In a Fast Company feature by journalist Pete Pachal, Meltwater research is cited showing how AI search is reshaping the incentives behind LLM visibility, favoring well-sourced, structured content over pure social buzz.

Read the full article: Fast Company – AI Search Is Creating a New Incentive System for Media

What Do AI Systems Actually Cite?

Pachal's reporting points to new research from Meltwater putting LinkedIn just behind YouTube as the platform AI systems cite most often in generated summaries. What stood out in Meltwater's data wasn't brand pages driving that visibility, it was individual voices. Posts and newsletters from everyday members did better than corporate accounts, and the majority of citations traced back to people with relatively small followings, under 10,000. That's a signal that AI systems are weighing clarity and expertise over reach or popularity.

What Role Do Structure and Substance Play in AI Visibility?

The Meltwater report shows that AI systems reward writing that's easy to pull information out of. A well-labeled, clearly organized piece can outrank one buried with better facts if those facts sit in the middle of a wall of text. That's the practical core of generative engine optimization (GEO): organizing strong work so machines can find it, without stripping out what makes it worth reading for people.

How GenAI Lens Helps Brands Navigate the Shift

As citations replace clicks as the currency of digital relevance, brands and communicators need visibility into how their content and mentions surface across AI-generated summaries. Meltwater's AI visibility tracking capability, GenAI Lens, helps PR, Communications and Marketing teams track what's being said about their brand across news, social, and now AI-generated summaries. That means teams can see what's actually driving results and adjust their strategy as AI changes how people find information.

Meltwater: A Leader in Actionable Intelligence

Meltwater is the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications, and Marketing teams. With 27,000 customers worldwide, Meltwater is the intelligence platform global brands trust to stay ahead. Meltwater: Intelligence you can act on. Learn more at meltwater.com.