Influencer marketing is evolving, and so is the way brands measure success. That’s why Meltwater is proud to announce a new partnership with YouTube, integrating YouTube’s Creator Partnerships API directly into our Influencer Marketing platform.

As one of a select group of partners chosen by YouTube, this collaboration brings verified, first-party data into every stage of the influencer marketing workflow, marking a significant step forward for how brands approach YouTube as a marketing channel.

Contents

The Challenge: Growing Investment, Limited Visibility

YouTube has become one of the most powerful platforms for creator-led marketing. With long-form content, deeper storytelling, and highly engaged audiences, it plays an increasingly central role in brand strategy.

But as investment in YouTube grows, so do expectations. Marketers are facing a persistent challenge: public metrics only tell part of the story, making it difficult to fully understand true performance. At the same time, audience fit is hard to validate before campaigns even begin, and campaign impact is often fragmented or unclear once they are underway.

As a result, brands are investing more in YouTube, but without full confidence in performance or ROI.

The Solution: Verified Data, Built Into the Workflow

Through this new partnership, Meltwater Influencer Marketing integrates verified, non-public YouTube data directly from creators in the YouTube Partner Program into influencer workflows, unlocking a new level of transparency and control.

But there’s more to this story than simply providing additional data for marketers - it’s about transforming how YouTube campaigns are planned, executed, and measured.

With this integration, brands can:

Discover and evaluate creators using verified performance and audience insights

Validate audience fit before investing in partnerships

Track campaign performance at the video level

Connect creator activity directly to measurable outcomes

Optimize strategy and budget based on real performance data

In short, YouTube becomes a measurable, optimizable channel, not a black box.

A Strategic Shift for Influencer Marketing

This partnership represents a broader shift in how YouTube is used within the marketing mix, empowering brands to move beyond discovery and treat YouTube as a true performance channel.

Before After YouTube was a partially visible channel YouTube is a fully integrated, measurable channel Decisions relied on surface-level metrics Decisions are driven by verified, first-party data Reporting was fragmented Campaign performance is clearly tracked end-to-end

More Than Discovery: End-to-End Campaign Management

While many platforms focus on helping brands find creators, Meltwater Influencer Marketing goes further. Our platform enables teams to:

Discover: Search and filter YouTube creators.

Vet: Evaluate engagement quality, audience demographics, and content performance using verified data.

Activate: Seamlessly manage campaigns and assign YouTube deliverables.

Measure: Track video-level performance and access unified campaign reporting.

This end-to-end approach ensures that every stage of a campaign is informed by reliable, actionable insights.

What This Means for Brands

For marketers, this partnership unlocks an entirely new level of confidence in YouTube investments. Instead of relying on surface-level metrics or post-campaign assumptions, brands can now make decisions grounded in verified, first-party data at every stage of the campaign lifecycle.

With deeper visibility into creator performance and audience quality, marketers can make smarter, more informed decisions about who they partner with, reducing risk and ensuring stronger alignment from the outset.

This means validating audience fit before committing budget, not after results come in.

At the same time, campaign impact becomes far easier to prove. With access to more accurate, video-level performance data, brands can clearly connect creator activity to real outcomes, moving beyond vanity metrics to demonstrate true business value. This level of transparency not only strengthens reporting, but also builds internal confidence among stakeholders.

The ability to track performance more precisely also opens the door to ongoing optimization. So instead of waiting until a campaign ends to evaluate success, marketers can monitor results in real time and adjust strategy, creative direction, or budget allocation based on what’s actually working.

Ultimately, this shifts influencer marketing on YouTube from an experimental or awareness-driven tactic into a measurable, performance-driven growth channel.

As the space continues to mature, this level of measurement is no longer a “nice to have” but a requirement for brands looking to scale their investments with confidence and accountability.

Why this Partnership Matters for Influencer Marketing

This isn’t just a new feature or data integration, it’s a shift in how YouTube fits into the broader influencer marketing ecosystem.

With verified data embedded across discovery, vetting, activation, and measurement, Meltwater Influencer Marketing is helping brands turn YouTube into a fully measurable, performance-driven channel.



FAQ: Meltwater Influencer Marketing & YouTube’s Creator Partnerships API

Unlike platforms that rely primarily on public data, Meltwater Influencer Marketing integrates verified, first-party data directly from YouTube. This provides a deeper, more accurate view of creator performance, audience quality, and campaign impact—enabling brands to make more confident, data-driven decisions across the entire campaign lifecycle.

Do brands need to take any additional steps to access YouTube data in their campaign?

Yes. To access verified campaign data, brands must connect their YouTube account in the platform and include YouTube deliverables within their campaigns. In addition, creators need to link their content through YouTube’s ecosystem. These steps ensure data accuracy and alignment with YouTube’s measurement framework.

How is verified YouTube data made available in Klear?

Verified data is available for creators who have opted into YouTube’s Partner Program. This ensures that audience and performance insights are based on real viewer behavior, providing a more accurate and reliable view of creator performance.

What kind of insights can brands expect from this integration?

Brands gain access to richer performance insights beyond surface-level metrics, including video-level performance data, deeper audience insights, and more reliable engagement signals. This allows teams to evaluate creators more effectively, measure campaign success with greater precision, and optimize performance in real time.

Is this partnership only relevant for large-scale influencer programs?

Not at all. While enterprise teams will benefit from advanced measurement and reporting, brands of all sizes can use these capabilities to improve decision-making, reduce wasted spend, and scale their influencer marketing efforts more effectively. Whether running a single campaign or a global program, having access to verified data leads to better outcomes.