Sarah Mai Stokholm
Director Global Digital Marketing
Sarah Mai Stokholm is an experienced global demand generation marketer with more than 11 years of experience driving B2B SaaS growth. With a strong commercial mindset and a passion for full-funnel digital marketing, Sarah Mai specializes in demand and lead generation, account-based marketing, performance marketing, SEO, GEO, marketing automation, analytics, and conversion optimization.
Marketing
LLM Metrics & KPIs: How to Measure & Improve AI Visibility
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Marketing
Best Google AI Overview Tracking Tools 2026
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Marketing
What PR Teams Get Wrong About Zero-Click Search
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Marketing
How to Measure AI Visibility ROI: A Practical Framework
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Marketing
How to integrate SEO and AEO into PR workflows: a strategic framework
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Marketing
Grok Brand Monitoring: A Step-by-Step Guide to Tracking Brand Mentions
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Marketing
How to Build a Brand Narrative LLMs Repeat Accurately
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Marketing
DeepSeek Brand Monitoring: Tools and Methods
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Marketing
AI in Marketing: Essential Insights for Driving Success
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Marketing
How to Track Brand Mentions in Claude AI
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Marketing
Perplexity Brand Monitoring: How to Monitor Your Brand Mentions on Perplexity AI
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Marketing
Prove AI Impact with LLM Monitoring: A Guide for Marketing Teams
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Marketing
How to Report on LLM Visibility: What to Measure & Why
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Marketing
Monitoring Brand Mentions in ChatGPT: The What, Why, and How
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Marketing
LLM Brand Mentions: How To Track, Key Metrics & More
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Marketing
Effective GEO Strategies that Drive LLM Visibility
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Marketing
PR Agency GEO Guide: How to Win Mentions and Citations in AI Search
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