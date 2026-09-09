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Stacy Slayden

Communications Manager

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Stacy Slayden is a Communications Manager at Meltwater and an award-winning storyteller with 15 years of experience in communications and media. With a background in broadcast journalism, she specializes in developing compelling brand messaging and data-driven stories. Her expertise spans corporate and crisis communications, executive positioning, employer branding, media training, and integrated communications strategies for B2B and B2C organizations.

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Marketing

How to Write a PR Report That Proves Impact

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Marketing

Best Sentiment Analysis Tools for PR & Marketing 2026

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Marketing

Understanding Social Media Listening Metrics for PR Success

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Marketing

Earned Media Monitoring: Complete Guide for PR Teams (2026)

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Marketing

How to Find Journalists and Build Media Lists for PR Success

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Marketing

PR Measurement Guide: 15 Must-Have PR KPIs and How to Track Them

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Marketing

Earned Media Value: A Practical Guide for PR Teams

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