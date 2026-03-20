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On-Demand Webinar: 2026 State of PR - AMER

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The State of PR 2026 Report, created in partnership with leading agency, We. Communications reveals an industry at a crossroads. While PR fundamentals remain essential, AI, narrative risk, and rising expectations are reshaping how communications leaders operate and how they prove impact.

Diving into the survey input from more than 1,100 PR professionals, this on-demand webinar decodes the trends, tensions, and opportunities that matter most to communications executives right now.

During the session, we break down the findings into clear leadership takeaways, including:

  • The top challenges PR teams face, and why they’ve intensified
  • How AI is transforming PR workflows and strategic visibility
  • Shifts in media relations, pitching, and journalist engagement
  • The growing importance of social listening and narrative intelligence
  • The measurement gap, and what leaders must do to close it

This recorded session will leave you with data-backed insights and practical guidance to future-proof your comms function for the year ahead.

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