Stacy Slayden
Communications Manager
Stacy Slayden is a Communications Manager at Meltwater and an award-winning storyteller with 15 years of experience in communications and media. With a background in broadcast journalism, she specializes in developing compelling brand messaging and data-driven stories. Her expertise spans corporate and crisis communications, executive positioning, employer branding, media training, and integrated communications strategies for B2B and B2C organizations.
Marketing
How to Write a PR Report That Proves Impact
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Marketing
Best Sentiment Analysis Tools for PR & Marketing 2026
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Marketing
Understanding Social Media Listening Metrics for PR Success
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Marketing
Earned Media Monitoring: Complete Guide for PR Teams (2026)
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Marketing
How to Find Journalists and Build Media Lists for PR Success
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Marketing
PR Measurement Guide: 15 Must-Have PR KPIs and How to Track Them
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Marketing
Earned Media Value: A Practical Guide for PR Teams
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