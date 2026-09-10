Influencer Search Tool
Find the right creators in minutes
Finding the right influencers shouldn’t take hours of scrolling, guesswork, or endless spreadsheets. Meltwater’s influencer search tool uses AI-powered discovery to surface authentic creators who align with your brand, audience, and goals fast. Search across a global database, uncover niche and micro influencers, and filter by real audience insights, not vanity metrics. Whether you're launching your first campaign or scaling a global program, you can move from idea to shortlist in minutes, not days.
Trusted by marketing teams worldwide
From global enterprises to fast-growing brands, marketing teams rely on Meltwater’s influencer search tool to power their influencer discovery and outreach. Our platform supports teams across industries who need reliable data, scalable workflows, and confidence in every creator they choose.
Still manually searching Instagram & TikTok?
If your current process feels familiar, you’re not alone:
- You’re jumping between Instagram and TikTok, spending several hours trying to find relevant creators.
- It’s a manual process that makes it hard to compare profiles or track who you’ve already reviewed.
- You worry about fake followers and whether engagement is actually real.
- You struggle to find niche influencers that truly align with your audience.
- Everything ends up in spreadsheets, and scaling your program feels nearly impossible.
Meltwater’s influencer discovery software replaces this fragmented workflow with a centralized, data-driven search experience, so you can stop wasting time and budget, and start making confident decisions.
What is influencer search software?
Influencer search software is a centralized influencer discovery tool that enables brands to find creators by niche, audience demographics, location, and authenticity metrics, all within a single searchable database.
Unlike manual discovery, an influencer search tool brings together data, filtering, and performance insights in one place, helping teams identify the right creators faster and with greater confidence.
Manual influencer search vs. influencer search tools
Why native Instagram & TikTok search isn’t enough
Manual Search
Influencer Search Tool
Identify authentic followers with true reach
Find micro & nano influencers at scale
The most impactful creators aren’t always the biggest. Micro and nano influencers often deliver stronger engagement, better trust, and more authentic connections with their audiences. Meltwater makes it easy to discover these creators at scale. You can search across influencers with as few as 500 followers, uncover niche voices in specific verticals, and identify talent in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities around the world. Instead of relying on broad searches, you can pinpoint creators whose audiences align with your exact target market, whether that’s hyperlocal communities or global niche segments.
Filter by niche, audience & engagement
Powerful filtering is what turns a large database into a precision tool. With Meltwater’s influencer discovery software, you can refine your search using keywords, hashtags, and natural language prompts to quickly surface relevant creators. Then, layer in audience insights like age, gender, and location to ensure alignment with your target demographic. You can also evaluate engagement rate, follower ranges, and past brand collaborations to assess fit and performance. Visual content and portfolio reviews help you gauge aesthetic alignment, while AI-driven brand-fit scoring highlights creators most likely to resonate with your brand. The result is a smarter, faster way to find influencers who perform.
Discover authentic creators in minutes, not hours
Move from idea to vetted shortlist in a fraction of the time. Meltwater streamlines discovery so your team can focus on strategy, not searching.
From 5 creators to 100+ without extra headcount
Scaling influencer marketing shouldn’t require scaling your team.
Meltwater’s influencer search platform provides a centralized influencer database where you can save, organize, and manage creator lists in one place. Tag influencers, group them into campaigns, and maintain a clear view of your pipeline without relying on spreadsheets.
As your program grows, you can expand into new regions, build larger creator networks, and export curated lists for activation without adding operational complexity. The platform is designed to grow with you, making it easy to go from small tests to global campaigns.
Discover conversion-ready creators
Not all influencers drive results. Meltwater’s influencer search tool helps you identify creators who are ready to convert, not just create content.
- Use AI-powered searches to discover influencers across 30+m creators
- Surface candidates through skill sets, keywords, brand mentions, and visual analysis
- Uncover partnership opportunities within your existing community of brand advocates
- Identify creators similar to your top performers to maximize impact
Key influencer search features & capabilities
Meltwater’s influencer search tool combines discovery, analysis, and workflow management into a single platform. Key capabilities include:
AI-powered influencer discovery across a global database
Advanced filtering by niche, audience demographics, and engagement
Audience authenticity scoring and fake follower detection
True Reach and engagement quality analysis
Micro and nano influencer discovery at scale
Natural language and keyword-based search
Creator comparison and portfolio review tools
Save, organize, and export influencer lists
CRM-style influencer relationship management
Predictive performance and brand-fit insights
How Meltwater's influencer search tool compares
Capability
Meltwater Influencer Search
Manual Search
Typical Influencer Tools
Discovery speed
Find and vet creators in minutes with AI-powered search
Hours of scrolling across platforms
Faster than manual, but still dependent on tool limitations
Scalability
Easily go from 5 to 100+ creators without extra headcount
Difficult to scale beyond small lists
Scalable, but may require additional setup or resources
Authenticity detection
Advanced AI detects fake followers and scores audience quality
No visibility into fake followers
Varies, often less advanced or less transparent
Audience insights
Deep demographic, engagement, and True Reach data
Limited to surface-level metrics
Available, but not always as comprehensive
Global database
Extensive international coverage across niches and regions
Limited by what you can manually find
Coverage varies depending on provider
Filtering capabilities
Advanced filters by niche, audience, engagement, and more
Minimal filtering within native platforms
Good filtering, but can lack flexibility
Ease of use
Intuitive, centralized platform designed for fast discovery
Fragmented across multiple platforms and spreadsheets
Can require onboarding or training
Data confidence
Data-backed insights for smarter decision-making
Guesswork and manual validation
Depends on data quality and sources
Find the right creators. Faster. Smarter. With confidence.
Influencer marketing works best when you have the right data behind every decision. Meltwater gives you the tools to discover authentic creators, scale your programs, and invest with confidence. Stop guessing. Start finding the creators who will actually move your brand forward.
Meltwater influencer search FAQs
Meltwater’s influencer search tool provides access to a global database of millions of influencers across major social platforms. This scale ensures you can discover creators across industries, niches, and regions, whether you’re targeting local audiences or running international campaigns.
Meltwater’s influencer discovery platform uses AI-powered analysis to evaluate audience behavior, engagement patterns, and growth signals. This includes identifying suspicious spikes, bot-like interactions, and low-quality engagement to generate an audience authenticity score you can trust.
Yes, you can filter influencers by geographic location, niche, keywords, and audience demographics. This makes it easy to find creators who align with your target market, whether you’re focusing on a specific city or a global audience segment.
Absolutely. Meltwater allows you to filter influencers based on engagement rate and other performance metrics, helping you prioritize creators who consistently drive meaningful interactions with their audience.
Yes. Meltwater’s influencer discovery platform makes it easy to discover micro and nano influencers, including creators with smaller but highly engaged audiences. You can search by follower count and identify niche influencers that align closely with your brand.
The database is continuously updated to reflect the latest influencer data, including audience insights and engagement metrics. This ensures you’re always working with current, reliable information.
Yes, you can save, organize, and export influencer lists directly from the platform. This makes it easy to share shortlists with your team or move seamlessly into campaign execution.
Meltwater’s influencer discovery tool provides access to historical performance data, allowing you to evaluate trends over time and make more informed decisions when selecting influencers.
Meltwater’s influencer search tool supports major social platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and more, giving you a comprehensive view of influencer activity across channels.
Meltwater’s audience data is powered by advanced analytics and AI models designed to provide high accuracy. By combining multiple data points and validation methods, the platform delivers reliable insights you can confidently act on.