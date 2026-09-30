Challenge

Performance is central to Van Rysel’s products, marketing, and communications. The brand wanted to understand how effectively its activities were reaching audiences and contributing to its position in the cycling industry.

Before Meltwater, the team managed media monitoring manually. When Van Rysel launched a product, team members searched for published articles and contacted publishers to gather coverage and audience figures. That process became harder to manage as the brand expanded internationally. Van Rysel did not always have the right contacts in every market, making it difficult to build a complete and consistent view of media performance.

“Given the volume of coverage we generate today, it simply wouldn't be possible to work the way we used to,” says Perrine Chudy, Global Communications Director at Van Rysel.

The team needed a more reliable way to monitor coverage, evaluate partnerships, and compare performance over time.

Solution

Van Rysel chose Meltwater because the platform was intuitive and supported by specialists who could help configure dashboards and interpret results.

“In our day-to-day work, time is limited, and realistically, we wouldn't always have the time to configure all these dashboards ourselves,” Chudy says. “Having a support team that understands our needs and can help us with that work is extremely valuable and enables us to be much more precise in our analysis.”

The team uses Media Intelligence to monitor coverage across Europe, North America, and Asia, including China. It can review activity related to campaigns, events, partnerships, and athlete participation in races, all from one platform.

Van Rysel also uses Social Listening to monitor community growth and content performance. The team compares these findings with website data and store traffic to build a broader view of campaign and event impact.

Historical data provides another layer of context. Van Rysel can compare current performance with results from three or four years ago, helping the team understand how the brand is developing over time. Plus, Meltwater alerts help the brand track developments in cycling and technology, keeping the team informed about changes relevant to its market.