On-Demand Webinar: Trust in the Age of Generative AI

Generative AI is transforming how brands create content, engage audiences, and scale communications. But while adoption is accelerating, consumer trust is evolving much more cautiously.

How comfortable are audiences with AI-generated content?

When does AI enhance brand perception, and when does it damage trust?

What expectations do consumers now have around transparency and disclosure?

Join Meltwater and YouGov for an exclusive webinar exploring new research into consumer attitudes toward generative AI and its impact on brands, marketing, media, and communications.

Drawing on insights from nearly 10,000 consumers across seven countries, combined with Meltwater’s analysis of 150M+ online conversations, this session will unpack where audiences embrace AI, where they resist it, and how organizations can build trust in the AI era.

In this on-demand webinar, you’ll learn:

How consumers really feel about generative AI: Why only 39% of consumers say they feel excited about an AI-driven future, and why skepticism remains high across many markets.

Why only 39% of consumers say they feel excited about an AI-driven future, and why skepticism remains high across many markets. Where audiences accept AI, and where they don’t: Explore which AI use cases consumers are most comfortable with, from entertainment and advertising to news, influencer marketing, and brand communications.

Explore which AI use cases consumers are most comfortable with, from entertainment and advertising to news, influencer marketing, and brand communications. Why transparency is becoming essential: Learn why 86% of consumers say brands should disclose AI-generated content, and what this means for communicators and marketers.

Learn why 86% of consumers say brands should disclose AI-generated content, and what this means for communicators and marketers. The emerging trust risks brands need to understand: Discover the biggest drivers of consumer concern, including misinformation, authenticity, deception, and AI-generated content that feels misleading.

Discover the biggest drivers of consumer concern, including misinformation, authenticity, deception, and AI-generated content that feels misleading. Practical guidance for PR and marketing leaders: Get actionable recommendations for using AI responsibly while protecting brand credibility and audience trust.

Whether you work in PR, communications, social media, content marketing, or brand strategy, this webinar will help you better understand how audience expectations are changing, and how to navigate the growing trust challenges of the AI era.

Complete the form to view the webinar on-demand, and dive into these trends and see how you can apply these ideas to your strategy for the year ahead.