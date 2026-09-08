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Sarah Mai Stokholm

Director Global Digital Marketing

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Sarah Mai Stokholm is an experienced global demand generation marketer with more than 11 years of experience driving B2B SaaS growth. With a strong commercial mindset and a passion for full-funnel digital marketing, Sarah Mai specializes in demand and lead generation, account-based marketing, performance marketing, SEO, GEO, marketing automation, analytics, and conversion optimization.

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Marketing

LLM Metrics & KPIs: How to Measure & Improve AI Visibility

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Marketing

Best Google AI Overview Tracking Tools 2026

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Marketing

What PR Teams Get Wrong About Zero-Click Search

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Marketing

How to Measure AI Visibility ROI: A Practical Framework

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Marketing

How to integrate SEO and AEO into PR workflows: a strategic framework

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Marketing

Grok Brand Monitoring: A Step-by-Step Guide to Tracking Brand Mentions

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Marketing

How to Build a Brand Narrative LLMs Repeat Accurately

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Marketing

DeepSeek Brand Monitoring: Tools and Methods

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Marketing

AI in Marketing: Essential Insights for Driving Success

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An image with the Claude AI logo next to a magnifying glass hovering over a gold star with a red notification badge showing the number 10. There is a smart phone showing a graph and trend lines. Tracking brand mentions in Claude blog post.

Marketing

How to Track Brand Mentions in Claude AI

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Marketing

Perplexity Brand Monitoring: How to Monitor Your Brand Mentions on Perplexity AI

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Marketing

Prove AI Impact with LLM Monitoring: A Guide for Marketing Teams

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An image showing an AI robot next to a report with a bar graph and a magnifying glass over the graph. On the right side of the image is a pie chart. How to Report on LLM Visibility blog post

Marketing

How to Report on LLM Visibility: What to Measure & Why

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An image showing a 3D multi-colored bar graph on a stack of reports. There is an orange line on the top of the bar graph going up and to the right, two gold stars surrounding the graph and a small ChatGPT logo in front of the graph. image for a blog post on the topic "ChatGPT Brand Monitoring"

Marketing

Monitoring Brand Mentions in ChatGPT: The What, Why, and How

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LLM Brand Mentions

Marketing

LLM Brand Mentions: How To Track, Key Metrics & More

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An image showing an AI robot with binoculars in front of a search bar on a computer screen. There is also a neural network brain symbol and a bar graph to illustrate GEO strategies for improving LLM visibility

Marketing

Effective GEO Strategies that Drive LLM Visibility

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Marketing

PR Agency GEO Guide: How to Win Mentions and Citations in AI Search

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