Meltwater named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for PR and Media Monitoring Tools

Meltwater placed highest in Ability to Execute and furthest in Completeness of Vision among all vendors evaluated.

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 26, 2026 – Meltwater, the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications and Marketing teams, has been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for PR and Media Monitoring Tools, which we believe recognizes vendors with mature, market-shaping capabilities and the vision to sustain that position as customer needs evolve.

Meltwater was the only vendor to rank first in all six Use Cases evaluated in the accompanying Critical Capabilities report, including Reputation Intelligence Use Case, Crisis and Issue Sensing and Mitigation Use Case, Media Relations and Outreach Use Case, PR Campaign Evaluation and Measurement Use Case, Managing Executive Communications Use Case, and Competitive Intelligence Use Case in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for PR & Media Monitoring Tools report.

It’s the first time Gartner has evaluated this category, in our opinion, marking an important milestone for this rapidly evolving market. In the inaugural report, Meltwater is positioned highest in Ability to Execute and furthest on Completeness of Vision, among the 11 vendors evaluated.

As narratives move faster, across more channels, and increasingly through AI assistants, communicators don’t just need access to data; they need intelligence they can act on to make faster, confident decisions. Meltwater brings media, social, and AI signals into a unified platform, giving communicators a clear view of what’s happening around their brand, what it means, and what to do next. By combining unrivaled global data coverage, advanced AI workflows, and executive-ready reporting, communicators can track conversations across channels, manage reputation shaped by LLMs, spot emerging trends, and catch issues early before they become a crisis.

“We feel this recognition validates our position as an involved vendor in actionable intelligence, reflects the maturity of our technology and underscores our ability to anticipate where PR and communications is headed,” said John Box, Chief Executive Officer at Meltwater. “The role of communicators is expanding as brands navigate fast-moving conversations, more fragmented channels, and the rise of AI-generated discovery. That is why we are investing in AI innovation and building alongside our customers as their roles continue to evolve.”

Based on our reading of the report, we believe this recognition reflects Meltwater’s strengths in the following areas:

AI built for the evolving needs of communications teams: Meltwater is investing in AI and emerging integration standards to help communications teams work more efficiently with media, social, and other intelligence sources through Model Context Protocol (MCP).

A connected approach to AI visibility: Meltwater brings insights into how organizations, executives, and industry topics appear in public AI-generated responses into the broader communications workflow, helping teams monitor an increasingly important part of the information environment.

A partner ecosystem built for customer value: Meltwater combines internally developed capabilities with partnerships across adjacent technology categories, giving communications teams access to connected workflows and complementary capabilities.

“Each decision we’ve made comes back to the one question: does this help communicators move from insight to action faster?“ said Chris Hackney, Chief Product Officer at Meltwater. “Our product strategy has always focused on removing complexity from the daily work to make advanced intelligence easier to access while giving customers the flexibility to work in the tools and environments they already use. In our view, the Gartner recognition reflects the strength of that approach and the depth of the unified platform we continue to build.”

“We believe Meltwater has the strongest product roadmap compared to other solutions, particularly in its understanding of AI evolution,” said Narek Garit, Global Commercial Analysis Manager at Heineken. “They have very out-of-the-box thinkers, which is definitely why we chose Meltwater to be our partners for the long term.”

Access the full report here.

Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for PR and Media Monitoring Tools. Amber Boyes, Paul Swiergosz. 20 October 2026.

Gartner, Inc. Critical Capabilities for PR and Media Monitoring Tools. Amber Boyes, Paul Swiergosz. 20 October 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

For more information, please contact:

Kelly Costello

pr@meltwater.com

About Meltwater

Meltwater is the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications, and Marketing teams. By analyzing 1.3 billion pieces of content daily, Meltwater transforms media, social, and AI signals into intelligence that leaders rely on to make faster, more confident decisions. With 27,000 customers worldwide, Meltwater is the intelligence platform global brands trust to stay ahead. Meltwater: Intelligence you can act on.

Learn more at meltwater.com.