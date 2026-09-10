Find micro & nano influencers at scale

The most impactful creators aren’t always the biggest. Micro and nano influencers often deliver stronger engagement, better trust, and more authentic connections with their audiences. Meltwater makes it easy to discover these creators at scale. You can search across influencers with as few as 500 followers, uncover niche voices in specific verticals, and identify talent in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities around the world. Instead of relying on broad searches, you can pinpoint creators whose audiences align with your exact target market, whether that’s hyperlocal communities or global niche segments.