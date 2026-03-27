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On-Demand Webinar: GEO Strategies for 2026 - APAC

Banner for GEO Strategies for 2026 Webinar

A practical GEO playbook for comms + marketing teams in 2026.


AI is changing discovery fast. Customers are no longer just searching, they’re asking and large language models (LLM) are increasingly the place where audiences get recommendations, summaries, and guidance on what to do next. 

For comms and marketing teams, that creates a new challenge and opportunity: how your brand appears in AI-generated answers, who gets mentioned, what gets said, and which sources shape the story. In this webinar, you’ll learn how leaders are defining visibility in an LLM-driven world and how to start measuring and improving it, without guessing.

Learn how to:

  • Winning in an LLM-First World: How to build a 2026 GEO game plan for an LLM-first world, including how discovery is shifting and what marketing and communications teams should prioritize. 
  • Turning AI Visibility into Action: Real-world examples from a leading brand on how teams combine AI visibility with social insights and complementary research methods to uncover whitespace opportunities, close insight gaps, and strengthen consumer trust. 
  • Measuring AI Visibility with Gen AI Lens: Understand how Meltwater’s Gen AI Lens can compare how brands and competitors appear in LLM-generated answers, identify visibility gaps and the sources shaping model responses. 

Complete the form to view the webinar on-demand, and dive into these trends and see how you can apply these ideas to your strategy for the year ahead.

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