms is becoming a new dimension of reputation management.